Riverside, OH

Riverside father pleads not guilty in serious child abuse case

By Katie Shatsby
 2 days ago

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — The man involved in a serious child abuse case in Riverside appeared in court on Tuesday, Jan. 31.

According to court documents, 25-year-old Dustin William Shade pleaded not guilty to four counts of endangering children and one count of tampering with evidence.

Shade and Maleah Renee Henry-Reed are each facing charges after their children were found severely underweight and had unexplained bruising.

The couple’s 15-month-old daughter was found to be malnourished, weighing only 10 pounds when taken to Dayton Children’s Hospital where she had to be intubated. The couple’s 5-year-old son weighed just 20 pounds when authorities served a search warrant at the couple’s Riverside home.

Shade remains in the Montgomery County Jail on a $500,000 bond.

Henry-Reed, who is pregnant with her third child and out on bond, is also scheduled to appear in court.

