wxpr.org
Fire damages a mobile home north of Rhinelander
Fire badly damaged a mobile north of Rhinelander. The Pine Lake Fire Department says they were called out around 8:20 a.m. Wednesday to the fire on West Prairie Trail. Heavy smoke could be seen from Highway 17 as fire crews approached the scene. Additional help was requested, with a number...
nbc15.com
2 killed in Vilas County snowmobile crash
EAGLE RIVER, Wis. (WSAW) - The Vilas County Sheriff’s Department said two people have died as a result of a snowmobile crash. Two snowmobiles crashed resulting in the deaths of a 78-year-old man and a 43-year-old man. The crash happened around noon on Thursday on Trail 70 in the town of Cloverland. That location is between St. Germain and Eagle River.
JUST IN: Second snowmobile crash reported Thursday with 2 injured
A helicopter was paged Thursday to the scene of a snowmobile crash, the second in a 90-minute span in Vilas County. Initial scanner reports suggest two people were injured in the head-on crash, with two sleds involved. The crash was reported at about noon on Thursday near Snipe Lake in St. Germain. Two people were reported unconscious at the scene with CPR in progress as rescue crews arrived. A landing zone was being established as of 12:13 p.m. with a medical helicopter en route.
1 injured in northwoods snowmobile crash
Rescue crews were called to the scene of yet another snowmobile crash Thursday morning, capping off a dangerous week in northern Wisconsin. The crash was reported at about 10:45 a.m. on a trail at Fred Luke Road in the Vilas County town of Plum Lake. One person, a male, was injured in the crash. The extent of his injuries is not yet clear.
Home badly damaged in Athens fire
A home in Athens was badly damaged by fire Tuesday, while crews were forced to battle the blaze in bitterly cold temperatures. The first call was transmitted at about 12:20 p.m. on Jan. 31, summoning firefighters to the 900 block of Plisch Street. Witnesses reported heavy smoke and flames coming from the manufactured home and windows were heard breaking as the fire spread.
WSAW
Merrill Freemasons donate fire suppression tool
MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) - Lincoln County officials now have another new tool to fight fires. On Tuesday, the Merrill Freemasons donated a fire suppression tool to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department. The tools are thrown into a fire and release a chemical gas to quickly drop the temperature of the fire. This unit is the 13th in the Merrill and Antigo areas to be donated.
WSAW
Merrill man thanks Merrill Fire Department first responders who saved his life
MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) - A Merrill man is thanking the first responders who saved his life after an explosion last year. Joe Kohn is a service technician. He was working on a cooler compressor at the Marathon gas station when something caused a blast and sent him to the hospital.
WSAW
Marathon County snow plows get green light to upgrade vehicles
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - It’s only February, which means plenty of time for more snow to fall and snow plow drivers will be back on the roads clearing it. The next time we see a snowstorm though, the plow trucks will look a little different. Last year the state...
cwbradio.com
Rash of Complaints Regarding Northwoods Snowmobile Trails
(Mike Leischner, WSAU) A rash of complaints about riders not respecting the trails has snowmobile trails in the Northwoods in danger of closing. Jim Wendt is president of the Oneida County Snowmobile Council, he says that's a shame because the area has ideal conditions. He says they are also dealing with inexperienced riders who don't know how to control their machines.
merrillfotonews.com
LINCOLN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE REPORT
A 33-year-old Orlando, Florida, woman was taken into custody Sunday night, Jan. 29, 2023, following an altercation at a residence on Cty. Rd. A, in the Town of Bradley. During preliminary investigation, it was discovered the woman was intoxicated and became involved in a verbal altercation which turned physical, with another female party inside the residence. As a result, the woman will face charges of domestic violence related disorderly conduct and battery.
WJFW-TV
Trail may close due to off-trail riding
ARBOR VITAE - An Oneida County snowmobile trail is on the verge of being closed because of off-trail riding. The announcement came from the Cross Country Cruisers Facebook page. The trail from the 47 trail to Stack's Bay on Lake Minocqua is in danger of being closed. The town is...
spmetrowire.com
Plans for new coffee shop on Hwy. 10 East
Stevens Point plan commissioners next week will consider the site plan for a new coffee shop on Hwy. 10 East. Nebraska-based Scooter’s Coffee plans to open a new location at 5707 Hwy. 10 East, currently an undeveloped lot of green space near U.S. Bank and Fazolli’s. Plans call...
wearegreenbay.com
Police called to Wisconsin elementary school after reports of 10-year-old having stun gun
WAUSAU, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in western Wisconsin responded to a local elementary school after reports of a student possessing a stun gun. According to a release from the Wausau Police Department, at around 10:10 a.m. on Wednesday, a student at Thomas Jefferson Elementary notified a staff member that another student was in possession of a concerning device.
939thegame.com
Kwik Trip Coming to Marathon City
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU-WAOW) – A Kwik Trip will be coming to Marathon City. Marathon City village administrator Andy Kurtz tells WAOW TV this is big news and a “benefit to the community.”. Kurtz said it will be about a 10,000 square foot Kwik Trip Travel Center and located...
WSAW
Wausau School District believes they’ve turned a corner on bussing issues
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - For some Wausau families, bus service has been anything but reliable. It’s an issue seemingly stalled on the side of the road since the start of the school year. One mother of three in the Wausua School District said it got even worse as the year went on.
WSAW
As one door closes, others will likely open within Rib Mountain businesses
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Bed Bath & Beyond in Rib Mountain is closing and as of right now, there is no replacement business to take over the soon-to-be vacant lot. That means new businesses will soon come to Rib Mountain. A ‘Crumbl Cookie’ is already set to arrive in the spring and there are hints that a Chick-fil-A is still a possibility. Even though ground has not been broken on the Rib Mountain Community Development, Director Jared Grande is hopeful.
939thegame.com
Another Snowmobile Fatality in Oneida County
TOWN OF NOKOMIS, WI (WSAU) — For the second time in less than a week someone has died while snowmobiling in Oneida County. According to the Sheriff’s office, a 41-year-old man was driving his sled at a high speed when he passed another rider along Trail 51. Witnesses say the rider then failed to negotiate a curve, and was thrown from the snowmobile and hit a fence post.
WSAW
Community Partners Campus in Wausau officially opens to the public
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Community Partners Campus is officially ready to help the central Wisconsin community. The campus highlighted its grand opening Wednesday with a flag dedication and a ribbon-cutting ceremony. The CPC open house ended at 5:30 p.m. and it was an opportunity to let the community in...
Marathon County Crime Gallery for Feb. 2, 2023
Editor’s note: This weekly feature of Wausau Pilot & Review is being published in response to reader concerns about crime and safety in the Wausau area and to keep readers informed about their neighborhoods. Wausau Pilot & Review does not publish photos of minors, except in extreme circumstances, determined...
UPDATE: Name released in fatal Rhinelander-area snowmobile crash
A 57-year-old man is dead after a snowmobile crash north of Rhinelander, according to the Oneida County Sheriff’s Department. The crash was reported at about 5:30 p.m. on Hwy, 47 and Bridge Road in the town of Newbold. Sheriff’s officials say a group of snowmobiles were crossing Hwy. 47 from east to west when the last snowmobile in the group was struck by a southbound 2013 Chevrolet Silverado pickup. The snowmobile driver, identified by police as 57-year-old Michael Green, of Oak Lawn, Ill., died at the scene.
