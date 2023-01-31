ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laramie, WY

Comments / 1

capcity.news

I-25 crashes block southbound lanes near Cheyenne

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Vehicle crashes on Interstate 25 have led to the blockage of all southbound lanes near Cheyenne at milepost 15, the Wyoming Department of Transportation announced this morning. Drivers should be prepared to stop and expect delays. As of 11:10 a.m. today, it is unknown when the...
CHEYENNE, WY
wyomingnewsnow.tv

Some Natrona County residents still snowed in, upset with roads

ANTELOPE HILLS, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - A Natrona County resident called our newsroom, informing us that they and other neighbors are snowed in... Some with no way to get out. Antelope Hills is roughly 20 miles north of Casper. Road conditions on 1-25 are pretty good. And Frontage Road,...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
KOCO

Vehicles involved in several crashes throughout Oklahoma after third round of ice hit

Several vehicles have been involved in crashes throughout Thursday morning throughout Oklahoma, including two crashes that were deadly. Authorities say a semitrailer driver died, and a passenger was injured after several vehicles were involved in a crash around 1:20 a.m. on Interstate 40 in Custer County. A second deadly crash was reported on State Highway 33 in Payne County.
CUSTER COUNTY, OK
K2 Radio

BEWARE: Wyoming Is Open Again, But Roads Are Sketchy

Many Wyoming highways had closed before that last big weekend storm, 01/28-01/29. That was due to blowing snow that left drifts and large patches of ice across interstates and highways. Over the weekend, almost every road in the state of Wyoming was closed because of the storm. Tuesday morning, after...
WYOMING STATE
wyo4news.com

WYDOT Road Weather Impact: January 30, 2023

WYOMING — High winds will create significant blowing and drifting snow, poor visibility, and possible whiteout/blizzard conditions on Tuesday and Wednesday. Alternate routes and travel times are encouraged, watch this short impact video for details!. These impacts include:. Very strong and gusty winds and recent snowfall will produce high...
WYOMING STATE
capcity.news

Laramie County Recent Arrests (1/31/23–2/1/23)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
The Hill

7 deaths reported from Texas ice storm, outages top 400K

Seven people have been reported dead from an ice storm that has hit Texas and caused more than 400,000 power outages across the state.  The Weather Channel reported that the storm has caused dangerous icy road conditions that have caused vehicles to slide on the ice. The deaths began as early as Monday and have…
TEXAS STATE
Z94

Semi Truck Loses Control On Slick Oklahoma Highway

This week has been interesting, to say the least, for winter weather in Oklahoma. Some areas have received enough ice or sleet to cause slick roads, others, like us here in Southwest Oklahoma, have only received bitterly cold temperatures without much precipitation. So if you're traveling across Oklahoma this week,...
OKLAHOMA STATE
101.9 KING FM

70 MPH Winds, Blowing Snow Expected In SE Wyoming Today

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service is warning about strong winds and blowing snow in southeast Wyoming today [Feb.1]. Winter Weather Advisories and High Wind Warnings are in effect for portions of southeast Wyoming late tonight through early Wednesday afternoon. Strong wind gusts up to 60-70MPH at times will create blowing snow and significantly reduce visibility to less than 1/4 mile at times. Know before you go!
CHEYENNE, WY
KTLO

Winter weather causes unsafe driving conditions

Freezing rain, sleet, and snow have created unsafe driving conditions on local roadways. While local and state crews work diligently to clear streets and highways residents need to exercise caution when traveling.According to IDrive Arkansas and the Missouri Department of Transportation (MODOT), the major highways in north central Arkansas and south central Missouri roads are covered in ice.
ARKANSAS STATE

