Jim Croce: The Tragic Death of the Pop-Rock-Country Music Star
Jim Croce remains one of the most beloved pop-rock-country music stars of all time, decades after his demise. As explained on the performer's official website, when Croce "stepped on stage at Northwestern State University in Louisiana on September 20, 1973, he was riding a wave of long-overdue success. Over the prior year and a half, the 30-year-old singer/songwriter had gone from an opening act to the headliner. He had released two much-loved albums with a third, I Got A Name, due to come out in 10 days.
Robbie Bachman, drummer of rock band Bachman-Turner Overdrive, dies at 69
Robbie Bachman, the drummer who provided the backbeat for 1970s rock band Bachman-Turner Overdrive's biggest hits — including "You Ain't Seen Nothin' Yet" and "Takin' Care of Business" — has died. He was 69. Bachman's older brother and bandmate, Randy Bachman, announced the musician's death Thursday evening. "Another...
Legendary Musician Dies
There is sad breaking news from the world of music on Monday with word that Fred White, the famed drummer for "Earth, Wind & Fire," has died at the age of 67, according to TMZ. Word of White's death came from his brother and bandmate Verdine on Monday.
Van Conner, co-founder and bassist of the grunge band Screaming Trees, dies at age 55
His brother Gary Lee Conner announced the death, revealing Conner had been suffering from a prolonged illness for some time before ultimately losing a battle with pneumonia.
'The soul of L.A.': 20 years after his death, the stars are aligning for Warren Zevon
The singer-songwriter is a nominee for induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, as well as the subject of a tribute concert and a forthcoming documentary.
Behind the History and Meaning of the Song “Knockin’ on Heaven’s Door” by Bob Dylan
It’s one of the most famous folk songs in American history. It’s penned by the legendary artist Bob Dylan and has been covered a number of times. It’s “Knockin’ on Heaven’s Door” and the meaning behind the song is below. The Meaning. The...
‘They felt like a possible future’: how Brian Eno and I recorded Television’s first demos
In search of the new, Richard Williams – then an A&R man at Island Records – captured early Television in an office block salsa studio. But Tom Verlaine wasn’t impressed. When Tom Verlaine wrote his great lyric about Broadway looking so medieval, he wasn’t thinking about the rather down-at-heel recording studio in an office building where his band, Television, made their first demos in December 1974. Good Vibrations was the name of the studio and it was a bit of a misnomer, given the way things turned out.
Meet the Songwriters Behind “Frosty the Snowman”
“Frosty the Snowman” was in good hands when hit songwriters Walter Rollins and Steve Nelson stepped into the studio to write it. Rollins, a native of West Virginia, and Nelson of New York, were already accomplished songwriters when they teamed up to write “Frosty,” which tells the tale of a jolly snowman who promises to return one day. Rollins crafted the instantly-recognizable lyrics while Nelson is responsible for the catchy melody.
Les Claypool's reunited Fearless Flying Frog Brigade will perform Pink Floyd's Animals album in full on a huge North American tour
The Primus frontman teams up with Sean Lennon after a two-decade hiatus
Warren Zevon Albums Ranked Worst to Best
Warren Zevon didn't start as a caustically funny singer-songwriter who'd amass some of music's biggest and best artists as lifelong fans and conspirators. His earliest records – first as part of the Los Angeles duo Lyme & Cybelle and then a solo debut, Wanted Dead or Alive, that arrived in 1969 to little attention – barely hinted at what was to come (though Lyme & Cybelle's 1966 single "Follow Me" was one of only three times Zevon hit Billboard's Hot 100).
‘It speaks straight from the heart’: Bryan Ferry, Adele and Engelbert Humperdinck on Bob Dylan’s Make You Feel My Love
As the ballad appears on the latest Bootleg Sessions box set, some of the many artists who have covered it explain why it tugs their heartstrings
Siv Jakobsen, 'Blue'
The Norwegian singer-songwriter Siv Jakobsen has always had a knack for amiable storytelling, but her pretty, plainspoken singing is deceptive across "Blue." A highlight from her new album Gardening, it has a stunning arrangement of brass, harp and strings — the sort of atmospheric bliss you could spend an afternoon luxuriating in. In reality, Jakobsen is revealing how an abusive relationship can slowly and suddenly feel inescapable. When speaking as the man, her soft voice highlights the manipulativeness of his excuses ("I didn't mean to lose my cool / I didn't mean for my fist to leave you blue"). When she takes on the role of a narrator, she sounds like a mother imparting wisdom to her child via bedtime story. But there's no chance for the victim to speak, and that absence weighs heavily throughout "Blue." The subtext is clear: Abusers silence others to maintain control, to make harrowing situations seem normal. The cognitive dissonance that arises when hearing Jakobsen's dark lyrics and beautiful instrumentation is stark and excruciating.
Music: The 2023 Rock Hall Nominees Are Out, Slipknot, Pantera, Limp Bizkit
The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame announced their nominees yesterday for the 2023 Class. There are 14. Eight of them are FIRST-TIME nominees. They are: Sheryl Crow . . . Missy Elliott . . . Joy Division/New Order . . . Cyndi Lauper . . . George Michael . . . Willie Nelson . . . The White Stripes . . . and Warren Zevon.
Les Claypool to Cover Pink Floyd’s ‘Animals’ on 2023 Tour
Primus leader Les Claypool announced the return of his Fearless Flying Frog Brigade after a 20-year hiatus, featuring his friend and collaborator Sean Lennon as a guitarist. The group unveiled a 41-date summer tour on which they’ll play the 1977 Pink Floyd album Animals in full. Jerry Harrison of Talking Heads and Adrian Belew will co-headline 11 dates during June, performing the band’s 1980 LP Remain in Light.
More Steel Panther Awesomeness When Singer Michael Starr Calls In With Ethan
Steel Panther prowl across Florida in March shortly after their new album On The Prowl drops in February. Drummer Stix Zadinia called in last week, and this week singer Michael Starr took the time to call in. We talked about him hilariously hazing the new guy, Spyder, groupie rules with him and Satchel, Robin Zander of Cheap Trick hopefully joining them on stage, and more. Michael told me the artists he would love to work with, the artists he has worked with, and why the new single is called 1987. Here’s the new single 1987:
What Really Happened in the Song “Copperhead Road” by Steve Earle
The song was one of Steve Earle’s hit songs throughout his career. ‘Copperhead Road’ hit the charts landing at no. 10 on the US Billboard Mainstream Rock Tracks chart. And to make things even better, the song was Earle’s highest-peaking song as of 2022, which is so amazing!
Despite his quick rise to fame, Omar Apollo 'started from zero'
OMAR APOLLO: (Singing) Evergreen - he controls me. CHANG: He's an artist who, just 10 years ago, didn't even know how to sing. But he quickly rose from making music at his parents' house in Hobart, Ind., to snagging a Grammy nod for best new artist. (SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "EVERGREEN")
Ozzy Osbourne was the wild man of metal on stage – but vulnerability was his secret weapon
How did Ozzy Osbourne stick it out this long? And would you really bet on his retirement from live performance being permanent, given the vicissitudes he has already weathered? The irrepressible 74-year-old former Black Sabbath frontman has dealt with decades of drug and alcohol addiction; coped with Parkin syndrome, a form of Parkinson’s; and the quad bike accident in 2003 that nearly killed him. Certainly, though, in both the 2011 documentary God Bless Ozzy Osbourne and The Osbournes, the TV series that turned him from moral threat to cuddly hero, you could always see the frailty only just below the surface.
“It’s a masterpiece”: why the prog world loves Jethro Tull’s Aqualung
From Arthur Brown to Sonja Kristina, prog musicians tell us why they love Jethro Tull’s classic album Aqualung
Rick Rubin says Paul McCartney is the “best of all bass players”
In a new interview, Rubin has claimed the Beatles icon is the greatest of all time. As one of the world’s greatest ever songwriters, Paul McCartney hardly needs to be recognised as one of the greatest bass players too, but according to legendary producer Rick Rubin, he is exactly that.
