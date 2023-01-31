ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carteret County, NC

Comments / 0

Related
traveltomorrow.com

The supersonic spaceplane Dream Chaser to launch first manned mission in 2026

The future of space exploration will largely rely on the supersonic spaceplane Dream Chaser: the first launch will depart in 2023 with a cargo mission, and the first manned mission is due in 2026. 1. Next-generation spacecraft. Nearly a decade in the making, Dream Chaser is the next-generation spacecraft under...
Florida Today

11 things you should know about Thursday's SpaceX launch

Support local journalism. Unlock unlimited digital access to floridatoday.com Update: Liftoff of Falcon 9 at 4:32 a.m. EST! The rocket boosted 56 Starlink satellites to orbit then landed on a drone ship in the Atlantic Ocean. Read our full post-launch story here. SpaceX is poised to launch a Falcon 9 rocket from Launch Complex 40...
CAPE CANAVERAL, FL
WJCL

Former NASA astronauts awarded Congressional Space Medal of Honor

WASHINGTON — Vice President Kamala Harris on Tuesday presented the Congressional Space Medal of Honor to two former NASA astronauts at the White House. Video above: Astronauts discuss upcoming mission to ISS. Douglas Hurley and Robert Behnken were awarded the medals for their "bravery in NASA's SpaceX Demonstration Mission-2...
WASHINGTON STATE
Gizmodo

NASA Announces Successful Test of New Propulsion Technology for Treks to Deep Space

As NASA gears up for a return to the Moon with the Artemis missions, the administration has announced that its researchers have successfully developed and tested a new type of supersonic rocket engine called a rotating detonation rocket engine. The rotating detonation rocket engine, or RDRE, generates thrust with detonation,...
satnews.com

SpaceX launches D-Orbit’s OTV ION in a first mid-inclination orbit

Space logistics and orbital transportation company D-Orbit launched Starfield, the eighth commercial mission of their proprietary orbital transfer vehicle (OTV) ION Satellite Carrier (ION), and the first one in a mid-inclination orbit. The OTV lifted off today, January 31st, 2023, at 8:15 a.m. PT (16:15 UTC) aboard a Falcon 9...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Freethink

NASA announces alien-hunting Habitable Worlds Observatory

This article is an installment of Future Explored, a weekly guide to world-changing technology. You can get stories like this one straight to your inbox every Thursday morning by subscribing here. At the request of the astronomy community, NASA is developing a space telescope devoted to hunting down habitable planets...
Astronomy.com

Space Shuttle Columbia disintegrated upon reentry 20 years ago today

On the morning of Feb. 1, 2003, Space Shuttle Columbia was set to return to Florida’s Kennedy Space Center following a 16-day orbital mission packed with scientific experiments. But just 15 minutes after breaching Earth’s atmosphere — while still at an altitude of some 39 miles (63 kilometers) and...
TEXAS STATE
teslarati.com

SpaceX installs rocket-catching arms on Starship’s Florida launch tower

SpaceX has installed a pair of rocket-catching arms on a tower meant to support the first East Coast launches of its next-generation Starship rocket. The company has been building the second of several planned Starship launch sites for more than three years. Ironically, work on that pad began before the company started building the pad that will actually support Starship’s first orbital launch attempts. Located a stone’s throw from the Gulf of Mexico in Boca Chica, Texas, the first iteration of SpaceX’s Starbase orbital launch site (OLS) is nearly complete and could host Starship’s orbital launch debut in a matter of months. SpaceX began constructing Starship’s Texas launch site in earnest in late 2020.
FLORIDA STATE
Santa Barbara Edhat

SpaceX Pushes to Monday for Launch of Satellites

SpaceX has postponed their scheduled Sunday launch. "To complete pre-launch checkouts, now targeting Monday, January 30 for launch of Starlink and D-Orbit’s ION SCV009 Eclectic Elena from SLC-4E in California," SpaceX stated. By the edhat staff. January 28, 2023. SpaceX is targeting a Sunday morning launch of more Starlink...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Ars Technica

The audacious rescue plan that might have saved space shuttle Columbia

February 1, 2023: One of the most tragic events in the history of space exploration is the loss of the space shuttle Columbia and all seven of her crew on February 1, 2003—a tragedy made worse because it didn’t have to happen. But just as it is human nature to look to the future and wonder what might be, so too is it in our nature to look at the past and wonder, “what if?” Today, on the twentieth anniversary of the event, Ars is re-publishing our detailed 2014 examination of the biggest Columbia "what if" of all: what if NASA had recognized the damage to the orbiter while the mission was still in progress? Could anything have been done to save the crew?
FLORIDA STATE
scitechdaily.com

NASA’s Perseverance Rover Completes Mars Sample Depot – Captures Amazing Variety of Martian Geology

Ten sample tubes, capturing an amazing variety of Martian geology, have been deposited on Mars’ surface so they could be studied on Earth in the future. Less than six weeks after it began, construction of the first sample depot on another world is complete. Confirmation that NASA’s Perseverance Mars rover successfully dropped the 10th and final tube planned for the depot was received around 5 p.m. PST (8 p.m. EST) on Sunday, January 29, by mission controllers at the agency’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Southern California. This major milestone involved precision planning and navigation to ensure the tubes could be safely recovered in the future by the NASA-ESA (European Space Agency) Mars Sample Return campaign, which aims to bring Mars samples to Earth for closer study.
Gizmodo

Space Sail Experiment Showcases Promising Technique for Quickly Disposing Space Junk

ADEO being deployed from the ION Satellite Carrier during the December 2022 test. Gif: High Performance Space Structure Systems/Gizmodo. There’s a lot of junk orbiting our planet, from tiny flecks of paint to defunct rocket stages. While solutions to remove pre-existing debris have been developed, a private space company in Germany has successfully tested a method to deorbit satellites at the end of their life to prevent them from becoming space debris in the first place.
teslarati.com

SpaceX Starlink Gen2 mission marks Falcon 9 rocket’s 200th successful launch

A day and a half after its 200th launch overall, SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket has successfully launched for the 200th time. Falcon 9 has only suffered two mission-related failures in flight: one partial failure in 2012 and a catastrophic failure in 2015. Falcon 9’s 2015 failure entirely destroyed the rocket and its cargo-carrying Dragon spacecraft before they reached orbit. Its 2012 failure only doomed a secondary Orbcomm satellite payload, while the primary mission – a Cargo Dragon supply delivery for NASA – was technically successful.

Comments / 0

Community Policy