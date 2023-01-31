Riverside father pleads not guilty in serious child abuse case
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — The man involved in a serious child abuse case in Riverside appeared in court on Tuesday, Jan. 31.
According to court documents, 25-year-old Dustin William Shade pleaded not guilty to four counts of endangering children and one count of tampering with evidence.
Shade and Maleah Renee Henry-Reed are each facing charges after their children were found severely underweight and had unexplained bruising.
The couple's 15-month-old daughter was found to be malnourished, weighing only 10 pounds when taken to Dayton Children's Hospital where she had to be intubated. The couple's 5-year-old son weighed just 20 pounds when authorities served a search warrant at the couple's Riverside home.
Shade remains in the Montgomery County Jail on a $500,000 bond.
