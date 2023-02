Police have accused a Vernon man of sexually abusing a juvenile girl over the course of several years when she was between the ages of 7 and 14.

The man, Steven Lemieux, 41, of Prospect St., was charged Thursday with first-degree sexual assault, third-degree sexual assault, risk of injury to a child, and illegal sexual contact.

He is being held in lieu of $200,000 bond and is to appear in Vernon Superior Court on Feb. 24.