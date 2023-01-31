Greensboro Transit Agency (GTA) is gearing up for Black History Month with the arrival of the Black History Spotlight, an annual recognition of African American figures and events benefitting society. GTA’s inaugural honorees for 2023 are Dr. Charles Drew, developer of the modern-day system for collecting, storing and distributing blood products and Gerald A. Lawson, creator of the Fairchild Channel F, the first video game system to use interchangeable cartridges.

GREENSBORO, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO