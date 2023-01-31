2 North Carolina Restaurants Among The Top 100 Places To Eat In 2023

Photo: Getty Images

A new year, a whole new list of fantastic restaurants waiting to welcome you to their table. Yelp released its annual list of the Top 100 best places to eat, highlighting some of the must-try eateries around the country to stop by in 2023. Two restaurants in North Carolina managed to make the cut:

No. 32: Geno D's Pizza

No. 75: Freeman's Grub & Pub

Geno D's Pizza is a newer addition to Charlotte, opened in 2021 by father and daughter Geno and Gena DiPaolo , but this pizzeria has received glowing praise for its New Jersey-style pizza. Here's what Yelp had to say:

"The regional style is legit: Geno operated a Jersey Shore pizzeria for more than 3 decades, perfecting his dough and toppings for local fans. One of the recipes he brought to Charlotte was Grandma Pizza — traditionally a thin-crust style attributed to Long Island and named for an old-fashioned method of baking without a brick pizza oven... . Yelpers call the resulting pizza 'perfect,' 'phenomenal,' and 'next level.'"

Freeman's Grub & Pub in Greensboro may be under new ownership, with owners Emily and Kevin Purcell buying the business from their friends, but the pub continues to be a favorite among the community and even features some new items on its rotating menu. Here's what Yelp had to say:

"This unassuming gastropub near University of North Carolina Greensboro has developed a reputation as 'so much more than a pub.' Yelpers are impressed with its wide-ranging menu of 'perfectly prepared' international comfort food, from smoked-and-fried chicken wings with blackberry barbecue sauce to Vietnamese banh mi sandwiches."

These are Yelp's picks for the Top 10 places to eat in 2023:

Broken Mouth | Lee's Homestyle (Los Angeles, California) Kaaloa's Super Js Authentic Hawaiian (Captain Cook, Hawaii) Archibalds Village Bakery (Fort Lauderdale, Florida) Beyer Deli (San Diego, California) Adela's Country Eatery (Kaneohe, Oahu, Hawaii) Sunbliss Cafe (Anaheim, California) The Nook Cajun Cafe (Norco, California) Tumerico (Tucson, Arizona) Selam Ethiopian and Eritrean Cuisine (Orland, Florida) Sababa Falafel Shop (Garden Grove, California)

Check out Yelp 's full list to see the best restaurants to try this year.