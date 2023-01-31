White Plains, AL – Chandler Tyree steps down after four seasons as White Plains football coach, cites a desire to spend more time with family

By Al Muskewitz

After four season trying to take the White Plains football program to the next level and having success in some areas, Chandler Tyree abruptly stepped down Tuesday morning, citing a desire to spend more time with family. Tyree made his announcement on social media after meeting with White Plains principal Andy Ward Monday and informing his players Tuesday morning as opposed to waiting until the end of the day.

“It’s something I’ve been praying about since football season got over with just trying to kind of press forward,” Tyree said. “I just feel like personally this is the best decision for me. “I don’t have any other opportunities lined up right now. For me, being a dad and being there with my family has become more important than the time that it takes to be a head football coach. For me and for this program I felt like it was best decision to be made.”

Tyree took a program in 2019 that hadn’t won more than two games in any of the previous five seasons and won at least three each of his first three seasons. He won his first game as a head coach, beating Vincent 42-12, and the season opener three of his four years. His overall record was 12-28. He and his wife, Haleigh, have a son, Gray, who just turned 6 and is just starting to play youth sports. His remains a teacher at the school for the time being.

"I'm just trying to spend some time with my family and see what door God opens up next," Tyree said. "Being a dad is super important for me … This doesn't have anything to do with anybody or anything here other than I just felt like it was time for me to move on and love on my family for a little bit and see what door God opens up next for me. "It's been four really good years here and four years of me being able to grow up. We've been able to improve some of our facilities and I hope I have left it better than I found it. The biggest thing is impacting kids. I hope I've been able to do that. I know there are going to be some hurt feelings right now, but like I told the guys not one person is bigger than the football program even if I'm that one person." It wasn't immediate known how the Wildcats would proceed. Tyree said he trusted the leaders of the school and the school system will find "the right person to lead our football program and try to continue to build on some of the things we started.."


