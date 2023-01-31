Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading Tuesday. — The automaker's stock surged 8.4% on Tuesday after the company cruised past analyst estimates on the top and bottom lines for its fourth quarter. The company reported an adjusted $2.12 per share on $43.11 billion in revenue. Analysts surveyed by Refinitiv were looking for $1.69 in earnings per share on $40.65 billion in revenue. The outperformance came despite profit margins narrowing year over year. GM also said it expected earnings to fall in 2023, but that guidance was still above analyst estimates.

2 DAYS AGO