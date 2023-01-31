ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Longtime owner of Del's restaurant in Bloomfield dies

By Kdka News Staff
 2 days ago

A popular face in Pittsburgh's Bloomfield neighborhood has passed away.

The owner of the former Dell's Restaurant, Josephine DelPizzo, died peacefully at her home on Sunday.

Born in 1930 to Italian immigrants, DelPizzo would become a recognizable face in the community.

DelPizzo became the sole owner of Del’s after her husband passed away.

Del’s operated on Liberty Avenue for 66 years until it closed in 2015.

Visitation will be Thursday at Neely Funeral Home in Glenshaw and a funeral mass will be on Friday at St. Bonaventure Church.

Josephine DelPPizzo was 92 years old. She is survived by her son and daughter, along with grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Read more about her life here .

