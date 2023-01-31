ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anniston, AL

Anniston Way

By East Alabama Sports Today
Calhoun Journal
Calhoun Journal
 5 days ago

Anniston, AL – Monday’s girls roundup: Smith leads the way as Bulldogs make run to break defensive stalemate with Alexandria, win 39-27; Ohatchee’s Crook breaks into state’s top 20 all-time scorers, and more

MONDAY’S GIRLS GAMES
Anniston 39, Alexandria 27
Jacksonville Christian 61, Faith Christian 28
Model (Ga.) at Spring Garden
Ohatchee 59, Coosa Christian 7
Ranburne 56, Wadley 52
Saks at Cleburne County
Southside 59, Hokes Bluff 28
Talladega 51, Clay Central 22
Westbrook Christian 50, Pleasant Valley 20
Wellborn 50, Gaylesville 48

By Joe Medley

Anniston’s girls got a challenge from Alexandria on Monday then did what Anniston’s girls traditionally do. They made a run. Tykeria Smith’s big fourth quarter led the way as Anniston ended the night’s discomfort in Larry R. Ginn Gymnasium, and the Bulldogs won 39-27. Smith scored 11 of her team-high 13 points in the fourth quarter, and Anniston went on a 19-2 run starting late in the third.

“When we went into halftime, coach talked to us and told us that we need to turn up the defense and get points on our offense,” Smith said. “We came out and did what we had to do to win the game.” Alexandria led 8-2 after the first quarter and 18-15 late in the third, when Anniston’s run started. Jayda Fomby’s driving bucket gave the Bulldogs a 19-18, and the lead swelled to 34-20 in the fourth. “We started playing defense,” Anniston coach Eddie Bullock said. “Our game plan was to keep certain people on the right side and flowing certain people on the left side, and we started executing and got it right.” Jordyn Walker led Alexandria with 15 points.

“We played good defense all night, but we didn’t score,” Alexandria coach Craig Kiker said. “I don’t know how long we went. We had about four points from halfway through the second to halfway through the third.
“That was the difference in the game.

JACKSONVILLE CHRISTIAN 61, FAITH CHRISTIAN: Payten Walker paced three JCA players in double figures with 12 points as the Thunder rolled past Faith in Class 1A, Area 12 play. Walker also had six rebounds and four steals.

Rebakah Carter had nine rebounds, six assists and six steals to go with her 10 points, and Erin Prater had six rebounds and seven assists to go with her 11 points.

OHATCHEE 59, COOSA CHRISTIAN 7 : Jorda Crook scored 24 of her 29 points in the first quarter as the Indians rolled past Coosa Christian. She hit one of Ohatchee’s eight 3-pointers. With 2,839 career points, she is now 19th on the state’s all-time girls scoring list and only 161 away from becoming the state’s 18th 3,000-point scorer in girls history.

Lindsey Zurchin hit six 3-pointers and scored 18 points for the Lady Indians.

WELLBORN 50, GAYLESVILLE 48: Anna Odam saved the day for the Lady Panthers, snapping a late deadlock with a steal and score. Odom finished with 24 points. Brooke Singleton had 13. [ read more… ]

