Memphis, TN

BBC

Autopsy indicates Tyre Nichols was beaten by police - lawyers

An autopsy indicates that a black man who died after being stopped by police in Tennessee was severely beaten, his family's lawyers say. Tyre Nichols, 29, was stopped in Memphis on 7 January for reckless driving. He died three days later. The Memphis Police Department has fired five officers, all...
BBC

Tyre Nichols death: Three Memphis emergency staff fired

Three Memphis emergency workers have been fired as part of an investigation into the death of Tyre Nichols which has shocked the US. Officials said two paramedics and a driver who responded to the scene did not provide him with adequate care. He was punched, kicked and hit with a...
The Associated Press

House GOP did not tell Raskin to remove head covering

CLAIM: House Republicans are requiring Rep. Jamie Raskin, a Democrat from Maryland, to remove the headwear he’s donned on the House floor while undergoing chemotherapy. AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. Republicans have made no such request and have in fact been nothing but supportive, a spokesperson for Raskin told The Associated Press.
TMZ.com

George Floyd's Family Will Attend Tyre Nichols' Funeral

1:12 PM PT -- Civil rights attorney, Ben Crump confirmed that Kamala Harris will also be in attendance at Tyre's funeral. Tyre Nichols' family is getting support from the one family that probably best understands their pain ... TMZ has learned George Floyd's loved ones will be at Tyre's funeral for a face-to-face meeting.
New York Post

It’s the land of the freebies for NYC’s ‘entitled’ migrants

Say this for the migrants demanding more free stuff from City Hall: they’re fast learners about the new American ethos of endless entitlement. Schooled and led by far-left activists, they arrive here within days of illegally crossing the southern border and claiming asylum, then start agitating for better accommodations in pricey neighborhoods.  Tents in The Bronx, barracks in Brooklyn or homeless shelters anywhere are not good enough. Only first-class Manhattan hotels, where the city pays upward of $500 a night per room, are acceptable. The welcome wagon comes with free food, free cellphones, free transit passes, free school and free health care. Unfortunately, the...
Deadline

‘SNL’ Cold Open Urges DOJ To Probe Tyre Nichols’ Killing By Memphis Cops; “Damn Right,” Kenan Thompson Says Of Need For Justice

“I may look like I was born in a library, but there’s something you should know: Merrick Garland don’t play,” Saturday Night Live’s Mikey Day declared as the almost SCOTUS Justice. But it wasn’t all fun and political games on SNL tonight — as you can see in the video above. Related Story ‘SNL’: Weekend Update Takes Jabs At Donald Trump, Walt Disney World & Kanye West Related Story Michael B. Jordan Lets "The Inner Animal Go Crazy" In 'SNL' Hosting Debut With Cast All Over Him Related Story Tyre Nichols' Death At Hands Of Memphis Police Protested By March In Downtown Los Angeles And Other...
New York Post

VP Kamala Harris speaks at Tyre Nichols emotional funeral in Memphis

The funeral service for Tyre Nichols, who died this month following a vicious beating at the hands of police, began Wednesday in Memphis and Vice President Kamala Harris made an address to the congregation.  FedEx driver Nichols, 29, died on Jan. 10, three days after he was severely injured by five police officers during a traffic stop just yards from his mother’s home. The funeral for Nichols, a father of one, began at 2 p.m. at Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church after being delayed for an ice storm. After eulogies, gospel songs and a pictoral tribute to Nichols, civil rights leader Rev. Al Sharpton was...
Washington Examiner

Doug Emhoff serves the beef, wife Kamala Harris just the sweets

Second gentleman Doug Emhoff ended a weighty trip through Eastern Europe on Wednesday to mark the Holocaust and build his effort to draw up the Biden administration’s blueprint against antisemitism. “Today is the last day of my trip to Poland and Germany. It’s been intense. I’ve seen a lot,...
AFP

Five US police officers charged with beating Black man to death

US authorities on Thursday charged five former police officers with murder over the fatal beating of a Black man in Memphis, as the southern city braced for possible civil unrest and President Joe Biden urged demonstrators to protest peacefully. In addition to second-degree murder charges, the officers in Memphis are also facing indictments of aggravated assault and aggravated kidnapping.
