Public meetings underway for short-term rental ordinance

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- -- ABC-7 has learned State Farm Insurance and Progressive will not be writing new policies on certain KIA and Hyundai vehicles in some markets. According to the insurers, the impacted vehicles have a key to start the ignition, which can make them easy to steal. ABC-7 is gathering more information The post State Farm Insurance and Progressive not insuring some Kia and Hyundai models appeared first on KVIA.

EL PASO, TX ・ 13 HOURS AGO