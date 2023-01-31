ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

greensboro-nc.gov

Police Chief to Host Community Meeting Series

Greensboro Police Chief John Thompson hosts a series of community meetings beginning February 20 and continuing through March 9. These meetings offer an opportunity for Chief Thompson and other GPD personnel to connect with residents across the city. All are invited to attend to engage with GPD, ask questions and offer input on a variety of topics.
Auditions for Evening of Short Plays No. 41’ Will Be Held February 15-16

Creative Greensboro will hold auditions for the Greensboro Playwrights Forum’s “Evening of Short Plays No. 41” at 7 pm on February 15 and 16 in Studio 413 at the Greensboro Cultural Center, 200 N. Davie St. Actors ages 16 and up of all experience levels, genders, ethnicities, and racial identities are encouraged to register for an audition at www.creativegreenboro.com.
Greensboro Transit Agency Honors African American Innovators for Black History Month

Greensboro Transit Agency (GTA) is gearing up for Black History Month with the arrival of the Black History Spotlight, an annual recognition of African American figures and events benefitting society. GTA’s inaugural honorees for 2023 are Dr. Charles Drew, developer of the modern-day system for collecting, storing and distributing blood products and Gerald A. Lawson, creator of the Fairchild Channel F, the first video game system to use interchangeable cartridges.
