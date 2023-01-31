ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

The KAT injury mystery: Back after the All-Star break?

By Joe Nelson
Bring Me The Sports
Bring Me The Sports
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EB4f6_0kXeucLW00

The Timberwolves say Towns hasn't suffered any setbacks.

It's been two months and three days since Karl-Anthony Towns suffered a significant right calf injury and there's still no timeline for his return. The Minnesota Timberwolves have not been forthcoming with information about the big man, leaving the public to wait and wonder when the self-proclaimed greatest big man shooter of all time will return.

After Towns posted a picture of himself wearing a boot on his right foot while watching his favorite NFL team, the Philadelphia Eagles, on Sunday, there was speculation that he may have suffered a setback. But that's not the case.

"No setbacks at all. Just part of the process," head coach Chris Finch said Monday.

Towns wearing a boot isn't new at all. During his Twitch stream in mid-January he said he was wearing the boot and keeping his leg elevated, noting that he was staying off camera because "I just don't want to show all that stuff and everything."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2R1MN9_0kXeucLW00

Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski originally said Towns was expected to miss 4-6 weeks after suffering the injury Nov. 28 against the Wizards. Towns, however, revealed on his stream that he suffered a Grade 3 calf strain, which is the most severe form of that kind of injury.

According to sports injury experts, a Grade 3 calf strain can result in a full rupture of muscle fibers and blood vessels in the calf and the recovery time is usually 8-12 weeks. Twelve weeks from Nov. 28 will be Feb. 20, which is smack-dab in the middle of the All-Star break.

"It would seem to indicate that if he's still in a boot right now, he's not close to returning to the court," said Timberwolves insider Jon Krawcyznski on his Monday episode of The Jon Krawczynski Show .

"It would seem to indicate that after All-Star break is probably a realistic timeline. But we're kind of left to guess right now because the team has not been very forthcoming about what he is going through and what his timeline is."

Minnesota has eight games before the All-Star break and then is off Feb. 17-23 before returning to action Feb. 24 against the Charlotte Hornets. Maybe we'll have more clarity about Towns' status by then, but for now all anyone can do is speculate.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
theScore

Watch: Cavs' Mitchell, Grizzlies' Brooks ejected after scuffle

Things got a little chippy during Thursday's primetime matchup between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Memphis Grizzlies. Cavs guard Donovan Mitchell and Grizzlies wing Dillon Brooks were both ejected from the game following a scuffle midway through the third quarter. Brooks' aggressive drive to the rim sparked the incident. Brooks appeared...
MEMPHIS, TN
OnlyHomers

WWE Legend "Paralyzed"

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Hulk Hogan is "paralyzed" from the waist down, at least according to another legendary wrestler, it has been revealed. Kurt Angle, speaking on an episode of his top-rated podcast on Sunday, said that he and Hogan, 69, spoke backstage when they both appeared at the 30th Anniversary special for WWE’s program “Monday Night Raw.”
FOX Sports

Lillard, Simons lead Trail Blazers past Grizzlies, 122-112

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Damian Lillard had 42 points and 10 assists, Anfernee Simons added 26 points and the Portland Trail Blazers rallied to beat the Memphis Grizzlies 122-112 on Wednesday night. Jerami Grant had 18 points in the first half, before leaving because of concussion symptoms. Portland outscored...
PORTLAND, OR
ABC4

Lauri Markkanen selected to NBA All-Star Game

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen has been selected to his first NBA All-Star Game. Markkanen was picked by NBA coaches as a Western Conference reserve, and will play in the game February 19th at Vivint Arena. “I was at home with my family and my agent watching it on […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
FOX Sports

Cavs All-Star Mitchell calls Grizzlies' Brooks dirty player

CLEVELAND (AP) — Donovan Mitchell took his most vicious shots at Dillon Brooks after the game. Accusing Brooks of being a dirty player, Mitchell said the NBA needs to do something about the Memphis guard's unruly bad behavior after he smashed Cleveland's All-Star guard in the groin during the Cavaliers' 128-113 victory over the Grizzlies on Thursday night.
MEMPHIS, TN
NBC Sports

Stars aligned with new coach DeBoer, Nill-constructed roster

DALLAS — General manager Jim Nill sensed things were coming together for the Dallas Stars even before the season started with new coach Pete DeBoer and a roster mixed with proven veterans, up-and-coming young players, and even a teenaged center. At the NHL’s All-Star break, after 51 games together,...
DALLAS, TX
Bring Me The Sports

Bring Me The Sports

Minneapolis, MN
7K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Bring Me The Sports reports Minnesota sports news, analysis, transactions, player updates, injury reports, coaches news, and complete coverage of Vikings, Twins, Timberwolves, Wild, Lynx, Gophers, Minnesota United, and Whitecaps.

 https://www.si.com/fannation/bringmethesports/

Comments / 0

Community Policy