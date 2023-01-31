Read full article on original website
Mills 50 retail property eyed for redevelopment
A new urban infill redevelopment project may be in the works in the popular Mills 50 area, near downtown Orlando.
8 Orlando Apartments Under $800 a Month
Orlando, Fla. - In addition to being a popular destination for tourists, Orlando is also a popular place for retirees and others interested in moving to Central Florida. With a metro population of over 2.6 million residents (and growing), there is strong demand for housing, especially apartments.
disneyfoodblog.com
“We’re Not Going to Have a Corporation Controlling Its Own Government” — Governor DeSantis Comments on the Future of Disney’s Reedy Creek District
A big update about the future of Disney World’s Reedy Creek Improvement District (“RCID”) could be on the way soon. The RCID — which essentially functions as its own county and has given Disney a large amount of control over the land on which it operates in Orlando — is set to be dissolved on June 1st, 2023 due to a law passed by the Florida legislature. A spokesperson for Florida Governor Ron DeSantis previously indicated that he expects a bill related to the RCID to be discussed next week in a special legislative session and now we’ve got another update on the situation.
disneyfoodblog.com
Big Update on the Future of Disney’s Reedy Creek District
For years, the Reedy Creek Improvement District (“RCID”) structure has allowed Disney to have a great amount of power and control over the land on which it operates in Florida. But all that could be changing soon. Following Disney’s criticism of Florida’s Parental Rights in Education bill, a...
Downtown Orlando business owners offer the city suggestions on how to deal with safety issues
Business owners have offered the city of Orlando new, more specific suggestions to deal with safety issues in downtown Orlando.
disneyfoodblog.com
CHANGES Could Impact Your Drive to Disney World
If you ever drive to or around Disney World/Orlando, you may be familiar with the roads surrounding the property — but some CHANGES could be coming to the area in the future. We have seen some pretty big transportation updates related to Orlando lately — from new airlines arriving...
fox35orlando.com
These are the 150 dirtiest cities in America, report says
ORLANDO, Fla. - How dirty is your city? Now there is a way to find out. It's not the nicest list by any means, especially if you're city is at the top, but there is a new report out there that claims to have identified the 152 "dirtiest cities in America."
click orlando
Fatal crash on World Drive closes ramp to Disney’s Hollywood Studios
ORLANDO, Fla. – A fatal crash Thursday morning on World Drive has forced the closure of the ramp to Disney’s Hollywood Studios, the Florida Highway Patrol reported. The wreck happened around 6:30 a.m. at the northbound exit of World Drive at Osceola Parkway. The ramp to Hollywood Studios is blocked, the FHP said.
wmfe.org
State seeks input as it lays plans for hiking and biking trails in Central Florida
The Office of Greenways and Trails is building its next five-year plan, and for people who care about hiking or biking through Central Florida, this week could be the time to attend a meeting. Those meetings seeking public input are 5 to 7 p.m. both days on Wednesday, Feb. 1,...
Inside the Magic
Gov. DeSantis to Discuss State Takeover of Disney World Property
According to a report from the Orlando Sentinel, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is expected to hold a special session regarding the state takeover of Disney’s Reedy Creek District. Following The Walt Disney Company CEO Bob Chapek’s divisive statement against Florida’s Parental Rights in Education Act, also known as the...
Florida Dominates New Ranking Of Most Dangerous Beaches In America
A new study says 7 of the 10 most dangerous beaches in America are right here in Florida.
Inside the Magic
Iconic Universal Attraction Mysteriously Changed Just After Reopening
Universal Parks and Resorts is continuously updating and adding new parks and worlds to theme parks. Universal recently announced that it would be adding a third theme park in America located in Frisco, Texas. Universal Studios Hollywood will soon be opening Super Nintendo World on February 17, 2023 and, of course, who could forget about Universal Orlando’s Epic Universe, which is set to open in 2025 and will be the largest Universal Park in the world.
fox35orlando.com
Orlando weather: Storm system to bring big weather changes to Central Florida this weekend
ORLANDO, Fla. - Today's high: 84 degrees. If You Have Toenail Fungus Try This Tonight (It's Genius!)WellnessGuide101.com|. We have a warm day Thursday ahead. The afternoon will feature more sunshine with winds turning southeasterly bringing warm afternoon highs in the widespread low-80s. Stay hydrated. BEACHES:. A mix of sun and...
Universal Orlando unveils ‘epic’ ticket offer that gives guests more for their money
Pack your bags and take a trip to Orlando! On Thursday, Universal Orlando Resort launched a new deal on tickets that'll allow guests to get more for their money.
Apopka leaders approve plan to address ongoing flooding on Clear Water Lake
A solution and an agreement have been made on who will pay for emergency pumping of Clear Water Lake in Apopka after an ongoing flooding issue.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Florida
If you live in Florida and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Florida that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Local restaurant RusTeak moves location
There are a lot of really good restaurants in the Orlando area, and one of our favorites is RusTeak. They are a go to spot for us anytime we have visitors or do not feel like cooking. They have two locations currently. They opened back in September of 2012, founded by two graduates of the CIA, which in this case means the Culinary Institute of America. We found out that RusTeak's name is actually a play on Rustic and is a spin-off concept from their original restaurant Teak Neighborhood Grill.
Orlando to consider new $600K plan to rehome people experiencing homelessness
Next week, the Orlando City Council will decide whether to give the organization a new contract tasking it with overseeing a new rapid rehousing program with the city.
click orlando
Colombian man riding bicycle killed in crash that closed exit ramp to Disney’s Hollywood Studios
ORLANDO, Fla. – A bicyclist was killed in a crash Thursday morning on Walt Disney World property that forced the temporary closure of an exit ramp to Disney’s Hollywood Studios, the Florida Highway Patrol reported. The wreck happened around 6:30 a.m. along Osceola Parkway between Victory Way and...
Orlando to consider plans for reconstructing 100-year-old church in Parramore
Orlando city officials will consider plans this week to reconstruct parts of a 100-year-old historically Black church.
