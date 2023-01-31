ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guilderland, NY

Local music teacher publishes new book

By Michael Mahar
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Hfehx_0kXeuBi100

GUILDERLAND, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — A teacher at the Guilderland Music Academy has recently released a book for parents who aren’t musically inclined with children interested in getting into music. Bryan J. Cady’s new book is titled “The Parent’s Guide to Raising Musical Children.” The book is available online on Amazon.

Get all of the latest news, weather, sports, and entertainment delivered right to your inbox!

According to the Amazon summary, this book is for parents whose children already have a vested interest in music and who want to support them without knowing much about music. Cady says he’s picked up plenty of parenting tips along his parenthood path, per the summary, and this book aims to help those looking to help their children.

The Guilderland Music Academy, where Cady is a teacher, offers guitar, piano, singing, voice, percussion, woodwinds, brass, and string lessons. Those looking to book lessons for themselves or their children can call or text (518) 313-7577.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NEWS10 ABC

Broadview FCU donates winter clothes to Albany clothing pantry

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Interfaith Partnership for the Homeless received a significant donation of winter clothes from Broadview Federal Credit Union. Broadview FCU donates clothes every year as part of their code blue effort. The donation comes ahead of extreme winter temperatures and an increased need for shelter and other community resources as the […]
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Roller rink holds South High Marathon Dance benefit

The South High Marathon Dance is set to return to South Glens Falls Central School District and raise money for charity. Every year that the dance is held, community groups step up to support it, generating the money to keep it going - so that students can generate the money to keep people alive while fighting debilitating illnesses.
SOUTH GLENS FALLS, NY
Q 105.7

Mom of Missing Schenectady Teen Reacts to ‘Rumors’ of Floating Body

Thursday, a body was seen in the Mohawk River, and some thought it could have been missing teen Samantha Humphrey, but her mom seems to think otherwise. Schenectady teenager Samantha Humphrey left home on Black Friday, November 25th at around 11 pm and she hasn't been seen since. It's been months, and so far little has turned up in the search for clues, let alone a body.
SCHENECTADY, NY
WNYT

South Colonie teacher sentenced for secret staff restroom camera

A South Colonie teacher who placed a secret camera in a restroom used by staff members was sentenced on Thursday. Patrick Morgan received two to six years behind bars. He previously pleaded guilty to two counts of unlawful surveillance after being arrested last February. Morgan installed a camera disguised as...
COLONIE, NY
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

49K+
Followers
26K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy