P.O.S.T. rescinds Wasatch County Sheriff Jared Rigby’s director nomination
A state council decided Wasatch County Sheriff Jared Rigby will not take a new job leading the agency that oversees Utah law enforcement standards. After nominating Rigby in November to be the next director of Peace Officer Standards and Training (P.O.S.T.), the P.O.S.T. Council decided Tuesday to find someone else to take the job.
Wasatch County Council takes up DUI program, bus funding
Public transit and a sobriety program for DUI offenders are up for potential action in Wednesday’s Wasatch County Council meeting. On Wednesday, the Wasatch County Council is scheduled to consider a state program described as “24/7 Sobriety.”. It allows people convicted of driving under the influence to keep...
upr.org
USU student who died in Cache County collision identified
A South Jordan woman who was involved in a fatal car crash in Cache County on Friday has been identified. On Friday, according to a Utah Department of Public Safety news release, 23-year-old Emily Fisher was headed westbound in a silver Ford Fiesta when she slid to the left side of the road into oncoming traffic.
Summit County Council revisits Dakota Pacific proposal for first time in a year
Attendance was up at Wednesday night's Summit County Council meeting as the council heard Dakota Pacific's latest Kimball Junction development plan publicly for the first time. Dakota Pacific submitted its downsized proposal last November, cutting back after the original plan garnered well-organized opposition. When the council considered the original redevelopment...
ABC 4
Utah offers grants to homeowners to upgrade old wood stoves or fireplace
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Utah homeowners from Box Elder County to Salt Lake County have an opportunity to upgrade their wood stove or fireplace to either gas or electric starting Monday, Feb. 6. 250 award vouchers are available for residents in Box Elder, Weber, Davis, and Salt...
Park City lawyer Joe Wrona’s preliminary court date approaching
After being postponed several times, Joe Wrona’s preliminary court hearing is scheduled for Feb 17 in Third District Court before Judge Richard Mrazik. Wrona was charged in March of 2022 with one count of first degree felony rape of his biological daughter. KPCW does not name victims of sexual violence without their consent. Wrona’s daughter is an adult who lives in another state.
One person dead after stabbing on Main Street in Salt Lake City
One person is dead after a stabbing incident on Main Street in Salt Lake City Thursday afternoon, the suspect is still at large.
Hyperallergic
Concerns Over Proposed Nine Mile Canyon Road Expansion
The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) is considering a proposal to reconstruct 5.2 miles of a roadway that intersects with Nine Mile Canyon in Utah, which is home to the highest concentration of monochromatic Indigenous rock art in North America. But some advocates are criticizing the plan, which would widen the paved highway partially managed by BLM and Utah’s School and Institutional Trust Lands Administration (SITLA), potentially leading to increased traffic, mostly from oil tankers. In just under a week, the BLM will close their month-long public call for comment on the so-called “right-of-way amendment.”
Park Record
Sheriff’s Report: Kearns woman, Salt Lake City man arrested for felony retail theft
Summit County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested two people for felony retail theft stemming from an incident at an Outlets Park City business last week. Polo Ralph Lauren Factory Store employees reported a man and woman stole multiple items and left without paying, according to a report from the Sheriff’s Office. Deputies located the suspect vehicle, unoccupied, near another business in the Kimball Junction area.
Gephardt Daily
Taylorsville police ask public’s help identifying suspected stolen check-casher
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah, Feb. 2, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Taylorsville police are asking the public to help identify a suspected stolen check-casher. “TVPD is attempting to identify the woman pictured,” the agency said in a Facebook post. “She is accused of cashing a stolen check at an America First...
Heber officials debate building-height limits
New housing and more business, or a small-town feel? As Heber’s population booms, the debate is part of the city’s growing pains and was the focus of a conversation about the city’s future strategy Wednesday. The Heber City Council and planning commission held a joint meeting and...
kslnewsradio.com
Suspect arrested and named, victim identified after shooting in Taylorsville
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — Taylorsville police have identified 21-year-old Eduardo Moreno Lujan as one of the victims of a shooting in Taylorsville on Monday night. The second victim has not yet been identified. According to police, both people were shot outside the Atherton Park Apartments at 4545 South Atherton Drive...
Dakota Pacific project, cidery appeal on Wednesday’s Summit County Council agenda
Dakota Pacific’s new plan for the land along Tech Center Dr. near the Skullcandy building is a slight downsize from its previous proposal that residents vehemently opposed in late 2021. The Salt Lake City-based firm now wants to build 727 housing units, 237 of which would be categorized as...
Heber Valley bus, microtransit service may expand due to high demand
Public transit in Wasatch County has grown quickly in popularity since it started last November. Now, the agency that runs it and local government are interested in providing more options. In almost three months, riders stepped onto the Heber City and Park City bus or rode on-demand microtransit shuttles in...
Washington Examiner
Utah county commissioner threatens officer over son's arrest
A Utah county commissioner was caught on camera threatening a sheriff's deputy over his son's arrest and demanding to see the warrant. San Juan County Commissioner Bruce Adams's son, Kenneth, was arrested on Nov. 25, 2022, on a warrant related to a burglary conviction in 2020. Recently released video footage from a local outlet shows the commissioner yelling at the sheriff's deputy after he arrived to claim his son's vehicle.
KUTV
Utah career criminal wanted for domestic abuse on Metro Gang Unit's Ten Most Wanted
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A career criminal wanted for domestic violence is the focus of this week's At Large: Utah’s Fugitives. Jose Antonio Dorantes, 36, is on the Metro Gang Unit's Ten Most Wanted list for a reason. He has convictions for fleeing from police and aggravated...
ksl.com
Dozens of elk force shutdown of I-80, I-215; 4 elk die from vehicle collisions
SALT LAKE CITY — The elk are back. Dozens of elk by Salt Lake City's east bench caused traffic delays Wednesday on all roads near the I-215 and I-80 interchange, including the freeways and roads like Foothill Drive, according to the Utah Department of Transportation and state wildlife officials.
millardccp.com
Man, 29, drowns at hot pots
A 29-year-old Salt Lake City man died Saturday after he was pulled from the Meadow Hot Pots, local authorities reported. Christopher Lunt was underwater for several minutes before first responders were called to the scene late Saturday night. Lunt was transported to Fillmore Community Hospital where attempts to revive him...
KSLTV
Police were warned rapist could reoffend 24 years ago. Now he’s charged again.
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – Christopher Lee Browning is accused of attacking a woman in her Taylorsville home on January 18, the same day he walked away from a halfway house. New records obtained by the KSL Investigators reveal Browning had a lengthy history of sex offenses. “He could...
ksl.com
Humane Society of Utah makes adoption plea after shelter fills with dogs
MURRAY — The Humane Society of Utah is asking for help from the community after finding its kennels so full that the group is struggling to take in any more dogs. Barks and howls filled the halls Wednesday, as friendly, furry faces filled every single kennel at the Humane Society's Murray shelter. It wasn't this full last week.
