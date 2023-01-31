ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Missouri Republican pushes to legalize ‘magic mushrooms’ to treat depression, PTSD

By Rudi Keller, Missouri Independent
FOX 2
FOX 2
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4elXBa_0kXevXqY00

The magic in “magic mushrooms” may be the ability to defeat post-traumatic stress disorder, and a St. Charles County Republican lawmaker wants to make them legal in a treatment setting .

State Rep. Tony Lovasco of O’Fallon isn’t a hippie. He says he’s never taken psilocybin mushrooms or smoked a joint.

“I’ve never even smoked a cigarette,” he said in an interview with The Independent. “I’m a pretty boring guy.”

But he’s convinced that a growing body of research – and increasing interest from federal regulators – means Missouri should make treatment with the psychoactive mushrooms legal for people over 21.

In addition to PTSD, Lovasco’s bill would allow psilocybin to be used by people with treatment-resistant depression or who have a terminal illness. The administration of the drug would be by medical professionals in a clinic, hospice or nursing home.

“These are very sympathetic people that, you know, are not the kind of folks that you would look at that are drug addicts, or people that are looking to find some loophole in the system to get high,” he said. “These are people who want treatment, they want to get better.”

Psilocybin and other hallucinogens are legal in a handful of locations in the United States.

Beginning this month, psilocybin is legal in Oregon in a therapeutic setting for people over 21. In December, police in Portland raided a shop that was selling mushrooms under the name of ‘Shroom House’ .

In November, Colorado voters approved a ballot measure removing the criminal penalties for possession of psilocybin and other psychedelic drugs. The New Hampshire Supreme Court in 2020 overturned a conviction on the grounds of the right to use and possess psilocybin for religious purposes.

Lovasco’s bill defines psilocybin as “natural medicine.” In a bill he filed last year, that term had a much broader meaning. It allowed mescaline, ibogaine, and dimethyltryptamine , or DMT, the psychoactive chemical in the ayahuasca brew NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers consumed on trips to Peru in 2020 and 2022.

Lovasco said he hopes limiting the proposal to psilocybin will make it more palatable to his colleagues.

“For the purposes of getting people treatment, now, psilocybin is the most studied, the most proven, the safest, I think of the substances that I’ve been made aware of,” Lovasco said. “I think it’s the starting point that a lot of people are most comfortable with.”

Federal agencies are exploring when and how psychoactive substances can help treatment of mental health and substance abuse. In June, the chief of the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration wrote to U.S. Rep. Madeleine Dean that FDA approval of psilocybin to treat depression was likely within the next two years .

Faced with high rates of substance abuse and mental health issues “we must explore the potential of psychedelic-assisted therapies to address this crisis,” Miriam E. Delphin-Rittmon,  assistant secretary for mental health and substance use, wrote to Dean.

More than 1,000 people take their own lives in Missouri every year, putting the state about 25% above the national average for suicides. The suicide rate among veterans in Missouri is nearly double the state rate and one of the highest in the country.

An interim committee led by state Rep. Dave Griffith, R-Jefferson City, found that one of the biggest obstacles to preventing veteran suicides is the reluctance to seek treatment. The committee is recommending a beefed-up 988 suicide and crisis hotline , asking for an additional $27 million for the program.

During one hearing over the summer, Griffith said Tuesday to the House Health and Mental Health Committee, a the wife and daughter of a Springfield police officer and National Guard colonel testified about his suicide.

“They knew that he had issues, but they didn’t really want to bring it forward because he was afraid about losing his job,” Griffith said.

There are numerous studies showing the effectiveness of psilocybin to treat addiction and last summer, a study showed that it had promise in controlling alcoholism .

When he first decided to work on the bill, Lovasco said, his purpose was to make it a liberty issue. The state’s high suicide rate, and the elevated rate among veterans, makes it a life-and-death issue.

Two years or longer for FDA approval is a long time to wait, he said.

“The folks that are coming back from war, that are in desperate need of care, a lot of them aren’t going to be around in three years,” Lovasco said. “We’ve got, what 20-something veterans per day committing suicide? That’s a tremendous amount of loss while we wait for the government to do some paperwork.”

Missouri Independent is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Missouri Independent maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Jason Hancock for questions: info@missouriindependent.com . Follow Missouri Independent on Facebook and Twitter .

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.

Comments / 11

Jay
2d ago

They work for deppression very well. I have been prescribed every anti-depressant out there, and not one gave me a positive result. I've read about it helping w/ptsd when taken in small doses, so I found a guy @ a local bar that got me cpl handfuls of them. I take less than .5 gm every day. It's not enough to get me high, but just enough to open up areas of my brain that allow me to see life from a different perspective . They have given me a reason to live

Reply
6
Related
The Center Square

Legislation requiring 60% of votes to change Missouri Constitution draws praise, criticism

(The Center Square) – A resolution creating a steeper challenge to change Missouri's Constitution was panned by Democrats as limiting the voice of the voter on Thursday, while Republicans praised its protection of the state's founding charter. After the House of Representatives adjourned for the week, both parties met with reporters and commented on House Joint Resolution 43, sent to the Senate on Thursday. It passed 106-50 on Wednesday. Currently,...
MISSOURI STATE
FOX2Now

Demand up for bomb shelters built by a Missouri company

ST. LOUIS –The Cold War ended more than 30 years ago, but the fixation with bunkers has not. It has, in some ways, become a culture unto itself. With Russia threatening to use nuclear bombs in Ukraine, some Americans are ramping up their efforts to prepare for the worst. One Missouri company is helping to meet the needs of “Doomsday preppers.”
MISSOURI STATE
The Kansas City Beacon

Missouri Republicans go after ‘woke’ investing to prevent state funds from being used in the fight against climate change

Some Missouri officeholders want to make sure that state funds aren’t used to promote “woke political agendas.” An effort is underway to ban state involvement with banks that prioritize climate action or other socially driven investments.  Conservative legislators have joined peers in other Republican-run states in a movement against environmental, social and governance investing. Known […] The post Missouri Republicans go after ‘woke’ investing to prevent state funds from being used in the fight against climate change appeared first on The Beacon.
MISSOURI STATE
Western Iowa Today

Iowa Heart Doctor Warns Women To Watch For Symptoms

(Des Moines) February is heart month, and an Iowa heart doctor reminds women their heart-attack signs can be vague. Dr. Denise Sorrentino with the Iowa Heart Center says fatigue, shortness of breath, and nausea can be signs of a heart attack. Friday is Go Red Day. The American Heart Association encourages women to wear red to raise awareness about heart disease–the number one killer of both men and women.
IOWA STATE
northwestmoinfo.com

Missouri Considers Expanding Probation and Parole Arrest Program

(MISSOURINET) – In 2020, the Missouri Department of Corrections rolled out a pilot program that allows probation and parole officers to arrest criminals who violate probation and parole rules. The program is being used in St. Louis, Kansas City, Independence, Hannibal, and Springfield. Governor Mike Parson’s state budget proposal would expand the program statewide. Trevor Foley, with the Missouri Department of Corrections, says by having probation and parole officers make arrests, the effort frees up local law enforcement.
MISSOURI STATE
FOX4 News Kansas City

Missouri children facing high levels of anxiety, depression

MISSOURI (KSNF/KODE) — Children in Missouri are facing unprecedented levels of anxiety and depression — that’s according to the 2022 Kids Count Data Book, released by the Annie E. Casey Foundation. The report finds mental health is a concern across the country, as kids felt the pressures from COVID-19. Nationally, nearly 12% of children had anxiety […]
MISSOURI STATE
missouriindependent.com

Missouri bill would relax rules for receiving treatment from physical therapists

Physical therapists in Missouri would be allowed to evaluate and treat patients without a referral from a doctor under legislation that received initial approval in the state Senate Tuesday. The bill, sponsored by Sen. Karla Eslinger, R-Wasola, only applies to physical therapists with doctorates in physical therapy or at least...
MISSOURI STATE
kttn.com

Missouri Attorney General demands schools adopt resolution prohibiting drag shows for schoolchildren

In an effort to enforce the laws as written and protect children throughout the state, Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey directed a letter to Missouri School Board Association Executive Director Melissa Randol, urging MSBA to call on their members to adopt a model resolution pledging to uphold Missouri law on human sexuality instruction in public schools.
MISSOURI STATE
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Missouri

If you live in Missouri and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Missouri that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
MISSOURI STATE
FOX 2

FOX 2

56K+
Followers
16K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Louis news, weather, and sports is on FOX2Now.com.

 https://fox2now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy