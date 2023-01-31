Read full article on original website
capcity.news
I-25 crashes block southbound lanes near Cheyenne
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Vehicle crashes on Interstate 25 have led to the blockage of all southbound lanes near Cheyenne at milepost 15, the Wyoming Department of Transportation announced this morning. Drivers should be prepared to stop and expect delays. As of 11:10 a.m. today, it is unknown when the...
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Some Natrona County residents still snowed in, upset with roads
ANTELOPE HILLS, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - A Natrona County resident called our newsroom, informing us that they and other neighbors are snowed in... Some with no way to get out. Antelope Hills is roughly 20 miles north of Casper. Road conditions on 1-25 are pretty good. And Frontage Road,...
PHOTOS: I-25 Buried Under Snow Shows Why Parts of it are Closed
Mother Nature is not messing around. Since this weekend, a massive snow storm has shut down multiple highways and byways. I-80 was closed for hours on Saturday and Sunday, after two crashes involving 40 separate vehicles. I-80 wasn't the only interstate affected by the weather, however. I-25 has been impacted...
WEDNESDAY: Parts Of Wyoming Closed Due To Blowing Snow
We all knew this was going to happen. High winds are blowing snow and closing down major highways and back roads. So let's see what Wyoming roads a closed as of Wednesday morning 02/01/23. Some entire communities are trapped in the drifts with no outside contact. It's the usual place,...
WATCH: Wyoming Snowmobiler Jumps From Ride Into Neck Deep Snow
Jumps off - and... OKAY, that's a lot of snow. If that was in it's liquid state he would be treading water. We might have a problem here. Now that he's up to his neck in the snow, he needs to get back to his snow mobile. From there he...
Wyoming Highway Patrol Reminds People Not to Call Them for Road Condition Updates
As Wyoming continues to deal with a cold front that has resulted in numerous road closures, including a massive closure of I-80 in which more than 40 cars were involved in a crash, the Wyoming Highway Patrol wants to remind residents not to call them for updates. That's according to...
KOCO
Vehicles involved in several crashes throughout Oklahoma after third round of ice hit
Several vehicles have been involved in crashes throughout Thursday morning throughout Oklahoma, including two crashes that were deadly. Authorities say a semitrailer driver died, and a passenger was injured after several vehicles were involved in a crash around 1:20 a.m. on Interstate 40 in Custer County. A second deadly crash was reported on State Highway 33 in Payne County.
Wyoming Was So Cold This Week, You Could See Cold LAND From Space
This has been one of the coldest winters I can remember. I mean, we literally hit -50 degrees in December. And apparently, Wyoming got so cold this week that the frigid ground was visible from space. Why is that so weird? Well, according to the US National Weather Service Cheyenne,...
BEWARE: Wyoming Is Open Again, But Roads Are Sketchy
Many Wyoming highways had closed before that last big weekend storm, 01/28-01/29. That was due to blowing snow that left drifts and large patches of ice across interstates and highways. Over the weekend, almost every road in the state of Wyoming was closed because of the storm. Tuesday morning, after...
Winter Weather Causes Massive Pileups, Several Crashes On Texas Roads
Icy weather is causing dangerous road conditions across the state.
county17.com
Drivers urged to use caution as winds make for hazardous road conditions
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Though the snowfall seen by much of the state over the weekend is over, the Wyoming Department of Transportation is urging motorists to still be cautious, as conditions are still making travel dangerous. Along I-80 and I-25, very strong gusting winds are kicking up and blowing...
Wyoming PSC approves rate adjustment for Cheyenne Light, Fuel and Power
The Wyoming Public Service Commission approved a plan by Cheyenne Light, Fuel and Power to implement new rates for electric service, effective March 1. Residential customers will see an increase of approximately $8 per month, ... Read More » The post Wyoming PSC approves rate adjustment for Cheyenne Light, Fuel and Power appeared first on Daily Energy Insider.
wyo4news.com
WYDOT Road Weather Impact: January 30, 2023
WYOMING — High winds will create significant blowing and drifting snow, poor visibility, and possible whiteout/blizzard conditions on Tuesday and Wednesday. Alternate routes and travel times are encouraged, watch this short impact video for details!. These impacts include:. Very strong and gusty winds and recent snowfall will produce high...
capcity.news
Laramie County Recent Arrests (1/31/23–2/1/23)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
7 deaths reported from Texas ice storm, outages top 400K
Seven people have been reported dead from an ice storm that has hit Texas and caused more than 400,000 power outages across the state. The Weather Channel reported that the storm has caused dangerous icy road conditions that have caused vehicles to slide on the ice. The deaths began as early as Monday and have…
Semi Truck Loses Control On Slick Oklahoma Highway
This week has been interesting, to say the least, for winter weather in Oklahoma. Some areas have received enough ice or sleet to cause slick roads, others, like us here in Southwest Oklahoma, have only received bitterly cold temperatures without much precipitation. So if you're traveling across Oklahoma this week,...
Western Montana school delays - Feb. 1, 2023
With winter weather impacting road conditions, some Western Montana schools will delay start times today.
70 MPH Winds, Blowing Snow Expected In SE Wyoming Today
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service is warning about strong winds and blowing snow in southeast Wyoming today [Feb.1]. Winter Weather Advisories and High Wind Warnings are in effect for portions of southeast Wyoming late tonight through early Wednesday afternoon. Strong wind gusts up to 60-70MPH at times will create blowing snow and significantly reduce visibility to less than 1/4 mile at times. Know before you go!
KTLO
Winter weather causes unsafe driving conditions
Freezing rain, sleet, and snow have created unsafe driving conditions on local roadways. While local and state crews work diligently to clear streets and highways residents need to exercise caution when traveling.According to IDrive Arkansas and the Missouri Department of Transportation (MODOT), the major highways in north central Arkansas and south central Missouri roads are covered in ice.
Up to 5 inches of snow possible for West Michigan, wind chills dropping to 15 below
GRAND RAPIDS, MI - The switch is flipping on the winter snowmaking machine again, this time targeting Lakeshore areas in West Michigan. Up to 5 inches of snow could fall between later today and Friday in some areas from Ludington stretching south to South Haven, according to the National Weather Service.
