Park City, UT

Park Record

Dakota Pacific Real Estate offers new vision for Tech Center development

The Park City Tech Center sits as mostly undeveloped land, but workforce and senior housing, commercial facilities such as a medical center, and a central park equipped with a climbing gym, amphitheater or boardwalk, could exist there someday – if the Summit County Council approves the plan. Salt Lake...
PARK CITY, UT
Park Record

Guest editorial: Thanks for helping defeat PEG’s base area proposal

It was nearly three years ago that a flawed development application for the Park City Mountain resort’s parking lots was submitted by PEG Development. It is with sincere gratitude that we at RRAD (Responsible Resort Area Development Coalition) thank our Park City community for stepping up and helping us contest the proposed base area parking lot development.
PARK CITY, UT
KPCW

Park City state liquor warehouse roof collapses amid heavy snow

Around 7:15 p.m. Wednesday the Park City Fire District and Park City Police responded to a water leak at the state liquor warehouse store on Sidewinder Dr. in Prospector. On arrival, firefighters discovered that the roof collapse. A Park City Fire District spokesperson said the heavy snow load on the...
PARK CITY, UT
utahstories.com

Salt Lake City Businesses that Closed and Businesses that Thrive

The downtown Salt Lake City retail and restaurant marketplace has seen some big shake-ups since the end of lockdowns. The demolition of the former Sears, which bookended State Street for over 65 years, now leaves a very large visible void. But State Street has seen some positive developments. iconoCLAD clothing (which offers costumes and clothing for festivals and raves) opened their second location at 855 State. A new coffee shop, Merch Coffee at 1550 South State, opened by Adam and Shelby, now serves the area and SLCC South campus students.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
cityweekly.net

Sorry Salt Lake City, the suburbs' mailbox game is on point.

One thing I was aware of but didn't fully appreciate—prior to my running every street in several cities across the Salt Lake Valley—is that the vast majority of roads are residential. If you think of your average daily travel pattern, it probably consists of interstates, off-ramps, major thoroughfares and maybe just a few residential streets before pulling into your driveway. We know there are other residential streets like ours but they tend to be largely theoretical to us. Because our viewpoints of the city are so limited, we tend to perceive certain attributes—either of our own home or that of our neighbors—as unique, when in actuality, we can find similar instances all over the place. A sleek modern house popping up in your neighborhood might be intriguing, but after seeing the same style a thousand times around the city, it becomes a bit more mundane.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Park Record

Dakota Pacific project to reappear before the Summit County Council

The development firm proposing a hotly contested project at the Tech Center is slated to appear before County Courthouse officials this week to present its revised plan, more than a year after public opposition forced the developers to consider the alternatives. Dakota Pacific Real Estate on Wednesday is scheduled to...
SUMMIT COUNTY, UT
KSLTV

Dozens of homeowners dealing with frozen pipes in Sandy

SANDY, Utah — There is a part of Cheryl Altman’s Sandy house she doesn’t usually go into. “I’ll turn on my phone light,” she said. “I’m kind of stuck.”. It’s a small crawl space under her home you enter behind a little bookshelf. Tuesday, she had to crawl into the room because she was hoping there was an easy fix.
SANDY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

One person killed in wrong-way head-on collision on I-15 near Beck Street

SALT LAKE CITY — A driver died early Wednesday morning when police said he was hit by another driver going the wrong way on I-15 near the Salt Lake/Davis County line. According to Sgt. Cameron Roden with the Utah Highway Patrol, a driver got onto the freeway going southbound in northbound lanes when it hit another car head-on.
DAVIS COUNTY, UT
Axios Salt Lake City

Utah swimming pools have to follow new safety rule — or close

Salt Lake County health officials are planning to close more than 160 indoor pools that have not updated their chemical systems to comply with a new state safety rule.What's happening: Pools now must have chemical dispensers wired so they automatically stop if water isn't pumping through the circulation system.If chemicals don't flow into the pool with the water, they can build up and react to form poisonous chlorine gas.Flashback: About 50 people started vomiting, coughing and bleeding from their noses at a Pleasant Grove pool in 2019 after a pump malfunctioned, allowing a buildup of chlorine gas that witnesses described...
SALT LAKE COUNTY, UT
KPCW

New Mountainlands Community Housing Trust director hired

David Levine has a background in banking and since the early 2000s has been involved with nonprofit affordable housing providers just outside Washington, D.C. “Currently, I lead a 49-year-old affordable rental housing and service provider in Northern Virginia,” Levine said. “We develop affordable rental housing, mainly for working families who are struggling to access housing. And we manage about 120 units and provide our residents with case management support services and other types of housing related services.”
PARK CITY, UT

