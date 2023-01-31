ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calhoun County, AL

Most Wanted in Calhoun County – Jan 31, 2023

By Jim Evancho
 2 days ago

Calhoun County, AL – Each week the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office released their current “Most Wanted” list. An “FTA” means that a person failed to appear for a court date and does not necessarily mean guilty of a criminal charge. A “Probation Violation” means that a person has been found guilty of a charge and has been placed on probation by the courts. “SORNA” means Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act.

The Sheriff’s Office would like to remind everyone to not take any actions on their own but to contact the Sheriff’s Office or local Police Department for them to investigate further. There are times when a warrant may be recalled, and the person is no longer wanted.

Amber Decker

Last Known City: Huntsville, AL

Charges: FTA – Burglary 3rd

Edward Jones

Last Known City: Anniston, AL

Charges: FTA – Obstructing Justice Using False Identity

Johnny Barksdale

Last Known City: Anniston, AL

Charges: FTA – Possession of Controlled Substance

Jamie Simmons

Last Known City: Anniston, AL

Charges: FTA – Possession of Controlled Substance

FTA – Use/Possession Drug Paraphernalia

Terry Crews

Last Known City: Huntsville, AL

Charges: Probation Violation – Unlawful Manufacturing Controlled Substance

Monica Myriee

Last Known City: Anniston, AL

Charges: Probation Violation – Possession of Controlled Substance

FTA – Possession of Controlled Substance

Quinn Brown

Last Known City: Weaver, AL

Charges: Probation Violation – Possession of Controlled Substance

Leonor Rodriguez

Last Known City: Anniston, AL

Charges: Probation Violation – Trafficking Methamphetamine

Michael Mercer

Last Known City: Anniston, AL

Charges: FTA – Fraudulent Use Credit/Debit Card

If you have any information please contact the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office at (256) 241-8040 , or contact your local police department.

