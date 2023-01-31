Read full article on original website
traveltomorrow.com
The supersonic spaceplane Dream Chaser to launch first manned mission in 2026
The future of space exploration will largely rely on the supersonic spaceplane Dream Chaser: the first launch will depart in 2023 with a cargo mission, and the first manned mission is due in 2026. 1. Next-generation spacecraft. Nearly a decade in the making, Dream Chaser is the next-generation spacecraft under...
Updates: SpaceX launched an early Thursday morning Falcon 9 Starlink mission from KSC
Space is important to us and that's why we're working to bring you top coverage of the industry and Florida launches. Journalism like this takes time and resources. Please support it with a subscription here. --- ...
NASA to test nuclear rocket engine that could take humans to Mars in 45 days
This is the first time a nuclear powered engine has been tested in fifty years
11 things you should know about Thursday's SpaceX launch
Support local journalism. Unlock unlimited digital access to floridatoday.com Update: Liftoff of Falcon 9 at 4:32 a.m. EST! The rocket boosted 56 Starlink satellites to orbit then landed on a drone ship in the Atlantic Ocean. Read our full post-launch story here. SpaceX is poised to launch a Falcon 9 rocket from Launch Complex 40...
WJCL
Former NASA astronauts awarded Congressional Space Medal of Honor
WASHINGTON — Vice President Kamala Harris on Tuesday presented the Congressional Space Medal of Honor to two former NASA astronauts at the White House. Video above: Astronauts discuss upcoming mission to ISS. Douglas Hurley and Robert Behnken were awarded the medals for their "bravery in NASA's SpaceX Demonstration Mission-2...
SpaceX postpones starlink satellite launch from Vandenberg
SpaceX is postponing a Falcon 9 rocket launch from Vandenberg Space Force Base. The launch was originally scheduled for 8:47 a.m. on Sunday.
Could we use antimatter-based propulsion to visit alien worlds?
Antimatter-based propulsion offers a unique opportunity for missions to exoplanets.
Gizmodo
NASA Announces Successful Test of New Propulsion Technology for Treks to Deep Space
As NASA gears up for a return to the Moon with the Artemis missions, the administration has announced that its researchers have successfully developed and tested a new type of supersonic rocket engine called a rotating detonation rocket engine. The rotating detonation rocket engine, or RDRE, generates thrust with detonation,...
satnews.com
SpaceX launches D-Orbit’s OTV ION in a first mid-inclination orbit
Space logistics and orbital transportation company D-Orbit launched Starfield, the eighth commercial mission of their proprietary orbital transfer vehicle (OTV) ION Satellite Carrier (ION), and the first one in a mid-inclination orbit. The OTV lifted off today, January 31st, 2023, at 8:15 a.m. PT (16:15 UTC) aboard a Falcon 9...
Freethink
NASA announces alien-hunting Habitable Worlds Observatory
This article is an installment of Future Explored, a weekly guide to world-changing technology. You can get stories like this one straight to your inbox every Thursday morning by subscribing here. At the request of the astronomy community, NASA is developing a space telescope devoted to hunting down habitable planets...
Astronomy.com
Space Shuttle Columbia disintegrated upon reentry 20 years ago today
On the morning of Feb. 1, 2003, Space Shuttle Columbia was set to return to Florida’s Kennedy Space Center following a 16-day orbital mission packed with scientific experiments. But just 15 minutes after breaching Earth’s atmosphere — while still at an altitude of some 39 miles (63 kilometers) and...
teslarati.com
SpaceX installs rocket-catching arms on Starship’s Florida launch tower
SpaceX has installed a pair of rocket-catching arms on a tower meant to support the first East Coast launches of its next-generation Starship rocket. The company has been building the second of several planned Starship launch sites for more than three years. Ironically, work on that pad began before the company started building the pad that will actually support Starship’s first orbital launch attempts. Located a stone’s throw from the Gulf of Mexico in Boca Chica, Texas, the first iteration of SpaceX’s Starbase orbital launch site (OLS) is nearly complete and could host Starship’s orbital launch debut in a matter of months. SpaceX began constructing Starship’s Texas launch site in earnest in late 2020.
SpaceX crewmates Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken awarded Space Medal of Honor
Former NASA astronauts Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken have been presented with the Congressional Space Medal of Honor, the highest U.S. honor reserved for spaceflight veterans.
Santa Barbara Edhat
SpaceX Pushes to Monday for Launch of Satellites
SpaceX has postponed their scheduled Sunday launch. "To complete pre-launch checkouts, now targeting Monday, January 30 for launch of Starlink and D-Orbit’s ION SCV009 Eclectic Elena from SLC-4E in California," SpaceX stated. By the edhat staff. January 28, 2023. SpaceX is targeting a Sunday morning launch of more Starlink...
Ars Technica
The audacious rescue plan that might have saved space shuttle Columbia
February 1, 2023: One of the most tragic events in the history of space exploration is the loss of the space shuttle Columbia and all seven of her crew on February 1, 2003—a tragedy made worse because it didn’t have to happen. But just as it is human nature to look to the future and wonder what might be, so too is it in our nature to look at the past and wonder, “what if?” Today, on the twentieth anniversary of the event, Ars is re-publishing our detailed 2014 examination of the biggest Columbia "what if" of all: what if NASA had recognized the damage to the orbiter while the mission was still in progress? Could anything have been done to save the crew?
NASA's Geotail spacecraft ends 30-year mission studying Earth's magnetosphere
After 31 years in orbit, NASA's magnetosphere-studying mission Geotail has come to end after the spacecraft's final data recorder failed.
Mars helicopter Ingenuity soars over Perseverance rover tracks on 41st flight
NASA's Ingenuity helicopter flew for the 41st time on Mars Jan. 27, going out and back again with 600 feet (183 meters) of flight distance over 109 seconds.
scitechdaily.com
NASA’s Perseverance Rover Completes Mars Sample Depot – Captures Amazing Variety of Martian Geology
Ten sample tubes, capturing an amazing variety of Martian geology, have been deposited on Mars’ surface so they could be studied on Earth in the future. Less than six weeks after it began, construction of the first sample depot on another world is complete. Confirmation that NASA’s Perseverance Mars rover successfully dropped the 10th and final tube planned for the depot was received around 5 p.m. PST (8 p.m. EST) on Sunday, January 29, by mission controllers at the agency’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Southern California. This major milestone involved precision planning and navigation to ensure the tubes could be safely recovered in the future by the NASA-ESA (European Space Agency) Mars Sample Return campaign, which aims to bring Mars samples to Earth for closer study.
Gizmodo
Space Sail Experiment Showcases Promising Technique for Quickly Disposing Space Junk
ADEO being deployed from the ION Satellite Carrier during the December 2022 test. Gif: High Performance Space Structure Systems/Gizmodo. There’s a lot of junk orbiting our planet, from tiny flecks of paint to defunct rocket stages. While solutions to remove pre-existing debris have been developed, a private space company in Germany has successfully tested a method to deorbit satellites at the end of their life to prevent them from becoming space debris in the first place.
teslarati.com
SpaceX Starlink Gen2 mission marks Falcon 9 rocket’s 200th successful launch
A day and a half after its 200th launch overall, SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket has successfully launched for the 200th time. Falcon 9 has only suffered two mission-related failures in flight: one partial failure in 2012 and a catastrophic failure in 2015. Falcon 9’s 2015 failure entirely destroyed the rocket and its cargo-carrying Dragon spacecraft before they reached orbit. Its 2012 failure only doomed a secondary Orbcomm satellite payload, while the primary mission – a Cargo Dragon supply delivery for NASA – was technically successful.
