El Paso, TX

Public meetings underway for short-term rental ordinance

By Gabriela Rodríguez
KTSM
 2 days ago

EL PASO, Texas ( KTSM ) – The first public meetings for short-term rentals, including AirBnb’s start this week.

The city is discussing proposed amendments to the short-term rental ordinance.

Currently there are more than 1,500 of these types of rental properties in El Paso.
The ordinance would add restrictions such as maximum occupant loads, minimum parking requirements, life safety components and tenant notification.

The meetings will focus on addressing both hosts and neighborhood concerns.

KTSM

KTSM

