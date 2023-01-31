Read full article on original website
NPR
Siv Jakobsen, 'Blue'
The Norwegian singer-songwriter Siv Jakobsen has always had a knack for amiable storytelling, but her pretty, plainspoken singing is deceptive across "Blue." A highlight from her new album Gardening, it has a stunning arrangement of brass, harp and strings — the sort of atmospheric bliss you could spend an afternoon luxuriating in. In reality, Jakobsen is revealing how an abusive relationship can slowly and suddenly feel inescapable. When speaking as the man, her soft voice highlights the manipulativeness of his excuses ("I didn't mean to lose my cool / I didn't mean for my fist to leave you blue"). When she takes on the role of a narrator, she sounds like a mother imparting wisdom to her child via bedtime story. But there's no chance for the victim to speak, and that absence weighs heavily throughout "Blue." The subtext is clear: Abusers silence others to maintain control, to make harrowing situations seem normal. The cognitive dissonance that arises when hearing Jakobsen's dark lyrics and beautiful instrumentation is stark and excruciating.
newbooksnetwork.com
Song of the Storyteller
Today I talked to C. P. Lesley about Song of the Storyteller (Five Directions Press, 2023). It’s 1546, and Ivan the Terrible is about to be coronated and married off. Government nobles are given 6 weeks to choose the most beautiful, highborn, fertile, and politically expedient brides from around the country. Before Tsar Ivan makes his choice, 16-year-old Lyuba is forced to go through a series of examinations as a potential bride, but she’s in love with someone else and planning to do everything she can to make herself as unappealing as possible. But anything too obvious could backfire, and her family would pay the price if she was anything but delighted to be a candidate.
What kind of society sends young men to jail and ruins lives because of the lyrics in a song?
Recently, I stood on a raised court podium being cross-examined by a roomful of barristers. I was there as an “expert witness” to the case in hand – a group of young Black men from a small English city charged with conspiracy to possess a firearm – which mostly involved commenting on the extensive use of rap lyrics as evidence.
tvinsider.com
‘Jeopardy!’ Fans Call Jake DeArruda ‘Most Annoying Contestant Ever’
It’s good news for comedian Hasan Minhaj, as Jeopardy! viewers appear to have found a new candidate for the “most annoying contestant ever.”. Delivery dispatcher Jake DeArruda is the contestant in question, as some fans have deemed him “unwatchable.” The Ludlow, Vermont native has been on a roll since knocking Troy Meyer off the winner’s podium last week and, as of Tuesday (January 31), has won three games in a row.
Guy reveals why the 'old man praying’ painting you see everywhere is not what it seems
The painting of an old devout man praying over a bowl of gruel and a loaf of bread in front of a Bible is one of the most popular pieces of 20th century American art. The piece is called “Grace” and you’ll find it in homes, churches and even restaurants. I clearly remember there was a copy of it hanging on the wall at my corner burger joint, Mack’s Burgers, in Torrance, California, in the ’80s. Sadly, it’s been torn down and is now a Jack in the Box. However ubiquitous the photo may be, a new video by pop culture YouTube user Austin McConnell shows that “Grace” isn’t really what it seems.
Upworthy
Artist creates hilarious comics capturing the life of retail workers, and it's so relatable
Editor's Note: This article was originally published on February 15, 2022. When life gets hard, sometimes the best way to cope is to laugh at your own problems. And let's face it, these are some pretty bleak times and we could use some humor. Stephen Beals has been drawing from everyday issues to create art that is both funny and in some ways dark. Beals has always had a deep interest in comics and has been working "out of pure love for the art form," reported Bored Panda. He titles his comics "Adult Children" and said it was because "adulthood seems to be a myth we tell children in order to get them to behave." Beals draws from all walks of life and into everyday situations in the retail sector. The retail industry is one of the most overworked and underpaid sectors in America, and many employees are becoming disillusioned with not just work but also life.
playtivities.com
A Wise Old Owl Printable Lyrics, Origins, and Video
A long, long time ago, there lived a wise old owl.... ever heard such poems and stories about the wise nature of this creature? One such nursery rhyme, "A Wise Old Owl," narrates a story that gives a deep message. Your parents must've certainly read this poem to teach you a valuable lesson, and it is time for you to do the same for yours!
Saint Omer review – witchcraft and baby killing in extraordinary real-life courtroom drama
Documentary maker Alice Diop delivers a piercing fiction feature in the form of a courtroom drama, based on a real-life case: mysterious, tragic and intimately unnerving. The severity and poise of this calmly paced movie, its emotional reserve and moral seriousness – and the elusive, implied confessional dimension concerning Diop herself – make it an extraordinary experience.
‘The 1619 Project’ Is a Broad, Admirable Reframing of Our History From Nikole Hannah-Jones: TV Review
It is easy to see why Nikole Hannah-Jones so frightens her ideological adversaries. “The 1619 Project,” the editorial franchise she created in her capacity as a journalist at The New York Times, is entering its fourth year. What began as a long-form effort in 2019 became a 2021 book and now a 2023 television series, all expanding on Hannah-Jones’ contention that our nation’s true founding occurred with the introduction of enslaved Africans in colonial America. In carrying this thesis forward, finding resonances throughout history and amplifying it across media, Hannah-Jones, who executive produces Hulu’s new “1619 Project” series and appears on-camera...
NPR
In bluegrass, as in life, Molly Tuttle would rather be a 'Crooked Tree'
NPR's Ailsa Chang talks with bluegrass musician and first-time Grammy nominee Molly Tuttle about what this nomination means to her. This week, we're bringing you stories of this year's first-time Grammy nominees. (SOUNDBITE OF BELL) CHANG: And today, in our second installment, we're taking you to the Station Inn in...
NPR
Despite his quick rise to fame, Omar Apollo 'started from zero'
OMAR APOLLO: (Singing) Evergreen - he controls me. CHANG: He's an artist who, just 10 years ago, didn't even know how to sing. But he quickly rose from making music at his parents' house in Hobart, Ind., to snagging a Grammy nod for best new artist. (SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "EVERGREEN")
NPR
Fans trying to see Beyoncé's U.K. Renaissance Tour are already having ticket issues
Tickets for Beyoncé's Renaissance Tour, one of the hottest tours of the year, went on sale in the U.K. this morning. Fans are amped, but there also have been frustrations with the ticketing system. ARI SHAPIRO, HOST:. Beyonce fans around the world are thrilled to hear news of the...
Casa Susanna review – this portrait of queer life in an era of illegality is incredibly moving
This beautiful documentary tells the tale of a 1960s resort that offered total freedom to ‘cross-dressing men’ to be themselves. It’s a poignant, celebratory, sad story
NPR
A knockoff of ChatGPT speaks in a different language: cat
It's called CatGPT. Ask a question, and it replies "meeeeeeeeow." A Dutch data-journalist says he started the project while learning how to make a basic website. Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. ChatGPT is the artificial intelligence program that generates words in response to a prompt. A knock-off speaks in a...
NPR
Pop Culture Happy Hour
In the horror film "Knock At The Cabin," a gay couple and their young daughter are vacationing at a remote cabin when four strangers arrive with weapons and take them hostage. The group appears remorseful as they inform the family that the world is ending and that they've been led to this cabin by psychic visions; and further, that the only thing that will prevent the apocalypse is if one of the family members willingly sacrifices his or her life. Are the strangers lying about their motivations? Has the family been targeted by homophobes or cultists? Or might the world actually be ending? That's the tension director M. Night Shyamalan is playing with. I'm Glen Weldon. And today, we're talking about "Knock At The Cabin" on POP CULTURE HAPPY HOUR from NPR. Joining me today is host of Weekend Edition Sunday, Ayesha Rascoe. Hey, Ayesha.
NPR
The tide appears to be turning for Facebook's Meta, even with falling revenue
The tide could be turning for Facebook and Instagram parent company Meta. CEO Mark Zuckerberg said on a call with investors on Wednesday that the company is doing more with less, including cutting projects that aren't performing well and using AI tools to help engineers be more productive. The company's...
Kirkus Reviews
‘River Sing Me Home’ Is New ‘GMA’ Book Club Pick
Eleanor Shearer’s River Sing Me Home is the latest selection for the Good Morning America book club. Shearer’s novel, published Tuesday by Berkley, tells the story of Rachel, a woman formerly enslaved in Barbados who travels across the Caribbean to find her five children, who were sold into slavery.
NPR
Bollywood film 'Pathaan' sparks dance parties in theatres
UNIDENTIFIED ACTOR #1: (As character) Ma'am, we have a red flag. UNIDENTIFIED ACTOR #2: (As character) They're planning a massive attack, and their target - India. SUMMERS: ...Jetpacks, motorcycle chases down snow-covered ski slopes and a ton of explosions. (SOUNDBITE OF FILM, "PATHAAN") UNIDENTIFIED ACTOR #3: (As character) So are...
NPR
The magic of being a Black nerd in Black History Month
NPR's Juana Summers talks with co-creator of Black Nerds Create Bayana Davis about the collective's month-long digital celebration: Black Magical History Month. Black History Month is here with its education and celebration of Black culture. And for the group Black Nerds Create, it means the celebration of Black Magical History Month. It's a month-long digital celebration of Black fantastical stories, characters, and it's a space for the people who love them to celebrate, like when "The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power" released posters of their new queen, a Black woman.
NPR
Encore: Author Jas Hammond on their book, 'We Deserve Monuments'
"We Deserve Monuments" is the debut novel by writer Jas Hammonds. And it just won the Coretta Scott King/John Steptoe book award for new talent. In the book, Hammonds touches on the familiar through their own lens. JAS HAMMONDS: I wanted to tell a story about a daughter and a...
