Most Wanted in Calhoun County – Jan 31, 2023
Calhoun County, AL – Each week the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office released their current “Most Wanted” list. An “FTA” means that a person failed to appear for a court date and does not necessarily mean guilty of a criminal charge. A “Probation Violation” means that a person has been found guilty of a charge and has been placed on probation by the courts. “SORNA” means Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act.
The Sheriff’s Office would like to remind everyone to not take any actions on their own but to contact the Sheriff’s Office or local Police Department for them to investigate further. There are times when a warrant may be recalled, and the person is no longer wanted.
Amber Decker
Last Known City: Huntsville, AL
Charges: FTA – Burglary 3rd
Edward Jones
Last Known City: Anniston, AL
Charges: FTA – Obstructing Justice Using False Identity
Johnny Barksdale
Last Known City: Anniston, AL
Charges: FTA – Possession of Controlled Substance
Jamie Simmons
Last Known City: Anniston, AL
Charges: FTA – Possession of Controlled Substance
FTA – Use/Possession Drug Paraphernalia
Terry Crews
Last Known City: Huntsville, AL
Charges: Probation Violation – Unlawful Manufacturing Controlled Substance
Monica Myriee
Last Known City: Anniston, AL
Charges: Probation Violation – Possession of Controlled Substance
FTA – Possession of Controlled Substance
Quinn Brown
Last Known City: Weaver, AL
Charges: Probation Violation – Possession of Controlled Substance
Leonor Rodriguez
Last Known City: Anniston, AL
Charges: Probation Violation – Trafficking Methamphetamine
Michael Mercer
Last Known City: Anniston, AL
Charges: FTA – Fraudulent Use Credit/Debit Card
If you have any information please contact the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office at (256) 241-8040 , or contact your local police department.
