Kenny Lattimore Sings “Jesus Loves You” To Newborn Daughter

By DeMicia Inman
 2 days ago
Kenny Lattimore has shared an adorable video of him singing to his newborn daughter on Instagram.

Earlier this month, he and his wife, Judge Faith Jenkins , welcomed a baby girl named Skylar Leigh Lattimore . In the video, the proud musician sported a black hat that reads “girl dad.”

Holding the infant with both hands, the 52-year-old sings “Jesus Loves You” with sincerity.

“The responsibility of bringing new life into a world that can be so chaotic and cruel can feel overwhelming,” he wrote in the caption. “But I sing this song to Skylar as I am reminded of the simplicity of the lyrics that express authentic love — at a time when we need more of it than ever before.”

The couple , who wed in March 2020, documented their pregnancy through social media uploads highlighting photoshoots, a gender reveal, and other candid moments. Skylar is Jenkins’ first child, while Lattimore has a son, Kenny Lattimore Jr. from his previous marriage to singer and actress Chanté Moore.

“Welcome to the world Skylar Leigh Lattimore!,” wrote the “Love Will Find A Way” singer, announcing the birth . “Our sweet, beautiful baby girl arrived last week and mom and baby are doing well! Faith, I marvel at your strength and resilience and am so happy our daughter has you as her guiding light in life. You are going to be the most incredible mother to our Skylar. Just like in this video, I think she’ll always [instinctually] know you’re just a finger grab away.”

Watch the heartwarming clip above.

Guest
2d ago

congratulation congratulation enjoy your baby it is so precious bless you and your family what a joy what a joy

Vibe

Vibe

