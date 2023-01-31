BT: Giants won't win Super Bowl if they sign Saquon Barkley to new contract

Tiki and Tierney are on opposite ends of the Saquon Barkley spectrum.

If you ask Tiki, the Giants need to re-sign their homegrown running back, who proved he can still perform at a star level this year, when he eclipsed 1,000 rushing yards, and is a part of the team’s identity and leadership, which cannot be overlooked.

“The Giants need Saquon Barkley for this team to keep on the path that they started with Brian Daboll,” Tiki said. “It's interesting when you hear and listen Joe Schoen talk about him, because he's clearly pulling down the monetary commitment that he wants to throw at Saquon by saying ‘Yeah, he's a good player for us and he did everything he was asked to do.’

“But he was fourth in the league in rushing this year. He averaged over four yards per carry, 4.5 yards a carry, almost 82 yards a game. He had 10 rushing touchdowns on the season. He led the team in receptions, at least in the regular season. So he did exactly what this team needed.”

BT, on the other hand, has a very different take, and says if the Giants were to bring Barkley back, they would be ensuring that they would never win a title during the duration of that contract.

“I think if the Giants pay Saquon, the Giants will never win a Super Bowl with this set, with this roster,” BT said. “They're gonna lament it, and I know nobody wants to hear that, but that's the reality of the NFL.

“I think the problem, and it sucks because it's it obscures so much of the good that the Giants did this year, but by paying Saquon, they are they are putting their resources in the wrong direction.”

