ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

New ATF director talks plans to curb gun violence

By Hannah Brandt
WATE
WATE
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02P8m2_0kXexb4U00

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — As gun violence continues to rise across the country, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) has a new leader trying to reverse that trend.

Steve Dettelbach became director of the ATF in July. He was the first person to be confirmed by the Senate to head the agency in seven years.

“Everything we do at ATF begins and ends with public safety,” Dettelbach said. “There’s not a one size fits all or one answer for that. It’s a series of things.”

Dettelbach has a lot on his plate. High on his list of priorities is stopping the gun violence that’s been devastating communities across the country.

Lawmakers launch Congressional Dads Caucus to focus on family issues

He wants to combine old techniques with new adaptive technology to combat violence.

“Sticking with the things that have worked in the law enforcement world for fighting violent crime and trying to modernize and develop tools to meet an emerging threat,” Dettelbach said.

Since he started the job, the ATF has taken major steps to try and prevent crime. This includes placing new restrictions on untraceable ghost guns and stabilizer braces, an accessory they say can make hand guns more dangerous.

“We’re trying to focus on both punishing people who have these unlawful guns and interrupting the flow of these illegal guns, these illegal items into our communities,” Dettelbach said.

The moves have prompted pushback from Republican lawmakers.

“I think that ATF is largely contributing to restrictions against the rights of law abiding citizens. I don’t see what they’re doing that’s positive that’s making the country safer,” Congressman Bob Good said.

Good just introduced legislation to overturn the new ATF regulation on stabilizing braces.

“To have unelected bureaucrats make law through regulatory fiat is illegal and unconstitutional and we’re going to fight it,” Good added.

Fight to ban congressional stock trading continues

But Dettelbach insists he isn’t making up laws. He said he’s helping close loopholes exploited by criminals.

“What we at ATF are doing is taking the laws that Congress has passed and making sure that people aren’t able to misuse technology to get around it,” Dettelbach said.

He told me he’s not interested in arguing over gun control politics.

“It’s not ATF’s job to play politics on any side,” Dettelbach said.

Instead, he said he’s aiming to keep the focus on saving lives.

“ATF is in the business of stopping crime and protecting public safety. That’s what we’ve always done and what we’re going to continue to do,” Dettelbach said.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WATE 6 On Your Side.

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Examiner

2A groups brace to fight ATF register or surrender demand on 40M guns

Second Amendment advocacy groups swiftly united overnight to oppose President Joe Biden’s new demand that some 10 million owners of an estimated 40 million firearms register or surrender their weapons. The National Rifle Association and multiple gun owners groups expressed outrage over the reversal of years of approval from...
The Independent

Boebert hits out at Americans for ‘only’ owning 46% of world’s guns

Congress member Lauren Boebert said Americans owning 46 per cent of the world's guns is not enough and urged people to get the "numbers up".The staunch pro-gun Republican made the remarks during a floor speech on Wednesday while condemning the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) after the agency said it will require gun owners to register firearms with pistol braces.A pistol brace is an accessory that is attached to a firearm and the shooter's arm to help shoot more accurately using one hand. The Colorado representative accused the ATF of violating the separation of powers, arguing...
COLORADO STATE
MinnPost

Minnesota ‘common sense’ gun proposals are actually nonsense

In response to the Community Voices piece on Jan 20 titled “Minnesota Legislature needs to take action to strengthen gun laws” by Bob Mokos, I would argue that the Minnesota Legislature needs to instead take action to protect the Second Amendment rights of Minnesotans by rejecting so-called “common sense” gun control measures.
MINNESOTA STATE
Brenna Temple

American gun laws to expect in 2023

Gun laws have become a major issue in America due to the country's notoriously high levels of violence and mass shootings. Gun control is a highly debated topic, with proponents of stricter regulations citing public safety and opponents worrying that infringement upon Second Amendment rights could compromise citizens' ability to protect themselves. The debate continues to be an important part of the national dialogue.
COLORADO STATE
Salon

What gun control studies tell us about how to stop violence, according to experts

Yesterday's mass shooting in Half Moon Bay and Saturday's mass shooting in Monterey Park, both California cities, are a sad attestation that the depressing American trend of gun-related violence is far from over. Previously last week, Solomon Peña, a former Republican state legislature candidate in New Mexico, was arrested for allegedly firing shots at the homes of various other lawmakers — and conspiring with would-be hitmen to do much worse — having been motivated by his conviction that the 2020 presidential election had been rigged.
HALF MOON BAY, CA
FOX 61

Lawmakers plan to reintroduce gun storage bill, Ethan's Law

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Connecticut state lawmakers are reintroducing gun storage legislation Ethan's Law in Washington almost five years after Kristin and Mike Song lost their son. Ethan's parents stood alongside state lawmakers in New Haven on Wednesday, where they said they're still fighting to see change. "So full...
CONNECTICUT STATE
americanmilitarynews.com

Supreme Court deals blow to gun rights; lets NY gun control law stay

The Supreme Court on Wednesday rejected a request from a group of New York gun dealers to block some of the state’s new gun control measures. New York’s gun regulations are still being settled after the Supreme Court overturned its century-old concealed carry restrictions last summer. The retailers...
John M. Dabbs

ATF Rule Could Make Some Tennessee Gun Owners Felons

A new ATF ruling may turn as many as 40 MILLION Americans into felons. The rule concerns firearm pistol braces. It doesn’t leave gun owners with many options to obey the new rule. They'll either have to destroy the firearm, turn it in, or apply for a tax stamp and hope it will arrive before the rule takes effect in the next 120 days.
TENNESSEE STATE
msn.com

The #1 state for registered guns

Slide 1 of 53: With nearly 400 million privately owned guns in the United States, the country has the highest rate of civilian firearm ownership in the world — more than double that of Yemen, which has the second-highest rate of gun ownership. While U.S. citizens are permitted to own firearms under the 2nd Amendment of the Constitution, only a fraction of U.S. gun owners must register their firearms because gun laws vary from state to state and the requirements for registration depend upon the firearms in question. Anyone paying attention knows that firearms command a higher degree of cultural significance in the United States than any other country in the world. Despite many Americans being proud gun-owners, a large movement exists within the country in opposition to the freedom afforded to those in possession of these potentially deadly weapons.According to a report from Statista, those "opposed to current gun regulation have sourced their anger from the large number of deaths due to firearms in the country, as well as the high frequency of gun violence apparent in comparison the other developed countries. Furthermore, the United States has fallen victim to a number of mass shootings in the last two decades most of which have raised questions over the ease at which a person can obtain a firearm. Although this movement holds a significant position in the public political discourse of the United States, meaningful change in regards to the legislation dictating the ownership of firearms has not occurred. Critics have pointed to the influence possessed by the National Rifle Association through their lobbying of public officials. The National Rifle Association also lobby for the interests of firearm manufacturing in the United States which has continued to rise since a fall in the early 2000s."With all of this in mind, we've used data compiled by Statista to put together a ranking of registered guns in America by state. Can you guess which state has the highest number of registered guns in the country?
WATE

WATE

40K+
Followers
16K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WATE 6 On Your Side provides the latest news, weather and sports coverage of Knoxville and East Tennessee.

 https://www.wate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy