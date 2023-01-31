ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minha D.

Say Goodbye to Your Favorite Clothing Stores: Major Retailers Closing Doors Across the US

Retailers are constantly changing their strategies to keep up with the changing shopping habits of customers. Over the last few years, many retailers have decided to close their brick-and-mortar stores and pull out of malls, which were once the heart of American shopping experiences. In this article, we'll be discussing the upcoming closures of several clothing retailers, including Marshalls and H&M, which will begin this week.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Mashed

Aldi Takes The Crown As Most Popular Grocery Store In America

Everyone likes a fast, hassle-free grocery shopping experience where they can buy their food at low prices. This is exactly what you get at Aldi, which is likely one of the reasons the chain was voted as the most popular grocery store in America in 2022, based on the results of an online poll.
IOWA STATE
Allrecipes.com

This Is the Cheapest Place To Buy Eggs Right Now

If you've been to the grocery store this month, then you've likely seen the price of eggs skyrocketing. While finding eggs has gotten easier over the past few weeks, the price is still a pain point for many shoppers. Some of your local grocery stores may have a sign explaining...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Ty D.

Kroger Unveils America's First Carbon-Neutral Eggs: Kroger Will Also Let You Check In On The Hens Who Laid Them!

Kroger, a Cincinnati-based supermarket chain, has begun selling America's first carbon-neutral eggs. The eggs are a step beyond cage-free, free-range and pasture-raised eggs in terms of animal welfare, sustainability and progressive food policies in general. The egg-laying hens in this case conduct their business within a unique, closed-loop production system developed in the Netherlands.
MICHIGAN STATE
Albany Herald

Celebrity Chef Tries Costco's Famous Rotisserie Chicken

One of the best parts of every visit to the warehouse mega-grocery chain Costco (COST) - Get Free Report is stopping by the little food counter on your way out the door. Customers will secure a spot in line as soon as they finish checkout, leaning against their carts packed full of bulk-package groceries and listening carefully for their ticket number to be called.
Salon

Among millennials, this is the most popular grocery chain

Step back Trader Joe's, Whole Foods and Costco — it's Aldi's time to shine!. The German multinational discount supermarket chain, which has almost 2,300 locations across the United States, was named America's most popular grocery store by YouGov, a market research and data analytics firm. Per a survey administered across the final three months of 2022, Aldi received a 65% popularity rating and a 91% fame rating. The survey specifically defines popularity as "the % of people who have a positive opinion of a grocery store."

