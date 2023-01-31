ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Loose Women’s Sophie Morgan says wheelchair was ‘broken’ by staff during BA flight

By Oliver Browning
 2 days ago

Loose Women star Sophie Morgan has shared footage of airport staff damaging her £5,000 wheelchair after a British Airways flight.

Sharing footage online, she documented staff at Heathrow attempting to “break apart” the wheelchair after it was assembled “completely wrong” during a flight between Los Angeles and London on Monday 30 January.

Speaking to The Independent following the incident, Ms Morgan said that “enough is enough”.

“If you insist on treating us this way, you leave us no choice, I’m coming for you,” she added.

In a statement responding to the incident, British Airways said: “We’re extremely sorry for Sophie’s experience and we’re investigating what happened as a matter of urgency.”

“We’ve been in contact with Sophie to sincerely apologise and to resolve the matter with her directly.”

