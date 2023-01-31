Read full article on original website
Exxon Mobil Posts Record $56 Billion 2022 Profit, Beats Q4 Forecasts As Crude Surges
“While our results clearly benefited from a favorable market, the counter-cyclical investments we made before and during the pandemic provided the energy and products people needed," said CEO Darren Woods.
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves midday: GM, McDonald's, UPS, Pulte, International Paper and more
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading Tuesday. — The automaker's stock surged 8.4% on Tuesday after the company cruised past analyst estimates on the top and bottom lines for its fourth quarter. The company reported an adjusted $2.12 per share on $43.11 billion in revenue. Analysts surveyed by Refinitiv were looking for $1.69 in earnings per share on $40.65 billion in revenue. The outperformance came despite profit margins narrowing year over year. GM also said it expected earnings to fall in 2023, but that guidance was still above analyst estimates.
rigzone.com
Shell Posts Record 2022 Profit
Shell Plc posted a fourth-quarter profit that was well ahead of expectations as its natural gas business thrived, lifting the oil major to a record performance in 2022 fueled by soaring energy prices. After a bumpy ride earlier in the year amid volatile markets, Shell’s integrated gas unit was firing...
kalkinemedia.com
GSK beats expectations, shingles vaccine bolsters outlook
(Reuters) - GSK on Wednesday beat fourth-quarter profit and sales forecasts helped by sales of its blockbuster shingles vaccine Shingrix and unveiled an upbeat forecast for 2023. The positive outlook and strong Q4 results are the latest endorsement of chief executive Emma Walmsey's spin-off last year of consumer business Haleon.
Japan's ANA Holdings raises profit forecast as travel demand recovers
TOKYO, Feb 2 (Reuters) - The operator of Japan's largest airline, ANA Holdings Inc (9202.T), raised its full-year profit forecast as travel demand recovers following the easing of COVID-19 border curbs.
2 of the Best Dividend Stocks to Own in 2023
You can count on them for passive income and growth over time.
investing.com
Meta stuns Street with lower costs, big buyback, upbeat sales
(Reuters) -Meta Platforms Inc's stricter cost controls this year and a new $40 billion share buyback sent shares soaring on Wednesday, as CEO Mark Zuckerberg called 2023 the "Year of Efficiency." The parent of Instagram and Facebook (NASDAQ:META), which has fallen on hard times amid a broad post-pandemic slump in...
FedEx cutting over 10% of management roles
FedEX CEO Raj Subramaniam announced in a letter to team members the company was reducing over 10% of its executive roles to maintain efficiency during uncertain economic times.
msn.com
Stock market news live updates: Tech stocks extend post-Fed rally, Dow futures lag
U.S. stock futures were mixed ahead of the open Thursday, with tech stocks leading the way up following the Federal Reserve’s latest interest rate hike. Futures tied to the S&P 500 (^GSPC) added 0.4%, while futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) lagged, dipping 0.4%. Contracts on the technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) rose by 1.2%.
Gilead profit beats Street expectations on COVID and HIV sales
Feb 2 (Reuters) - Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD.O) on Thursday reported a higher-than-expected fourth-quarter profit driven by strong demand for its HIV and cancer drugs, while COVID-19 antiviral Veklury had sales that were double Wall Street estimates.
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: McDonald's, UPS, General Motors and more
Check out the companies making headlines before the bell. — Shares of the automaker rose more than 5% in premarket trading after GM beat estimates on the top and bottom lines for its fourth quarter, even as its profit margin narrowed. The company reported an adjusted $2.12 per share on $43.11 billion in revenue. Analysts surveyed by Refinitiv were looking for $1.69 in earnings per share on $40.65 billion in revenue. GM said it expected earnings to fall in 2023, but guidance was still above analyst estimates.
Motley Fool
10 Top Stocks to Buy in 2023
The market is already up so far this year, erasing part of 2022's loss. Yet shares of many good companies are still down over the past year. Now may be a great time to consider positions in some of them. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
2 Hot Stocks That Have Already More Than Doubled in 2023
Two stocks that plummeted 98% and 87% in 2022 more than doubled in January.
CNBC
Apple's expected to post its first revenue decline since 2019 on Thursday
Apple reports December quarter earnings on Thursday, and there are a lot of factors pointing to the company's first year-over-year revenue decline since 2019's March quarter. It was hard to find Apple's iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max in stores during the holiday shopping season, for example. The...
Motley Fool
Is Johnson & Johnson Stock Worth Buying on the Dip?
Johnson & Johnson's shares could lag because of continuing talc-related lawsuits. The company’s spinoff of its consumer health segment should make it more profitable. Johnson & Johnson fares well during difficult economic periods. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
FedEx Makes Morningstar List of Undervalued Industrial Stocks
The S&P 500 Industrials index returned 3.99% over the past year, compared to a negative return for the S&P 500 overall.
Siemens Healthineers confirms outlook despite Q1 profit drop
BERLIN, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Siemens Healthineers (SHLG.DE) confirmed its full-year outlook on Thursday despite a drop in quarterly profit driven by low demand in China, as it saw strong order growth in the first quarter.
US News and World Report
Ford Posts Lower Profit, Issues Downbeat Outlook; Shares Drop
DETROIT (Reuters) -Ford Motor Co on Thursday said quarterly profits fell and the automaker predicted a difficult year ahead, sending its shares down after the bell as investors were disappointed following this week's robust report from rival General Motors Co. Ford blamed chip shortages and other supply chain issues and...
Apple forecasts another drop in revenue, proclaims iPhone production problems over
Feb 2 (Reuters) - Apple Inc (AAPL.O) on Thursday forecast that revenue would fall for a second quarter in a row but that iPhone sales were likely to improve as production had returned to normal in China after COVID-related shutdowns.
UPS Earnings Top Street Forecasts On Margin Focus, Revenues Miss; New $5 Billion Share Buyback Unveiled
UPS topped Street forecasts for its fourth quarter earnings, but a slump in international deliveries kept revenue gain in check.
