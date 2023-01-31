ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
foxla.com

FOX 11 celebrates the legacy of Good Day LA’s Tony McEwing

LOS ANGELES - What is there left to say about a legend that hasn’t been said already?. For those who know and watch Tony McEwing, there is a struggle to even find the words to thank him for his contributions as an anchor, colleague, and philanthropist. On Friday, Feb....
LOS ANGELES, CA
kprl.com

Short-Term Rental Murders 02.02.2023

Saturday morning, seven people were shot and three were killed outside a Short-Term Rental in Beverly Crest. Residents are now demanding the city of Los Angeles further regulate Short-Term Rentals. Rachel David lives around the corner from where the triple murder occurred Saturday. She says, “I’m not surprised. Every time...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Mayor Bass' Inside Safe program targets 2 LA intersection encampments

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass is moving forward with the push to house the homeless and clear street encampments with the Inside Safe program targeting two major Los Angeles intersections.Inside Safe, the brainchild of the new Mayor's Office, is a housing based outreach program where people are offered immediate housing and a commitment of services and permanent housing.The first two Inside Safe sites were launched in Hollywood at encampments near Cahuenga and the 101 freeway and in Venice; housing more than 100 people. The latest areas of encampment focus include the intersection of West 87th Street and Western Avenue and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
LATACO

The 13 Best Carne Asada Tacos In L.A.

Where do you find the best carne asada in Los Angeles? Right here. In the smoky, tender, sometimes citrus-marinated-or-sometimes-just-salt, thinly sliced, and simply seasoned grouping of words, you’ll find below. As Mexico’s northernmost state, Los Angeles is fortunate to find itself with more than its fair share of outstanding...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Hollywood high-rise arrest: New video shows police presence

Los Angeles police on Tuesday arrested a man on suspicion of making a range of criminal threats, and during the course of their investigation recovered a large amount of "high-powered" firearms, including one pointed out of a window at a public park.Officers responded to the scene of a possible mental illness call regarding a male individual living on the 18th floor of the Lumina Hollywood apartments at 1522 Gordon Street near Sunset Boulevard Tuesday morning.That man, identified as 24-year-old Los Angeles resident Braxton Johnson, was arrested after officers "determined the elements of Criminal Threats had been met," police said. The suspect...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Eater

Peruvian Chef Ricardo Zarate’s Latest Restaurant Causita Closes After Nine Months

Ricardo Zarate’s big restaurant return has been put on hold, at least for now. While the once-prolific Peruvian chef is certainly still cooking — currently hosting a Hollywood pop-up under the name Colibrí in the former Los Balcones space — his anticipated Silver Lake restaurant Causita has closed for good after less than a year. Ownership confirms that Causita will not reopen following a temporary (at least at the time) closure back in late December, billed then as a holiday break to work on some needed restaurant repairs.
LOS ANGELES, CA
onscene.tv

Aggressive Protestors Knock Down Barricades At LAPD Headquarters | Los Angeles

INCIDENT DATE/TIME: 01.27.2023 | LOCATION: Downtown CITY: Los Angeles DETAILS: ADDED VIDEO – additional angles from throughout the night. Protestors have started to gather in Downtown Los Angeles to protest the death of Tyre Nichols. Nichols was pronounced deceased following a use of force incident by five Memphis PD officers. Protestors are seen marching through the streets. Video shows protestors breaching the fence around the LAPD station, graffiti on the walls. LAPD Mobile Field Force moves in on the east side of 1st Street on the protestors. Crowd surrounded LAPD officers inside patrol cars, placing electric scooters and blocking their paths. At least 6 LAPD units crashed into each other due to the protestors. Protestors rocked patrol cars and banged on windows, and even lit fireworks on a patrol unit. Mobile Field Force aggressively moved in and cleared the way. So far no arrests made. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Beverly Grove Dior store hit by early-morning smash-and-grab burglars

Several suspects smashed a large window of a Dior store on Melrose in Beverly Grove early Thursday morning with a sledgehammer and a rock, then fled the scene on foot. Some merchandise may have been stolen.At 3:27 a.m., Los Angeles police officers responded to a report of a burglary at 8175 Melrose Avenue.Police said four to five male suspects with their faces covered and wearing gloves made entry into the store after the window was smashed.A security guard scared them off and the suspects fled on foot. No physical contact occurred, police said.Police said the suspects may have stolen some merchandise.A sledgehammer and a large rock were recovered at the scene.
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

5 injured in South LA drive-by shooting

LOS ANGELES - Five people were injured in a drive-by shooting in South Los Angeles Wednesday. It happened around 9:15 p.m. in the area near 711 E. 108 St. west of Avalon Boulevard. According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the five victims were standing outside when a vehicle drove...
LOS ANGELES, CA
beverlypress.com

Metro completes subway tunnels under Beverly Hills

The Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority has announced that tunneling for the Purple Line Extension subway project under Beverly Hills concluded after twin tunneling machines reached the Wilshire/La Cienega station in mid-January. The machines, named Harriet and Ruth, began excavating the tunnels between the Century City/Constellation and Wilshire/La Cienega stations on April 30, 2020, heading east from Century City. They excavated an average of 35 feet of soil per day, Metro spokesman Patrick Chandler said.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
CBS LA

1 arrested for felony vandalism during LA protest of death of Tyre Nicholas

About 50 demonstrators protesting the death of Tyre Nichols at the hands of Memphis police left some eight businesses vandalized across Los Angeles Sunday evening, says Los Angeles police. One person was arrested for suspicion of felony vandalism and was in possession of spray paint and a glass-breaking tool.Demonstrators have been out in Los Angeles all weekend. Demonstrators began to gather about 7:30 p.m. Saturday in the 1500 block of Vine Street, near Sunset Boulevard, walking in the street, the Los Angeles Police Department reported.About 8:15 p.m. Ezequiel Riesgo, 22, dressed in all-black clothing with a gray backpack, allegedly used a...
LOS ANGELES, CA

