Here are the brackets for the 2023 NJ wrestling team tournament

By NorthJersey.com
 2 days ago
The NJSIAA released the brackets for the upcoming state wrestling team tournament on Tuesday.

All of the first-round matchups are listed below. The top two seeds in each public bracket, and top four seeds in each non-public bracket, host the first two rounds. The public sectional finals and all state semifinals are hosted by the highest seeds. The state finals will be held at Rutgers.

The brackets are not official until noon Wednesday.

Schedule

Tuesday, Feb. 7: Non-public rounds 1 and 2

Wednesday, Feb. 8: Public sectional finals

Thursday, Feb. 9: Non-public state semifinals

Friday, Feb. 10: Public state semifinals

Sunday, Feb. 12: Public and non-public state finals

North 1, Group 1

At Kittatinny

(1) Kittatinny vs. (8) Hawthorne

(4) Butler vs. (5) Pompton Lakes

At Emerson

(3) Newton vs. (6) Glen Rock

(2) Emerson vs. (7) New Milford

North 2, Group 1

At Hanover Park

(1) Hanover Park vs. (8) Saddle Brook

(4) Cedar Grove vs. (5) Secaucus

At Hasbrouck Heights

(3) Glen Ridge vs. (6) Mountain Lakes

(2) Hasbrouck Heights vs. (7) Lenape Valley

Central, Group 1

At Delaware Valley

(1) Delaware Valley vs. (8) New Egypt

(4) Keansburg vs. (5) Manville

At Shore Regional

(3) Point Pleasant Beach vs. (6) Metuchen

(2) Shore vs. (7) New Providence

South, Group 1

At Paulsboro

(1) Paulsboro vs. (8) Palmyra

(4) Audubon vs. (5) Pitman

At Woodstown

(3) Gloucester City vs. (6) Haddon Township

(2) Woodstown vs. (7) Pennsville

North 1, Group 2

At High Point

(1) High Point vs. (8) Manchester

(4) West Milford vs. (5) Westwood

At Jefferson

(3) Pascack Hills vs. (6) Lakeland

(2) Jefferson vs. (7) Ramsey

North 2, Group 2

At Caldwell

(1) Caldwell vs. (8) Cartaret

(4) Rutherford vs. (5) Hackettstown

At Governor Livingston

(3) Voorhees vs. (6) Johnson

(2) Governor Livingston vs. (7) Bernards

Central, Group 2

At Raritan

(1) Raritan vs. (8) Spotswood

(4) Rumson-Fair Haven vs. (5) Delran

At Point Pleasant Boro

(3) Cinnaminson vs. (6) Wall

(2) Point Pleasant Boro vs. (7) Holmdel

South, Group 2

At Haddonfield

(1) Haddonfield vs. (8) Clayton

(4) Middle Township vs. (5) Lower Cape May

At West Deptford

(3) Collingswood vs. (6) Haddon Heights

(2) West Deptford vs. (7) Barnegat

North 1, Group 3

At Old Tappan

(1) Old Tappan vs. (8) Pascack Valley

(4) Montville vs. (5) River Dell

At Ramapo

(3) Sparta vs. (6) Paramus

(2) Ramapo vs. (7) Wayne Hills

North 2, Group 3

At Warren Hills

(1) Warren Hills vs. (8) Becton

(4) West Essex vs. (5) Morris Hills

At Cranford

(3) West Morris vs. (6) Roxbury

(2) Cranford vs. (7) Passaic Valley

Central, Group 3

At Hopewell Valley

(1) Hopewell Valley vs. (8) Somerville

(4) Ocean vs. (5) Allentown

At South Plainfield

(3) Robbinsville vs. (6) Lawrence

(2) South Plainfield vs. (7) Middlesex

South, Group 3

At Delsea

(1) Delsea vs. (8) Absegami

(4) Seneca vs. (5) Gateway

At Lacey

(3) Jackson Liberty vs. (6) Pemberton

(2) Lacey vs. (7) Ocean City

North 1, Group 4

At Mount Olive

(1) Mount Olive vs. (8) Belleville

(4) Northern Highlands vs. (5) Cliffside Park

At Randolph

(3) Morris Knolls vs. (6) Bogota

(2) Ridgewood vs. (7) Randolph

North 2, Group 4

At North Hunterdon

(1) North Hunterdon vs. (8) Colonia

(4) Middletown South vs. (5) Ridge

At Watchung Hills

(3) Middletown North vs. (6) J.F. Kennedy-Iselin

(2) Watchung Hills vs. (7) Sayreville

Central, Group 4

At Brick Memorial

(1) Brick Memorial vs. (8) Steinert

(4) Long Branch vs. (5) Princeton

At Jackson Memorial

(3) Manalapan vs. (6) Colts Neck

(2) Jackson Memorial vs. (7) Hightstown

South, Group 4

At Shawnee

(1) Shawnee vs. (8) Clearview

(4) Toms River South vs. (5) Hammonton

At Moorestown

(3) Northern Burlington vs. (6) Cherry Hill West

(2) Moorestown vs. (7) Toms River East

North 1, Group 5

At Clifton

(1) Passaic Tech vs. (8) Passaic

(4) Morristown vs. (5) North Bergen

At Passaic Tech

(3) Bloomfield vs. (6) Livingston

(2) Clifton vs. (7) West Orange

North 2, Group 5

At Phillipsburg

(1) Phillipsburg vs. (8) Elizabeth

(4) Bayonne vs. (5) Newark East Side

At Bridgewater-Raritan

(3) Westfield vs. (6) Columbia

(2) Bridgewater-Raritan vs. (7) Piscataway

Central, Group 5

At Hunterdon Central

(1) Hunterdon Central vs. (8) Freehold Township

(4) Old Bridge vs. (5) Monroe

At Hillsborough

(3) Howell vs. (6) Edison

(2) Hillsborough vs. (7) East Brunswick

South, Group 5

At Southern Regional

(1) Southern vs. (8) Egg Harbor Township

(4) Highland vs. (5) Rancocas Valley

At Washington Township

(3) Kingsway vs. (6) Eastern

(2) Washington Township vs. (7) Vineland

Non-Public A

At Delbarton

(1) Delbarton, bye

(8) St. Augustine vs. (9) Pope John

At St. Peter's Prep

(5) Paramus Catholic vs. (12) Paul VI

(4) St. Peter's Prep vs. (13) Notre Dame

At Bergen Catholic

(3) Bergen Catholic, bye

(6) Christian Brothers Academy vs. (11) Don Bosco

At St. Joseph (Montvale)

(2) St. Joseph (Montvale), bye

(7) St. Joseph (Metuchen) vs. (10) Seton Hall Prep

Non-Public B

At St. John Vianney

(1) St. John Vianney, bye

(8) Holy Spirit vs. (9) Donovan Catholic

At Red Bank Catholic

(4) Red Bank Catholic vs. (5) Holy Cross

At St. Thomas Aquinas

(3) St. Thomas Aquinas at (6) DePaul

At Camden Catholic

(2) Camden Catholic, bye

(7) Newark Academy vs. (10) Pingry

