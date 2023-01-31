ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wasatch County, UT

KPCW

Wasatch County Council takes up DUI program, bus funding

Public transit and a sobriety program for DUI offenders are up for potential action in Wednesday’s Wasatch County Council meeting. On Wednesday, the Wasatch County Council is scheduled to consider a state program described as “24/7 Sobriety.”. It allows people convicted of driving under the influence to keep...
WASATCH COUNTY, UT
upr.org

USU student who died in Cache County collision identified

A South Jordan woman who was involved in a fatal car crash in Cache County on Friday has been identified. On Friday, according to a Utah Department of Public Safety news release, 23-year-old Emily Fisher was headed westbound in a silver Ford Fiesta when she slid to the left side of the road into oncoming traffic.
CACHE COUNTY, UT
KPCW

Park City lawyer Joe Wrona’s preliminary court date approaching

After being postponed several times, Joe Wrona’s preliminary court hearing is scheduled for Feb 17 in Third District Court before Judge Richard Mrazik. Wrona was charged in March of 2022 with one count of first degree felony rape of his biological daughter. KPCW does not name victims of sexual violence without their consent. Wrona’s daughter is an adult who lives in another state.
PARK CITY, UT
Hyperallergic

Concerns Over Proposed Nine Mile Canyon Road Expansion

The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) is considering a proposal to reconstruct 5.2 miles of a roadway that intersects with Nine Mile Canyon in Utah, which is home to the highest concentration of monochromatic Indigenous rock art in North America. But some advocates are criticizing the plan, which would widen the paved highway partially managed by BLM and Utah’s School and Institutional Trust Lands Administration (SITLA), potentially leading to increased traffic, mostly from oil tankers. In just under a week, the BLM will close their month-long public call for comment on the so-called “right-of-way amendment.”
DUCHESNE COUNTY, UT
Park Record

Sheriff’s Report: Kearns woman, Salt Lake City man arrested for felony retail theft

Summit County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested two people for felony retail theft stemming from an incident at an Outlets Park City business last week. Polo Ralph Lauren Factory Store employees reported a man and woman stole multiple items and left without paying, according to a report from the Sheriff’s Office. Deputies located the suspect vehicle, unoccupied, near another business in the Kimball Junction area.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KPCW

Heber officials debate building-height limits

New housing and more business, or a small-town feel? As Heber’s population booms, the debate is part of the city’s growing pains and was the focus of a conversation about the city’s future strategy Wednesday. The Heber City Council and planning commission held a joint meeting and...
HEBER CITY, UT
Washington Examiner

Utah county commissioner threatens officer over son's arrest

A Utah county commissioner was caught on camera threatening a sheriff's deputy over his son's arrest and demanding to see the warrant. San Juan County Commissioner Bruce Adams's son, Kenneth, was arrested on Nov. 25, 2022, on a warrant related to a burglary conviction in 2020. Recently released video footage from a local outlet shows the commissioner yelling at the sheriff's deputy after he arrived to claim his son's vehicle.
SAN JUAN COUNTY, UT
millardccp.com

Man, 29, drowns at hot pots

A 29-year-old Salt Lake City man died Saturday after he was pulled from the Meadow Hot Pots, local authorities reported. Christopher Lunt was underwater for several minutes before first responders were called to the scene late Saturday night. Lunt was transported to Fillmore Community Hospital where attempts to revive him...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ksl.com

Humane Society of Utah makes adoption plea after shelter fills with dogs

MURRAY — The Humane Society of Utah is asking for help from the community after finding its kennels so full that the group is struggling to take in any more dogs. Barks and howls filled the halls Wednesday, as friendly, furry faces filled every single kennel at the Humane Society's Murray shelter. It wasn't this full last week.
MURRAY, UT
KPCW

KPCW

Park City, UT
