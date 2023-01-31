ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calhoun Journal

Tyree Steps Down

By East Alabama Sports Today
Calhoun Journal
Calhoun Journal
 2 days ago

White Plains, AL – Chandler Tyree steps down after four seasons as White Plains football coach, cites a desire to spend more time with family

By Al Muskewitz

After four season trying to take the White Plains football program to the next level and having success in some areas, Chandler Tyree abruptly stepped down Tuesday morning, citing a desire to spend more time with family. Tyree made his announcement on social media after meeting with White Plains principal Andy Ward Monday and informing his players Tuesday morning as opposed to waiting until the end of the day.

“It’s something I’ve been praying about since football season got over with just trying to kind of press forward,” Tyree said. “I just feel like personally this is the best decision for me. “I don’t have any other opportunities lined up right now. For me, being a dad and being there with my family has become more important than the time that it takes to be a head football coach. For me and for this program I felt like it was best decision to be made.”

Tyree took a program in 2019 that hadn’t won more than two games in any of the previous five seasons and won at least three each of his first three seasons. He won his first game as a head coach, beating Vincent 42-12, and the season opener three of his four years. His overall record was 12-28. He and his wife, Haleigh, have a son, Gray, who just turned 6 and is just starting to play youth sports. His remains a teacher at the school for the time being.

“I’m just trying to spend some time with my family and see what door God opens up next,” Tyree said. “Being a dad is super important for me … This doesn’t have anything to do with anybody or anything here other than I just felt like it was time for me to move on and love on my family for a little bit and see what door God opens up next for me. “It’s been four really good years here and four years of me being able to grow up. We’ve been able to improve some of our facilities and I hope I have left it better than I found it. The biggest thing is impacting kids. I hope I’ve been able to do that. I know there are going to be some hurt feelings right now, but like I told the guys not one person is bigger than the football program even if I’m that one person.” It wasn’t immediate known how the Wildcats would proceed. Tyree said he trusted the leaders of the school and the school system will find “the right person to lead our football program and try to continue to build on some of the things we started..” [ read more sports stories… ]

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GQ1Wu_0kXeyJLJ00

Comments / 0

Related
Troy Messenger

Area Basketball Tournament brackets revealed

On Feb. 2, the Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) announced the brackets for next week’s Area Basketball Tournaments. The Charles Henderson Lady Trojans will host Greenville in the Semifinals of the Class 5A, Area 4 Tournament on Feb. 6 at 5 p.m. The winners will travel to Ozark to face Carroll in the Area 4 Championship on Feb. 8 at 6 p.m. The Charles Henderson boys team received a bye as the No. 1 seed and will host the Area Tournament Championship on Feb. 9 at 6 p.m. Carroll and Greenville will meet in Ozark in the semifinals on Feb. 7 at 6 p.m.
ALABAMA STATE
saturdaydownsouth.com

Alabama reportedly made $18.5 million surplus in 2022, notes 'significant portion' planned for debt

Alabama has released its annual NCAA financial report, and the Crimson Tide operated at an $18.5 million surplus during the 2022 fiscal year. However, the report was obtained by The Tuscaloosa News, and it reported that Alabama said that a “significant portion of that profit” will be used toward financing existing debt from projects already completed. Alabama had total operating revenues of $214.37 million and operating expenses of $195.88 million during the fiscal year that spanned July 1, 2021 through June 30, 2022.
ALABAMA STATE
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Largest Forest in Alabama (And What Lives Within It)

Discover the Largest Forest in Alabama (And What Lives Within It) While the answer may be surprising, the largest forest in Alabama is located just outside the largest city in Alabama. Full of mountains due to its proximity to the Appalachian Mountains, Alabama boasts humid summers, scenic drives, and beautiful mountain peaks full of recreational opportunities. But where exactly is the largest forest in Alabama and what can you do in this place?
ALABAMA STATE
WPMI

Alabama ABC Board launches new quarterly sweepstakes

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The popularity of Alabama ABC Board’s annual fall allocated whiskeys sweepstakes has opened up more opportunities to shop for hard-to-find brands. In order to maximize interest and improve the shopping experience, the Board announced today a new quarterly limited-release sweepstakes program will be held March, June and September 2023. The first quarterly sweepstakes will take place at 10 a.m. on March 25, 2023.
ALABAMA STATE
Hartselle Enquirer

First signs of spring

A lot can be written about the first signs of spring when it comes to predicting when spring weather will arrive in North Alabama. Of course, winter is still here and only the warm sunshiny days of April and May can change that. However, the longest day of darkness has come and gone. It’s possible to read a newspaper outside at 5 p.m. Soon, with the addition of Daylight Savings Time, we’ll be able to extend our outdoor workday two more hours.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Robert Plant & Alison Krauss playing 2 shows in Alabama: How to get tickets

Robert Plant and Alison Krauss are touring together in 2023, and their agenda includes two concerts in Alabama. The rock legend and the bluegrass icon are set to perform in Birmingham on April 29 at Oak Mountain Amphitheatre in Pelham. On the following night, April 30, they’ll appear at the Orion Amphitheater in Huntsville. Singer/songwriter JD McPherson will be the opening act for both dates.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
alreporter.com

Opinion | Gov. Ivey is right about gambling. Now, fix it.

Kay Ivey is right about gambling. I don’t type those words a whole lot – that Gov. Ivey is right about a political issue. She’s not a terrible human or anything, it’s just that we happen to hold very different political beliefs and I don’t typically find her solutions to the issues facing Alabama to be the correct approaches.
ALABAMA STATE
WPMI

Report: Alabama Hospitals lose $1.5 billion since pandemic

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — A new report out today says Alabama hospitals are worse off now financially than they were before the pandemic. This puts patient care at risk—especially in rural areas. Marsha Raulerson has worked as a pediatrician with D.W. McMillan Memorial Hospital in Brewton since 1980....
ALABAMA STATE
thebamabuzz.com

WorldAtlas names Alabama’s 6 most underrated towns

While visitors often flock to cities like Birmingham or Montgomery, our state is also home to several smaller towns full of Southern charm and rich history. WorldAtlas, the original online geography resource, listed these six underrated Alabama towns in their publication this month– keep reading to see which ones made the list.
ALABAMA STATE
Calhoun Journal

Calhoun Journal

Anniston, AL
13K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Calhoun Journal was founded to offer the residents and business owners of this great county a place to find the news, special events, classified ads, and topics that directly effect the county and cities within.

 https://calhounjournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy