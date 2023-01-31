ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

RadarOnline

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez & Other House Lawmakers Paid Thousands In Campaign Funds To Chinese Foreign Agent, Financial Records Show

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is among four House lawmakers accused of paying a Chinese foreign agent to help with their 2022 reelection campaigns, RadarOnline.com has learned. In a surprising development to come as tensions between the United States and China are already at an all-time high, newly released campaign finance records show AOC is one of at least four House members who paid a Chinese newspaper thousands of dollars in campaign funds last year.According to the filings from the Federal Election Commission, AOC paid Sing Tao Newspapers almost $1,500 to run advertisements for her campaign during the 2022 midterms.House Reps. Grace Meng...
CALIFORNIA STATE
RadarOnline

Don Lemon Told To Take Day Off After He Screamed At ‘CNN This Morning’ Co-Host Kaitlan Collins 'Because She Interrupted Him’ On-Air

CNN staffers have been left "shaken" after the network's golden boy Don Lemon exploded on his co-star Kaitlan Collins in an off-camera spat that showed he might not be able to handle the morning television pressure, RadarOnline.com has learned. After it was revealed Lemon was struggling to share the spotlight following his AM move, news broke of a heated altercation he allegedly started with his CNN This Morning co-anchor that took place on December 8. The alleged confrontation was so heated that employees are still rattled by it today.Sources told the NY Post that Lemon, 56, approached Collins, 30, after...
RadarOnline

President Joe Biden Awkwardly Grabs Reporter's Hand & Squeezes Under Umbrella When Asked About Decision To End Covid-19 Emergency

President Joe Biden awkwardly grabbed a reporter’s hand this week and squeezed under her umbrella after being asked about his recent decision to end two Covid-19 national emergencies, RadarOnline.com has learned.The somewhat bizarre incident took place on Tuesday afternoon as the 80-year-old president was departing the White House to visit New York City.While leaving the White House and approaching his helicopter, NBC News Chief White House Correspondent Kristen Welker questioned Biden about his Monday night decision to draw down two Covid-19 national emergencies by May 11.“What's behind your decision to end the Covid emergency?” she asked.But before answering Welker’s question,...
WASHINGTON STATE
Gizmodo

A New Tracker Promises to Collect a Lot More of Your Data. Its Maker Says That's Better For Your Privacy.

Last week on Zoom, where I spend all the best moments of my life, I spoke with the chief product office of an ad tech company called FullThrottle. Amol Waishampayan said his company has a brand-new patented technique that will let companies collect even more of your data—ten times more data, he claims—and tie that information to your home address. He said FullThrottle won’t collect the information without your consent, but he expects a lot of us will give it up willingly. Waishampayan said this tracking will actually be better for your privacy, and in fact, you might even like it. By the time I closed my laptop I was almost convinced. Almost.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Windows Club

How to protect your Privacy on Social Media and Internet

Online privacy is one of the major issues we face nowadays. Right from what we see on the internet to our purchase preferences, everything is influenced online by ads or content. Our personal information is also freely available on the internet through social media platforms and other online products we use. Is it really possible to stay private online? Thankfully, yes. We can protect our privacy and stay safe on the internet. In this guide, we show you ways to protect your privacy on Social Media and the internet.
Interesting Engineering

ChatGPT outpaces Instagram: 10 million daily users in just 40 days

ChatGPT, OpenAI's powerful artificial intelligence (AI) language model, has surpassed 10 million daily users in just 40 days, outpacing popular Instagram's initial rapid growth. This achievement is even more impressive when you consider that it likely represents at least 20 million monthly users, according to an industry expert. "ChatGPT at...
UC Daily Campus

Life without social media

Everything seems to revolve around social media. When I meet new people, the first thing they ask after small talk is “What’s your Snap?” or “What’s your Instagram?” It always comes as a surprise when I tell them that I do not have any sort of social media. They look at me in disbelief for a few seconds, then ask if I can give them my phone number. When I agree, I rarely ever hear back from them, making my experience in finding new friends difficult.
CNET

Instagram May Be Tinkering With Paid Verification

Instagram, the video and photo sharing service owned by Facebook parent company Meta, could be the next social media platform that tries out paid verification, according to a new rumor. Code snippets suggest Instagram is working on a subscription plan that includes a blue badge, tweeted app developer and tech...
Vice

Twitter's Latest Chaotic Move Will Kill the Site's Best Bots, Account Owners Say

On Wednesday, Twitter announced that starting on February 9th, it would no longer be supporting free Application Program Interface (API) access, which allows third-party developers and users to access the app’s data. This decision will have the most impact on bots and researchers, and the owners of popular bot accounts are already sounding the alarm that they'll have to shut down.

