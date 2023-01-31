ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Power 93.7 WBLK

20 Best Places To Order A Steak In Western New York

The first step in booking a dinner reservation is figuring out where you would like to go, and that can be a challenge – especially if you’re looking to impress. Whether it’s a Valentine’s Day date, an anniversary dinner, or a birthday celebration, choosing a place to go can prove to be a challenge, especially when there are so many exceptional places in Western New York!
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Another Movie Is Being Filmed In Western New York

Lights, Camera, Action one more time here in Western New York. Another film company has returned to the area to film a movie. Western New York has been a destination for filmmakers over the last several years and with all snow, this area has been perfect for directors and producers who are making Christmas movies.
EAST AURORA, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

A Plea From Western New York Snowmobile Clubs

The weather this winter has been less than ideal for those who love to ride a snowmobile. The ski resorts can make snow and there are reports that the conditions on the hills and slopes have been decent at times. The bitter cold air is here and the snow making machines are putting out plenty of snow.
MAYVILLE, NY
Country 106.5 WYRK

Best Concerts Ever Performed In Buffalo New York

Over the years thousands and thousands of amazing musical artists have made their way through Western New York. With the recent news that Elton John's "Farewell Yellowbrick Tour" became the highest-grossing tour ever making over $800 million dollars, we wanted to know what was the best concert you have ever seen here in Western New York.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Celebrate Frozen Yogurt Month 12 Legendary Upstate New York Stands

National Frozen Yogurt Day and Month both fall in the month of February. Huh?. It seems odd to me that in one of the coldest months of the year (at least for those of us living in states where traditional cold and snowy winters happen), we are celebrating anything frozen! Hot chocolate month? Tea month? That would seem to be a little bit more logical to me. But, it's national frozen yogurt month, so why not just embrace it?
Power 93.7 WBLK

Western New York Company Planning $76 Million Expansion

Western New York is not on the same level as other parts of the country, in terms of economic growth, but things have been looking more up for the region over the last decade. There are new businesses coming to the Buffalo area and that's with many different types of businesses and areas in food service, hospitality, management and so on.
ELMA, NY
Grant Johnson

What to expect at the New York State Winter Fair this weekend

(SYRACUSE, NY) Ice sculptures, entertainment and food will fill the New York State Fairgrounds in the middle of winter for Winter Fair 2023 this weekend. Friday, Feb. 3 through Sunday, Feb. 5, over 20,000 people are expected to attend the fourth edition of the annual event. The presenting sponsor for this year's event is the Maguire Family of Dealerships. Amazon will also sponsor entertainment offerings on the Amazon Winter Fair Stage. Local performers and high school bands will take the stage over the weekend. Henninger, East Syracuse Minoa and Christian Brothers Academy pep bands will compete against each other in a competition for a $500 grand prize.
SYRACUSE, NY
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in West Seneca, NY

Situated in Erie County, New York, West Seneca is a middle-class suburban town in Erie County that offers a slow-paced yet exciting lifestyle. Hailed as “the best place in New York State to raise kids,” the town offers plenty of family-oriented events, festivals, and recreational facilities. Located less...
WEST SENECA, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

