8 Orlando Apartments Under $800 a Month

Orlando, Fla. - In addition to being a popular destination for tourists, Orlando is also a popular place for retirees and others interested in moving to Central Florida. With a metro population of over 2.6 million residents (and growing), there is strong demand for housing, especially apartments.
“We’re Not Going to Have a Corporation Controlling Its Own Government” — Governor DeSantis Comments on the Future of Disney’s Reedy Creek District

A big update about the future of Disney World’s Reedy Creek Improvement District (“RCID”) could be on the way soon. The RCID — which essentially functions as its own county and has given Disney a large amount of control over the land on which it operates in Orlando — is set to be dissolved on June 1st, 2023 due to a law passed by the Florida legislature. A spokesperson for Florida Governor Ron DeSantis previously indicated that he expects a bill related to the RCID to be discussed next week in a special legislative session and now we’ve got another update on the situation.
CHANGES Could Impact Your Drive to Disney World

If you ever drive to or around Disney World/Orlando, you may be familiar with the roads surrounding the property — but some CHANGES could be coming to the area in the future. We have seen some pretty big transportation updates related to Orlando lately — from new airlines arriving...
These are the 150 dirtiest cities in America, report says

ORLANDO, Fla. - How dirty is your city? Now there is a way to find out. It's not the nicest list by any means, especially if you're city is at the top, but there is a new report out there that claims to have identified the 152 "dirtiest cities in America."
Fatal crash on World Drive closes ramp to Disney’s Hollywood Studios

ORLANDO, Fla. – A fatal crash Thursday morning on World Drive has forced the closure of the ramp to Disney’s Hollywood Studios, the Florida Highway Patrol reported. The wreck happened around 6:30 a.m. at the northbound exit of World Drive at Osceola Parkway. The ramp to Hollywood Studios is blocked, the FHP said.
Gov. DeSantis to Discuss State Takeover of Disney World Property

According to a report from the Orlando Sentinel, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is expected to hold a special session regarding the state takeover of Disney’s Reedy Creek District. Following The Walt Disney Company CEO Bob Chapek’s divisive statement against Florida’s Parental Rights in Education Act, also known as the...
Iconic Universal Attraction Mysteriously Changed Just After Reopening

Universal Parks and Resorts is continuously updating and adding new parks and worlds to theme parks. Universal recently announced that it would be adding a third theme park in America located in Frisco, Texas. Universal Studios Hollywood will soon be opening Super Nintendo World on February 17, 2023 and, of course, who could forget about Universal Orlando’s Epic Universe, which is set to open in 2025 and will be the largest Universal Park in the world.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Florida

If you live in Florida and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Florida that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Local restaurant RusTeak moves location

There are a lot of really good restaurants in the Orlando area, and one of our favorites is RusTeak. They are a go to spot for us anytime we have visitors or do not feel like cooking. They have two locations currently. They opened back in September of 2012, founded by two graduates of the CIA, which in this case means the Culinary Institute of America. We found out that RusTeak's name is actually a play on Rustic and is a spin-off concept from their original restaurant Teak Neighborhood Grill.
