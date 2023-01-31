ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWJ News Radio

Teen ends up in another country after playing hide-and-seek in a shipping container

By Joe Hiti
WWJ News Radio
WWJ News Radio
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xd0lg_0kXexxFE00

Depending on how you look at it, this may or may not be the best hide-and-seek spot ever.

Earlier this month, a teen was found inside a shipping container at Malaysia’s Port Klang after workers at the port heard knocking coming from inside the container. Workers were puzzled by the boy’s presence in the container, especially when they realized he couldn’t speak their language.

The boy, identified by officials as Fahim, wound-up in the container while playing hide and seek with friends. When the shipping container locked by accident, he had no means of escape, according to a report from the India Times .

The spot proved effective, as his friends weren’t able to find him, but he did end up pretty far from home as the container was loaded onto a shipping vessel on Jan. 11 and didn’t end up in Malaysia until Jan. 17.

A video shared on social media showed the boy emerging as workers opened the container. In it, he can be seen in dirty clothes looking confused and dazed from his six-day journey in the metal box.

When workers found Fahim, they contacted local authorities, realizing something wasn’t right. Law enforcement responded and immediately suspected his presence was a possible human trafficking case.

Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail, Malaysia’s Home Minister, spoke with the country’s national news agency Bernama about the situation.

“He was the only one found in the container. A police report was lodged, and as he was having a fever, he was taken for medical examination,” Ismail told Bernama.

While the boy was receiving medical treatment, an investigation revealed that Fahim was 15 years old and from Chittagong, Bangladesh, approximately 1,600 miles from where he wound up.

The investigation by Malaysian police also eliminated human trafficking as a reason for his being in the container.

“Investigations found no elements of human trafficking. The boy is just believed to have entered the container, fell asleep, and found himself here,” the Malaysian home minister said earlier this month, Bernama reported.

The process to return Fahim to his home started last week, and Malaysian officials have shared that he could return to Bangladesh on the same ship he left on. Whether or not the same shipping container would be involved was not shared.

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

Boy playing hide-and-seek found in another country six days later

A 15-year-old boy accidentally locked himself inside a shipping container during a game of hide-and-seek — and was discovered a week later in another country. The teen from Bangladesh — identified only by his first name, Fahim — was playing with friends in the port city of Chittagong on January 11 when he hid inside the container and fell asleep, according to India Times. The container was then loaded on a commercial ship headed to Malaysia, where the boy was discovered in West Port six days later on January 17. “The boy was just believed to have entered the container, fell asleep, and...
TheDailyBeast

Boy Playing Hide-and-Seek in Shipping Container Found Days Later Overseas

A boy from Bangladesh playing hide-and-seek was missing for six days before being found in a shipping container in Malaysia. The teen, identified only as Fahim, is thought to have entered the container and fallen asleep while playing with friends in the port city of Chittagong on Jan. 11. He was then found about 1,500 miles away inside the container in Port Klang, Malaysia, on Jan 17. “He was the only one found in the container,” Malaysian Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said, adding that the boy was given medical attention after apparently going without food or water for six days. “The relevant authorities have investigated the case and their investigations found no elements of human trafficking,” Ismail said.Read it at FOX 13
Ceebla Cuud

Conjoined Twin Electricians Provoked Outrage After Disclosing They Are Paid a Single Wage

After being abandoned by their parents after only two months, a set of conjoined twins has come forward to say that they are only given a single paycheck. Two months ago, 19-year-old twins Sohna and Mohna Singh from Punjab, India, appeared in an interview with documentary director Ruhi Çenet on YouTube, where they discussed their meager monthly income of $250. In previous interviews, the siblings said they were paid two different salaries, but it seems that has changed since then.
The Independent

Killer who stopped to buy pasty on way to stab ex-lover to death is jailed

A killer who stopped to buy a pasty on his way to stab a mother-of-three to death has been jailed. John Jessop, 26, was in a brief relationship with Clair Ablewhite, 47, but it ended due to concerns about the age gap. A week later, he cycled around 17 miles from his home in Newark, Nottinghamshire to attack Ms Ablewhite in her Colston Bassett home. Jessop, of Sherwood Avenue, pleaded guilty to murder at a previous hearing and was sentenced to life with a minimum term of 17 years and eight months at Nottingham Crown Court on Wednesday.The court was...
The Independent

Father of woman who ‘vanished into thin air’ walking dog breaks down as he urges public to help

The family of a mother-of-two who vanished while walking her dog in Lancashire have described how they are “stuck in a nightmare” in an emotional appeal for her whereabouts.Police have been searching for Nicola Bulley since she went missing last Friday, on a route she has taken “a thousand times” after dropping her children at school.Ms Bulley’s younger sister Louise Cunningham and father Ernie Bulley, 76, shared their anguish as they urged anyone with any information to come forward.“It’s just been so painful,” Mr Bulley said. “We’re such a close-knit family, we talk to each other every day. This...
game-news24.com

They got killed. Football team bus falls on the bridge of Brazil’s bridge

In the Brazilian state of Minas Gerais there was a serious accident in which a bus carrying the local football team lacked an esporte club in the portugal region. The bus with the players collapsed from the bridge. The bus was carrying driver, coach and teamplayer. According to reports, four people died after the fall from their injuries that weren’t compatible with life. Another 29 people were hospitalized with injuries of different severity.
The Independent

Dog owners told to ‘stay vigilant’ following fresh cases of life-threatening canine disease

Dog owners have been warned to “stay vigilant” as new cases of a life-threatening canine disease have been recorded across Britain.Alabama rot – also known as Cutaneous and Renal Glomerular Vasculopathy (CRGV) – is a disease that impacts dogs, damaging the blood vessels in the skin and kidneys. It can cause visible sores and lead to severe organ dysfunction and kidney failure.The news comes after a Berkshire couple were left “heartbroken” after their three-year-old Labrador, Grace, passed away after contracting the disease.Her owner, Simone, told Berkshire Live: “Grace was like a daughter to us, so it isn’t easy to accept...
ALABAMA STATE
The Independent

Children seeking asylum were ‘kidnapped from Home Office hotels’, investigation claims

Children seeking asylum are being abducted in their dozens from Home Office hotels, an investigation has claimed. The vulnerable children - who are in the UK without parents or carers- are allegedly being kidnapped from the streets outside of the Brighton hotel, a whistleblower who works for Home Office contractor Mitie told The Observer. According to reports, 136 children who have stayed in the hotel over the last 18 months have been reported missing. An Observer investigation revealed that 79 children- which is over half of those missing- remain unaccounted for. “Children are literally being picked up from outside the...
NBC News

Bus crash kills at least 41 in southern Pakistan

More than 40 people were killed after a bus fell into a ravine and caught fire in the southern Pakistani province of Balochistan on Sunday, officials said. Forty-one bodies had been recovered from the wreckage, some burned beyond recognition, district police officer Israr Umrani told Reuters. The bus carrying around...
CBS News

Food blogger who ate great white shark is fined $18,500

A Chinese food blogger has been fined about $18,500 after she posted a video last year that showed her buying, preparing and eating a great white shark, an animal that is protected in China. The food blogger, who goes by the name Tizi, posted the video on Chinese social media site Douyin that showed her buying the shark, which appears to be about six feet in length, and then preparing it two ways: grilled over an open fire and sautéed in a wok. She then picks up the part of the shark that was grilled and tears strips off with her...
WWJ News Radio

WWJ News Radio

Detroit, MI
49K+
Followers
13K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Detroit.

 https://www.audacy.com/wwjnewsradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy