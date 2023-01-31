Read full article on original website
BBC
Autopsy indicates Tyre Nichols was beaten by police - lawyers
An autopsy indicates that a black man who died after being stopped by police in Tennessee was severely beaten, his family's lawyers say. Tyre Nichols, 29, was stopped in Memphis on 7 January for reckless driving. He died three days later. The Memphis Police Department has fired five officers, all...
When the officers are Black: Tyre Nichols' death raises tough questions about race in policing
The five police officers charged with killing Tyre Nichols are Black. Does it matter? Experts say the race of the victim is far more important.
Tyre Nichols Funeral Time and How to Watch on TV, Livestream
Civil rights leaders and Vice President Kamala Harris are expected to be in attendance to Tyre Nichols funeral in Memphis on Wednesday.
BBC
Tyre Nichols death: Three Memphis emergency staff fired
Three Memphis emergency workers have been fired as part of an investigation into the death of Tyre Nichols which has shocked the US. Officials said two paramedics and a driver who responded to the scene did not provide him with adequate care. He was punched, kicked and hit with a...
First police report in Tyre Nichols case does not match video of deadly beating
An initial police report filed in the hours after the Tyre Nichols traffic stop suggested he was violent and made claims that were contradicted by video later released by police.
House Democrats have already found something to love about Kevin McCarthy's Republican-led House
Last week, lawmakers offered amendments to legislation on the House floor for the first time since May 2016. Democrats say they're into it.
House GOP did not tell Raskin to remove head covering
CLAIM: House Republicans are requiring Rep. Jamie Raskin, a Democrat from Maryland, to remove the headwear he’s donned on the House floor while undergoing chemotherapy. AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. Republicans have made no such request and have in fact been nothing but supportive, a spokesperson for Raskin told The Associated Press.
TMZ.com
George Floyd's Family Will Attend Tyre Nichols' Funeral
1:12 PM PT -- Civil rights attorney, Ben Crump confirmed that Kamala Harris will also be in attendance at Tyre's funeral. Tyre Nichols' family is getting support from the one family that probably best understands their pain ... TMZ has learned George Floyd's loved ones will be at Tyre's funeral for a face-to-face meeting.
Five Memphis ex-police officers charged with murder of Tyre Nichols | First Thing
Nichols, 29, died three days after a traffic stop in Memphis turned violent. Plus, the rise of queerbaiting accusations
Say this for the migrants demanding more free stuff from City Hall: they’re fast learners about the new American ethos of endless entitlement. Schooled and led by far-left activists, they arrive here within days of illegally crossing the southern border and claiming asylum, then start agitating for better accommodations in pricey neighborhoods. Tents in The Bronx, barracks in Brooklyn or homeless shelters anywhere are not good enough. Only first-class Manhattan hotels, where the city pays upward of $500 a night per room, are acceptable. The welcome wagon comes with free food, free cellphones, free transit passes, free school and free health care. Unfortunately, the...
‘SNL’ Cold Open Urges DOJ To Probe Tyre Nichols’ Killing By Memphis Cops; “Damn Right,” Kenan Thompson Says Of Need For Justice
“I may look like I was born in a library, but there’s something you should know: Merrick Garland don’t play,” Saturday Night Live’s Mikey Day declared as the almost SCOTUS Justice. But it wasn’t all fun and political games on SNL tonight — as you can see in the video above. Related Story ‘SNL’: Weekend Update Takes Jabs At Donald Trump, Walt Disney World & Kanye West Related Story Michael B. Jordan Lets "The Inner Animal Go Crazy" In 'SNL' Hosting Debut With Cast All Over Him Related Story Tyre Nichols' Death At Hands Of Memphis Police Protested By March In Downtown Los Angeles And Other...
VP Kamala Harris speaks at Tyre Nichols emotional funeral in Memphis
The funeral service for Tyre Nichols, who died this month following a vicious beating at the hands of police, began Wednesday in Memphis and Vice President Kamala Harris made an address to the congregation. FedEx driver Nichols, 29, died on Jan. 10, three days after he was severely injured by five police officers during a traffic stop just yards from his mother’s home. The funeral for Nichols, a father of one, began at 2 p.m. at Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church after being delayed for an ice storm. After eulogies, gospel songs and a pictoral tribute to Nichols, civil rights leader Rev. Al Sharpton was...
What is the scorpion unit of the Memphis Police Department
( CNN ) - When four white Los Angeles police officers were seen on camera assaulting Rodney King three decades ago, there was an international uproar. In reality, during the protests, I was detained for the first time.
Washington Examiner
Tyre Nichols Death Updates: Cities Brace for Unrest as Bodycam Footage to be Released Soon
Video footage from the incident that led to the death of Tyre Nichols is set to be released to the public Friday night.
VP Harris to attend Nichols funeral as prosecutors weigh more charges
MEMPHIS, Tenn., Jan 31 (Reuters) - Vice President Kamala Harris will attend Wednesday's funeral of Tyre Nichols, the Black man who died three days after Memphis police officers savagely beat him following a traffic stop earlier this month, the White House said on Tuesday.
Biden 'outraged' and 'pained' after watching Memphis police video
Jan 27 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden said he was "outraged" and "deeply pained" after watching a violent encounter between Tyre Nichols, a 29-year-old Black man, and the five police officers charged with murder in his beating death after a traffic stop earlier this month.
Five US police officers charged with beating Black man to death
US authorities on Thursday charged five former police officers with murder over the fatal beating of a Black man in Memphis, as the southern city braced for possible civil unrest and President Joe Biden urged demonstrators to protest peacefully. In addition to second-degree murder charges, the officers in Memphis are also facing indictments of aggravated assault and aggravated kidnapping.
‘Systemic crisis’: Tyre Nichols beating fuels calls for broad police reforms
Officers were not in danger and brutality had no justification, advocates and experts say
