Local music teacher publishes new book

GUILDERLAND, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — A teacher at the Guilderland Music Academy has recently released a book for parents who aren’t musically inclined with children interested in getting into music. Bryan J. Cady’s new book is titled “The Parent’s Guide to Raising Musical Children.” The book is available online on Amazon.

According to the Amazon summary, this book is for parents whose children already have a vested interest in music and who want to support them without knowing much about music. Cady says he’s picked up plenty of parenting tips along his parenthood path, per the summary, and this book aims to help those looking to help their children.

The Guilderland Music Academy, where Cady is a teacher, offers guitar, piano, singing, voice, percussion, woodwinds, brass, and string lessons. Those looking to book lessons for themselves or their children can call or text (518) 313-7577.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.