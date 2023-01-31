Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Park City Museum Provides History of The AreaS. F. MoriPark City, UT
Former Utah State Senator Jani Iwamoto Honored By the NAACPS. F. MoriUtah State
Tsunami Restaurant Serves Japanese Food at Several Locations In UtahS. F. MoriUtah State
Dugins West Is a Store on Main Street in Park City, UtahS. F. MoriPark City, UT
Ombu Grill Is A Korean Restaurant With A Large Variety of FoodS. F. MoriUtah County, UT
Related
SNAPPED: Elk herd causes delays on I-80 interchange
SALT LAKE CITY— A herd of elk caused quite a stir this morning as they crossed Salt Lake County’s east bench. Traffic was delayed on all roads near the I-215/I-80 […]
Park Record
Dakota Pacific Real Estate offers new vision for Tech Center development
The Park City Tech Center sits as mostly undeveloped land, but workforce and senior housing, commercial facilities such as a medical center, and a central park equipped with a climbing gym, amphitheater or boardwalk, could exist there someday – if the Summit County Council approves the plan. Salt Lake...
Park Record
Guest editorial: Thanks for helping defeat PEG’s base area proposal
It was nearly three years ago that a flawed development application for the Park City Mountain resort’s parking lots was submitted by PEG Development. It is with sincere gratitude that we at RRAD (Responsible Resort Area Development Coalition) thank our Park City community for stepping up and helping us contest the proposed base area parking lot development.
Park City state liquor warehouse roof collapses amid heavy snow
Around 7:15 p.m. Wednesday the Park City Fire District and Park City Police responded to a water leak at the state liquor warehouse store on Sidewinder Dr. in Prospector. On arrival, firefighters discovered that the roof collapse. A Park City Fire District spokesperson said the heavy snow load on the...
ABC 4
Utah offers grants to homeowners to upgrade old wood stoves or fireplace
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Utah homeowners from Box Elder County to Salt Lake County have an opportunity to upgrade their wood stove or fireplace to either gas or electric starting Monday, Feb. 6. 250 award vouchers are available for residents in Box Elder, Weber, Davis, and Salt...
utahstories.com
Salt Lake City Businesses that Closed and Businesses that Thrive
The downtown Salt Lake City retail and restaurant marketplace has seen some big shake-ups since the end of lockdowns. The demolition of the former Sears, which bookended State Street for over 65 years, now leaves a very large visible void. But State Street has seen some positive developments. iconoCLAD clothing (which offers costumes and clothing for festivals and raves) opened their second location at 855 State. A new coffee shop, Merch Coffee at 1550 South State, opened by Adam and Shelby, now serves the area and SLCC South campus students.
cityweekly.net
Sorry Salt Lake City, the suburbs' mailbox game is on point.
One thing I was aware of but didn't fully appreciate—prior to my running every street in several cities across the Salt Lake Valley—is that the vast majority of roads are residential. If you think of your average daily travel pattern, it probably consists of interstates, off-ramps, major thoroughfares and maybe just a few residential streets before pulling into your driveway. We know there are other residential streets like ours but they tend to be largely theoretical to us. Because our viewpoints of the city are so limited, we tend to perceive certain attributes—either of our own home or that of our neighbors—as unique, when in actuality, we can find similar instances all over the place. A sleek modern house popping up in your neighborhood might be intriguing, but after seeing the same style a thousand times around the city, it becomes a bit more mundane.
Park Record
Dakota Pacific project to reappear before the Summit County Council
The development firm proposing a hotly contested project at the Tech Center is slated to appear before County Courthouse officials this week to present its revised plan, more than a year after public opposition forced the developers to consider the alternatives. Dakota Pacific Real Estate on Wednesday is scheduled to...
KUTV
Car dealer looks to rezone part of SSL street, neighbors hope properties stay residential
SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah (KUTV) — A well-known car dealership is looking to expand its footprint into a South Salt Lake street lined with residential homes. Mark Miller Subaru has been at the same location on State Street near Winslow Avenue for more than 60 years. The business has...
Park City councilman lists home for sale amid feud with White Pine Touring
Rubell listed his Thaynes Canyon home for sale last week. Summit County records indicate he owns other property in Park City. City council members are required to live in city limits. Rubell didn’t respond to a request for comment Monday. In recent months he and White Pine Touring have...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Cities with the most expensive homes in Salt Lake City metro area
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Salt Lake City metro using data from Zillow. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the BLOX Digital Content Exchange.
KSLTV
Dozens of homeowners dealing with frozen pipes in Sandy
SANDY, Utah — There is a part of Cheryl Altman’s Sandy house she doesn’t usually go into. “I’ll turn on my phone light,” she said. “I’m kind of stuck.”. It’s a small crawl space under her home you enter behind a little bookshelf. Tuesday, she had to crawl into the room because she was hoping there was an easy fix.
kjzz.com
Police: Garbage truck driver didn't have enough time to react after man walked along road
LAYTON, Utah (KUTV) — A serious crash involving a pedestrian and garbage truck left one man in the hospital and shut down traffic on a busy highway in Layton. Layton police said it happened on Highway 193 at 1000 West near the southwest corner of Hill Air Force Base around 9 a.m.
ksl.com
County opens warming center after Salt Lake homeless advocates build unsanctioned tent
SALT LAKE CITY — The makeshift door of the tent shifted with hesitation, before being fully pushed aside by cold fingers as an unsheltered person entered to seek warmth Monday afternoon. A wind chill warning issued by the National Weather Service of Salt Lake City on Saturday predicted dangerously...
January manages much moisture and mounds of snow
As we finally shed January and move on to February in Utah, it's time to take a quick look back and see just what type of month we had.
kslnewsradio.com
One person killed in wrong-way head-on collision on I-15 near Beck Street
SALT LAKE CITY — A driver died early Wednesday morning when police said he was hit by another driver going the wrong way on I-15 near the Salt Lake/Davis County line. According to Sgt. Cameron Roden with the Utah Highway Patrol, a driver got onto the freeway going southbound in northbound lanes when it hit another car head-on.
KSLTV
After new homes flood, residents question if builder or Mother Nature is to blame
LEHI, Utah — New Year’s Day proved not to be a great start to the year for Kayla Holman. “We woke up to water coming in through two windows,” Holman said. “The water built up in the window well so high that the windows just weren’t holding the water back.”
Utah swimming pools have to follow new safety rule — or close
Salt Lake County health officials are planning to close more than 160 indoor pools that have not updated their chemical systems to comply with a new state safety rule.What's happening: Pools now must have chemical dispensers wired so they automatically stop if water isn't pumping through the circulation system.If chemicals don't flow into the pool with the water, they can build up and react to form poisonous chlorine gas.Flashback: About 50 people started vomiting, coughing and bleeding from their noses at a Pleasant Grove pool in 2019 after a pump malfunctioned, allowing a buildup of chlorine gas that witnesses described...
kslnewsradio.com
Unsheltered Utah opens warming tent for unhoused people to escape frigid temperatures
SALT LAKE CITY — As temperatures in the state plummet far below zero, advocates with Unsheltered Utah built an unsanctioned makeshift warming tent Monday. Inside the tent were propane heaters, fires and chairs. Executive Director of Unsheltered Utah, Wendy Garvin, joins Dave and Dujanovic hosts Dave Noriega and Debbie...
New Mountainlands Community Housing Trust director hired
David Levine has a background in banking and since the early 2000s has been involved with nonprofit affordable housing providers just outside Washington, D.C. “Currently, I lead a 49-year-old affordable rental housing and service provider in Northern Virginia,” Levine said. “We develop affordable rental housing, mainly for working families who are struggling to access housing. And we manage about 120 units and provide our residents with case management support services and other types of housing related services.”
Comments / 0