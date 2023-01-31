ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

REO Speedwagon Announces Summer 2023 US Tour

REO Speedwagon has announced a new batch of U.S. tour dates for late summer. The latest run kicks off on Aug. 12 in Newkirk, Ore., and wraps on Sept. 3 in Las Vegas. A September appearance at the Mountain Winery in Saratoga, Calif., does not yet have an official date.
Seal Sings “Kiss From A Rose” On The Kelly Clarkson Show, Announces 30th Anniversary Tour With The Buggles

It’s always a good time to be Seal, but 2023 is shaping up to be an especially good time to be Seal. Last fall, the British soul/pop legend released a deluxe edition of his 1991 self-titled debut album, and this month he performed his 1995 #1 hit “Kiss From A Rose” on Kimmel. This week, Seal brought his power, his pleasure, his pain to The Kelly Clarkson Show in a rousing performance available to view below.
Beyonce Returns to the Stage — Renaissance World Tour Dates 2023

Beyonce has announced a global world tour to support her seventh studio album, Renaissance. It’s the megastar’s first solo tour in over six years. The 2023 tour is produced by Parkwood Entertainment and promoted by Live Nation and will kick off in May 2023 on the European leg of the tour. Beyonce is also bringing her charitable initiative BeyGOOD on tour with her to various cities across the globe.
Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band Kick Off First Tour in Six Years: Video + Setlist

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band launched their first tour in six years with a 28-song set at the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida on Wednesday. Kicking off with “No Surrender,” Springsteen and the band played a career-spanning set that mixed greatest hits with material from their most recent album, 2020’s Letter to You. Among the songs performed included “Prove It All Night,” “The Promised Land,” “Candy’s Room,” “The E Street Shuffle,” “Because the Night,” and “The Rising.” To close the evening, the E Street Band played a seven-song encore featuring “Born to Run,” “Rosalita,” “Dancing in the Dark,” and “Tenth Avenue Freeze-Out,” before the band gave way to Springsteen for a solo acoustic performance of “I’ll See You in My Dreams.” Watch fan-captured video of the show and see the full setlist below.
Beyonce to add 2nd Inglewood show to Renaissance World Tour

Big news for the L.A. Beyhive. SoFi Stadium announced a second show of Beyonce’s Renaissance World Tour at the Inglewood venue in a now-deleted post on Instagram. “SECOND SHOW ADDED,” the stadium’s post read. “Due to overwhelming demand, @beyonce’s RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR at #SoFiStadium on September 3! Register now for access to tickets.” The superstar is set to […]
Fall Out Boy 'So Much For Tour Dust' US Concerts 2023: Guest Acts, Venues, Tickets, More!

In support of their upcoming album, "So Much (For) Stardust," Fall Out Boy is set to embark on an ambitious North American tour this coming June 2023. This is the first solo headlining tour of the band since 2018. The 29-date concert tour around the United States and Canada will see the much-beloved rock band perform their classic hits and new ones.
Beyoncé announces tour dates including New Orleans stop

NEW ORLEANS — World Stop! Beyoncé’s announced her highly anticipated “Renaissance” world tour, which includes a finale in New Orleans on Sept. 27. Beyoncé, 41, will kick off the U.S. leg on July 12 in Philadelphia, with subsequent stops in cities including Chicago, New York City, Boston, Atlanta, Miami, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, and Houston, among others.
