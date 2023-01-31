ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Ravens' Expected Decision On Lamar Jackson's Future Revealed

By Jason Hall
WKSC 103.5 KISS FM
WKSC 103.5 KISS FM
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2306O1_0kXexmmT00
Photo: Getty Images North America

The Baltimore Ravens are reportedly expected to give quarterback Lamar Jackson an "exclusive franchise tag" that will prohibit him from signing with another team amid his upcoming free agency, NFL Network Senior Insider Ian Rapoport told the Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday (January 31).

"Lamar Jackson is going to be tagged," Rapoport said before being asked by McAfee if the franchise tag would be exclusive or non-exclusive.

"I don't firmly know the answer, my sense is it would be the exclusive, because here's why," Rapoport added. "If they give him the non-exclusive tag, then someone can sign Lamar Jackson to an offer sheet and get him with the price of two first rounders. If it's an exclusive tag it costs Baltimore more, however, if at some point, and I don't think they will, but if at some point they ever want to trade him, they set the price.

"It would be more than two first rounders. So if they get the exclusive tag it basically raises the price in the event of a trade which I don't believe is going to happen."

Jackson, a former NFL MVP and Rookie of the Year, led Baltimore to an 8-4 record, which included throwing for 2,242 yards, 17 touchdowns and seven interceptions on 203 of 326 passing, while also recording a team best 764 rushing yards and four rushing touchdowns on 112 attempts, prior to suffering a season-ending PCL injury. The Ravens ranked ninth among all 32 NFL teams with an average of 23.1 points per game during Jackson's 12 starts, but dropped to 13.0 points per game, the second fewest in the league, while going 2-3 in his absence during their final five games of the regular-season.

The Ravens reportedly offered Jackson a rejected deal worth $113 million in guarantees that would have "eventually raised" to a total of $113 million, a source with knowledge of the situation told ESPN 's Ryan Clark earlier this month.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
prosportsextra.com

Steelers Running Back Found Dead

It’s never a good day when you’re learning about someone passing away especially if you’re attached to that person. And if you’re a Pittsburgh Steelers fan and have been a fan of the team for awhile this might have hit you hard. Former Steelers running back...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Bill Parcells Warns Dolphins about Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa for 2023

It is no secret that quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has people doubting him left and right on his capabilities with the Miami Dolphins. He was out for four games due to injury for the last two seasons. Bill Parcells is no different and thinks that the Dolphins shouldn’t be putting all...
OnlyHomers

Football Star Signed For Staggering $131 Million

Tuesday was the deadline for transfers for the top international football players, and a major move was made as the seconds winded down before the deadline. Enzo Fernandez will be heading from Benfica to Chelsea after the Premier League club paid the $131 million release clause to take him away from his home team.
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Wild Michael Jordan Announcement

Few athletes in sports history have made more successful business moves than Michael Jordan. According to a new report, the former NBA superstar may have made over $250 million during 2022 alone. No, that's not a misprint. "Nike’s Jordan Brand brought in $5.1 billion in fiscal 2022, and his Airness ...
bvmsports.com

Autumn Lockwood is first Black female coach in a Super Bowl

PHILADELPHIA (BVM) – Philadelphia Eagles assistant sports performance coach Autumn Lockwood is set to make Super Bowl history. At kickoff, Lockwood becomes the first Black female to coach in the big game and just the fourth woman to coach in the Super Bowl overall. Lockwood is more than deserving...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Lady Mendez, Miami Dolphins Pro Bradley Chubb’s Girlfriend

Bradley Chubb is going to the 2023 Pro Bowl Games, and fans are on the lookout for a special cheerleader in the stands. The Miami Dolphins linebacker doesn’t reveal much about his personal life often, but he’s not trying to hide his current romance either. Bradley Chubb’s girlfriend, Lady Mendez, has been to his games, and the NFL pro has a presence on her social media. Now Chubb’s followers want to know more about her. So we reveal her background in this Lady Mendez wiki.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
iheart.com

Placing the Franchise Tag on Lamar Jackson Is the Right Move

It appears the Baltimore Ravens will use the franchise tag on QB Lamar Jackson instead of extending his contract or signing a new one altogether. Doug thinks this is a great plan considering Jackson has yet to reproduce his MVP season stats and has missed a number of games due to injury. He needs to prove he can still play a full season at a high level before they decide to break the bank. And anchor Dan Beyer praises the Ravens for sticking to their guns on this.
BALTIMORE, MD
WKSC 103.5 KISS FM

WKSC 103.5 KISS FM

Chicago, IL
10K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Chicago #1 Hit Music Station

 https://1035kissfm.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy