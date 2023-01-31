ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves midday: GM, McDonald's, UPS, Pulte, International Paper and more

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading Tuesday. — The automaker's stock surged 8.4% on Tuesday after the company cruised past analyst estimates on the top and bottom lines for its fourth quarter. The company reported an adjusted $2.12 per share on $43.11 billion in revenue. Analysts surveyed by Refinitiv were looking for $1.69 in earnings per share on $40.65 billion in revenue. The outperformance came despite profit margins narrowing year over year. GM also said it expected earnings to fall in 2023, but that guidance was still above analyst estimates.
rigzone.com

Shell Posts Record 2022 Profit

Shell Plc posted a fourth-quarter profit that was well ahead of expectations as its natural gas business thrived, lifting the oil major to a record performance in 2022 fueled by soaring energy prices. After a bumpy ride earlier in the year amid volatile markets, Shell’s integrated gas unit was firing...
kalkinemedia.com

GSK beats expectations, shingles vaccine bolsters outlook

(Reuters) - GSK on Wednesday beat fourth-quarter profit and sales forecasts helped by sales of its blockbuster shingles vaccine Shingrix and unveiled an upbeat forecast for 2023. The positive outlook and strong Q4 results are the latest endorsement of chief executive Emma Walmsey's spin-off last year of consumer business Haleon.
investing.com

Meta stuns Street with lower costs, big buyback, upbeat sales

(Reuters) -Meta Platforms Inc's stricter cost controls this year and a new $40 billion share buyback sent shares soaring on Wednesday, as CEO Mark Zuckerberg called 2023 the "Year of Efficiency." The parent of Instagram and Facebook (NASDAQ:META), which has fallen on hard times amid a broad post-pandemic slump in...
msn.com

Stock market news live updates: Tech stocks extend post-Fed rally, Dow futures lag

U.S. stock futures were mixed ahead of the open Thursday, with tech stocks leading the way up following the Federal Reserve’s latest interest rate hike. Futures tied to the S&P 500 (^GSPC) added 0.4%, while futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) lagged, dipping 0.4%. Contracts on the technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) rose by 1.2%.
CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: McDonald's, UPS, General Motors and more

Check out the companies making headlines before the bell. — Shares of the automaker rose more than 5% in premarket trading after GM beat estimates on the top and bottom lines for its fourth quarter, even as its profit margin narrowed. The company reported an adjusted $2.12 per share on $43.11 billion in revenue. Analysts surveyed by Refinitiv were looking for $1.69 in earnings per share on $40.65 billion in revenue. GM said it expected earnings to fall in 2023, but guidance was still above analyst estimates.
Motley Fool

10 Top Stocks to Buy in 2023

The market is already up so far this year, erasing part of 2022's loss. Yet shares of many good companies are still down over the past year. Now may be a great time to consider positions in some of them. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
CNBC

Apple's expected to post its first revenue decline since 2019 on Thursday

Apple reports December quarter earnings on Thursday, and there are a lot of factors pointing to the company's first year-over-year revenue decline since 2019's March quarter. It was hard to find Apple's iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max in stores during the holiday shopping season, for example. The...
Motley Fool

Is Johnson & Johnson Stock Worth Buying on the Dip?

Johnson & Johnson's shares could lag because of continuing talc-related lawsuits. The company’s spinoff of its consumer health segment should make it more profitable. Johnson & Johnson fares well during difficult economic periods. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
ILLINOIS STATE
US News and World Report

Ford Posts Lower Profit, Issues Downbeat Outlook; Shares Drop

DETROIT (Reuters) -Ford Motor Co on Thursday said quarterly profits fell and the automaker predicted a difficult year ahead, sending its shares down after the bell as investors were disappointed following this week's robust report from rival General Motors Co. Ford blamed chip shortages and other supply chain issues and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy