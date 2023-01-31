Read full article on original website
California witness photographs pulsing object that looked like linked blocksRoger MarshPasadena, CA
California Reportedly Suggests Cutting Off Major Cities from Water SupplyDaily News NowCalifornia State
Rest in Peace, Annie WerschingVanessa TaverasLos Angeles, CA
Los Angeles Dodgers Make Major AnnouncementsOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
GoFundMe Campaign Raises Over $1M for Monterey Park Lunar New Year VictimsJordan ArthurMonterey Park, CA
Headlines: A Principal and Rapper Are Teaming Up to Open a New Preschool in Compton
Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —Compton: Dr. Cheree Montgomery, aka Dr. Legacy, together with rapper Stix and Principal Rah, will be opening a new...
foxla.com
FOX 11 celebrates the legacy of Good Day LA’s Tony McEwing
LOS ANGELES - What is there left to say about a legend that hasn’t been said already?. For those who know and watch Tony McEwing, there is a struggle to even find the words to thank him for his contributions as an anchor, colleague, and philanthropist. On Friday, Feb....
kprl.com
Short-Term Rental Murders 02.02.2023
Saturday morning, seven people were shot and three were killed outside a Short-Term Rental in Beverly Crest. Residents are now demanding the city of Los Angeles further regulate Short-Term Rentals. Rachel David lives around the corner from where the triple murder occurred Saturday. She says, “I’m not surprised. Every time...
Las Vegas-style mass shooting thwarted outside Hollywood high-rise: police
High-powered rifles were pointed outside of a Hollywood high-rise with "an unobstructed view," according to the Los Angeles Police Department, which said it thwarted a potential mass shooting.
New Information On Benedict Canyon Shooting
Mayor Bass' Inside Safe program targets 2 LA intersection encampments
Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass is moving forward with the push to house the homeless and clear street encampments with the Inside Safe program targeting two major Los Angeles intersections.Inside Safe, the brainchild of the new Mayor's Office, is a housing based outreach program where people are offered immediate housing and a commitment of services and permanent housing.The first two Inside Safe sites were launched in Hollywood at encampments near Cahuenga and the 101 freeway and in Venice; housing more than 100 people. The latest areas of encampment focus include the intersection of West 87th Street and Western Avenue and...
Bass' encampment initiative launches in South L.A., second Westside site
A city program aiming to provide housing to those living in encampments in Los Angeles is launching in South Los Angeles and continuing on the Westside, Mayor Karen Bass announced.
The 13 Best Carne Asada Tacos In L.A.
Where do you find the best carne asada in Los Angeles? Right here. In the smoky, tender, sometimes citrus-marinated-or-sometimes-just-salt, thinly sliced, and simply seasoned grouping of words, you’ll find below. As Mexico’s northernmost state, Los Angeles is fortunate to find itself with more than its fair share of outstanding...
Hollywood high-rise arrest: New video shows police presence
Los Angeles police on Tuesday arrested a man on suspicion of making a range of criminal threats, and during the course of their investigation recovered a large amount of "high-powered" firearms, including one pointed out of a window at a public park.Officers responded to the scene of a possible mental illness call regarding a male individual living on the 18th floor of the Lumina Hollywood apartments at 1522 Gordon Street near Sunset Boulevard Tuesday morning.That man, identified as 24-year-old Los Angeles resident Braxton Johnson, was arrested after officers "determined the elements of Criminal Threats had been met," police said. The suspect...
There's a Ghost exhibition taking place in Hollywood for one night only
This pop-up ghoul's night out will take place at Hollywood's Whisky A Go Go and features artefacts from an era that clearly never happened
NBC Los Angeles
Photos: Jennifer Lopez Puts $42.5 Million Mansion Up For Sale in Los Angeles Neighborhood
Jennifer López has put her mansion in Bel-Air, an exclusive neighborhood of Los Angeles, up for sale this Wednesday. The property is located in the 1492 block of Stone Canyon Road, on a 7.86-acre lot, and was designed by architect Samuel Marx. The mansion offers "a unique lifestyle impossible...
Eater
Peruvian Chef Ricardo Zarate’s Latest Restaurant Causita Closes After Nine Months
Ricardo Zarate’s big restaurant return has been put on hold, at least for now. While the once-prolific Peruvian chef is certainly still cooking — currently hosting a Hollywood pop-up under the name Colibrí in the former Los Balcones space — his anticipated Silver Lake restaurant Causita has closed for good after less than a year. Ownership confirms that Causita will not reopen following a temporary (at least at the time) closure back in late December, billed then as a holiday break to work on some needed restaurant repairs.
Five Wounded in South Los Angeles Shooting
A drive-by shooting in South Los Angeles left five victims wounded, authorities said Thursday.
Potential mass shooting thwarted after high-capacity weapons found pointed from window of Hollywood high-rise
Los Angeles police officers seized several high-capacity weapons from a man accused of making criminal threats Tuesday, averting what authorities believe could have been a mass shooting in the planning stages.
onscene.tv
Aggressive Protestors Knock Down Barricades At LAPD Headquarters | Los Angeles
INCIDENT DATE/TIME: 01.27.2023 | LOCATION: Downtown CITY: Los Angeles DETAILS: ADDED VIDEO – additional angles from throughout the night. Protestors have started to gather in Downtown Los Angeles to protest the death of Tyre Nichols. Nichols was pronounced deceased following a use of force incident by five Memphis PD officers. Protestors are seen marching through the streets. Video shows protestors breaching the fence around the LAPD station, graffiti on the walls. LAPD Mobile Field Force moves in on the east side of 1st Street on the protestors. Crowd surrounded LAPD officers inside patrol cars, placing electric scooters and blocking their paths. At least 6 LAPD units crashed into each other due to the protestors. Protestors rocked patrol cars and banged on windows, and even lit fireworks on a patrol unit. Mobile Field Force aggressively moved in and cleared the way. So far no arrests made. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
Beverly Grove Dior store hit by early-morning smash-and-grab burglars
Several suspects smashed a large window of a Dior store on Melrose in Beverly Grove early Thursday morning with a sledgehammer and a rock, then fled the scene on foot. Some merchandise may have been stolen.At 3:27 a.m., Los Angeles police officers responded to a report of a burglary at 8175 Melrose Avenue.Police said four to five male suspects with their faces covered and wearing gloves made entry into the store after the window was smashed.A security guard scared them off and the suspects fled on foot. No physical contact occurred, police said.Police said the suspects may have stolen some merchandise.A sledgehammer and a large rock were recovered at the scene.
105 freeway reopened after shooting, search for suspects continues
The westbound Century (105) Freeway has been reopened following a full closure near Wilmington Avenue due to a shooting near by. A search is under way in South Los Angeles for suspects.
foxla.com
5 injured in South LA drive-by shooting
LOS ANGELES - Five people were injured in a drive-by shooting in South Los Angeles Wednesday. It happened around 9:15 p.m. in the area near 711 E. 108 St. west of Avalon Boulevard. According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the five victims were standing outside when a vehicle drove...
beverlypress.com
Metro completes subway tunnels under Beverly Hills
The Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority has announced that tunneling for the Purple Line Extension subway project under Beverly Hills concluded after twin tunneling machines reached the Wilshire/La Cienega station in mid-January. The machines, named Harriet and Ruth, began excavating the tunnels between the Century City/Constellation and Wilshire/La Cienega stations on April 30, 2020, heading east from Century City. They excavated an average of 35 feet of soil per day, Metro spokesman Patrick Chandler said.
1 arrested for felony vandalism during LA protest of death of Tyre Nicholas
About 50 demonstrators protesting the death of Tyre Nichols at the hands of Memphis police left some eight businesses vandalized across Los Angeles Sunday evening, says Los Angeles police. One person was arrested for suspicion of felony vandalism and was in possession of spray paint and a glass-breaking tool.Demonstrators have been out in Los Angeles all weekend. Demonstrators began to gather about 7:30 p.m. Saturday in the 1500 block of Vine Street, near Sunset Boulevard, walking in the street, the Los Angeles Police Department reported.About 8:15 p.m. Ezequiel Riesgo, 22, dressed in all-black clothing with a gray backpack, allegedly used a...
