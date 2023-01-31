Read full article on original website
Related
REO Speedwagon Announces Summer 2023 US Tour
REO Speedwagon has announced a new batch of U.S. tour dates for late summer. The latest run kicks off on Aug. 12 in Newkirk, Ore., and wraps on Sept. 3 in Las Vegas. A September appearance at the Mountain Winery in Saratoga, Calif., does not yet have an official date.
Stereogum
Seal Sings “Kiss From A Rose” On The Kelly Clarkson Show, Announces 30th Anniversary Tour With The Buggles
It’s always a good time to be Seal, but 2023 is shaping up to be an especially good time to be Seal. Last fall, the British soul/pop legend released a deluxe edition of his 1991 self-titled debut album, and this month he performed his 1995 #1 hit “Kiss From A Rose” on Kimmel. This week, Seal brought his power, his pleasure, his pain to The Kelly Clarkson Show in a rousing performance available to view below.
Barenaked Ladies Announce 2023 North American Tour Dates
Barenaked Ladies’ “Last Summer on Earth” tour will return to North America in 2023, and this year, they’ve enlisted Del Amitri, Semisonic, and Five for Fighting as support. The alt rockers have plotted summer tours under the name on and off since 2012, when the world...
Beyoncé Just Dropped Her Renaissance World Tour Dates & Here's How To Get Tickets
Fresh off an incredible performance in Dubai, Queen B is ready to take off again with a world tour in 2023. Beyoncé made it official on Wednesday announcing the Renaissance World Tour, which is slated to begin in May and fans are already eager to get their hands on tickets.
Digital Music News
Beyonce Returns to the Stage — Renaissance World Tour Dates 2023
Beyonce has announced a global world tour to support her seventh studio album, Renaissance. It’s the megastar’s first solo tour in over six years. The 2023 tour is produced by Parkwood Entertainment and promoted by Live Nation and will kick off in May 2023 on the European leg of the tour. Beyonce is also bringing her charitable initiative BeyGOOD on tour with her to various cities across the globe.
Beyoncé announces Las Vegas stop for long-awaited Renaissance World Tour
Beyoncé's Renaissance tour will feature 47 stops across the globe, including one stop at Allegiant Stadium in the Las Vegas valley on Aug. 26, 2023.
Bryan Adams announces US tour with Joan Jett
The So Happy It Hurts Tour, featuring Bryan Adams supported by Joan Jett and The Blackhearts, will arrive in The US in June
musictimes.com
Bryan Adams Tour 2023 With Joan Jett: Dates, Venues + How to Get Tickets? [DETAILS]
Great news for Bryan Adams fans! The rock artist will be going on tour this year across the United States and he will bring a legendary artist as his special guest; is he coming to a city near you?. According to Consequence, the musician will going on a series of...
Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band Kick Off First Tour in Six Years: Video + Setlist
Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band launched their first tour in six years with a 28-song set at the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida on Wednesday. Kicking off with “No Surrender,” Springsteen and the band played a career-spanning set that mixed greatest hits with material from their most recent album, 2020’s Letter to You. Among the songs performed included “Prove It All Night,” “The Promised Land,” “Candy’s Room,” “The E Street Shuffle,” “Because the Night,” and “The Rising.” To close the evening, the E Street Band played a seven-song encore featuring “Born to Run,” “Rosalita,” “Dancing in the Dark,” and “Tenth Avenue Freeze-Out,” before the band gave way to Springsteen for a solo acoustic performance of “I’ll See You in My Dreams.” Watch fan-captured video of the show and see the full setlist below.
Beyonce to add 2nd Inglewood show to Renaissance World Tour
Big news for the L.A. Beyhive. SoFi Stadium announced a second show of Beyonce’s Renaissance World Tour at the Inglewood venue in a now-deleted post on Instagram. “SECOND SHOW ADDED,” the stadium’s post read. “Due to overwhelming demand, @beyonce’s RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR at #SoFiStadium on September 3! Register now for access to tickets.” The superstar is set to […]
musictimes.com
Fall Out Boy 'So Much For Tour Dust' US Concerts 2023: Guest Acts, Venues, Tickets, More!
In support of their upcoming album, "So Much (For) Stardust," Fall Out Boy is set to embark on an ambitious North American tour this coming June 2023. This is the first solo headlining tour of the band since 2018. The 29-date concert tour around the United States and Canada will see the much-beloved rock band perform their classic hits and new ones.
WDSU
Beyoncé announces tour dates including New Orleans stop
NEW ORLEANS — World Stop! Beyoncé’s announced her highly anticipated “Renaissance” world tour, which includes a finale in New Orleans on Sept. 27. Beyoncé, 41, will kick off the U.S. leg on July 12 in Philadelphia, with subsequent stops in cities including Chicago, New York City, Boston, Atlanta, Miami, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, and Houston, among others.
Beyoncé will bring her Renaissance World Tour to Tampa this summer
Tampa, get in formation: Queen Bey is coming back. This morning, Beyoncé announced the “Renaissance World Tour,” her first global jaunt since her “On the Run II Tour” with husband Jay-Z in 2018. She’ll grace Raymond James Stadium with her presence on Aug. 16. She...
Black America Web
Diva’s Daily Dirt: Beyoncé Officially Announces ‘Renaissance’ World Tour
The legendary superstar took to Instagram to officially confirm the rumors that she will be embarking her 2023 world tour!. The tour is scheduled to kick off in Europe this May before arriving in North America and performing at stadiums across the world. ‘Renaissance’ Tour’s first stop in the U.S....
Get in formation: Beyoncé is bringing her ‘Renaissance’ tour to North Texas
Presale registration is open for Beyoncé’s “Renaissance” world tour. Here’s how it’s similar and different from the presale for Taylor Swift’s “Eras” tour.
Comments / 0