Boston, MA

liveboston617.org

Armed Car Jacking Gone Wrong in East Boston Leaves Man Shot in the Face at La Chiva

EAST BOSTON- A shooting occurred just after midnight leading to Boston Police calling for full notifications of the Homicide Unit. According to police radio traffic, the victim, an adult male in his early 20s, was found shot in the face inside La Chiva restaurant at 259 Bennington Street after he ran into the establishment looking for help.
BOSTON, MA
universalhub.com

Man found shot in the face on Bennington Street in East Boston

Live Boston reports a man was found shot in the face around midnight at Bennington and Chelsea streets in East Boston, but that police also set up a crime scene at 500 Border St., in what might be a carjacking gone wrong. The man ran inside La Chiva restaurant for help. The homicide unit was called in due to the severity of the victim's injuries.
BOSTON, MA
universalhub.com

Night of burst pipes across Boston: Hospitals, theater, mall all hit

So far tonight, burst pipes caused by the sudden freeze have forced three hospitals to send patients elsewhere, left Wang Theatre patrons out in the cold, angrily yelling to be let back in, and flooded a floor at the Prudential Center mall. This evening, Boston Medical Center, Brigham and Women's...
BOSTON, MA
universalhub.com

Four previously indicted BPD cops face additional charge related to Hyde Park evidence-warehouse overtime scandal

The US Attorney's office reports that four current and former Boston Police officers and supervisors at the department evidence warehouse in Hyde Park have had a new charge of conspiracy to commit wire fraud added to their existing charges related to an alleged scheme in which the supervisors approved payments for overtime the officers did not actually work.
BOSTON, MA
liveboston617.org

Exclusive: Report, Booking Photo and Radio Recordings Paint Full Picture of Jared ‘Riley’ Dowell’s Arrest

The information and images contained in this article may be delayed due to the federal, state, and local public records laws and guidelines which allow departments and government agencies to take up to multiple months to fulfill requests such as providing booking photos or documents. The included reports have been redacted by both BPD, the courts, and Live Boston Staff for reasons of privacy, investigatory purposes, and officer safety.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Sons of Boston pub could soon reopen following ruling by state commission, nearly a year after fatal stabbing

BOSTON (WHDH) - Closed for months, the Sons of Boston pub near Faneuil Hall could soon reopen thanks to a decision by the state’s Alcohol Beverages Control Commission. The bar on Union Street was forced to shutter in April 2022 after the City of Boston License Commission suspended its liquor license. The decision came weeks after one of the bar’s bouncers allegedly stabbed 23-year-old Daniel Martinez, a United States Marine, to death.
BOSTON, MA
universalhub.com

Fire in East Boston triple decker

Boston firefighters responded to 43 Cottage St. around 2:15 p.m. for a fire that spread through the walls of the triple decker. The Boston Fire Department reports 12 residents were displaced. There were no injuries.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Boston shooting leaves victim in critical condition

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are investigating a shooting overnight that left a victim in critical condition. Officers responding to a reported shooting in the area of 259 Bennington St. around midnight found a victim suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, according to police. The victim was taken to a nearby...
BOSTON, MA
newportdispatch.com

Wanted man arrested in Highgate

HIGHGATE — A 41-year-old man from Massachusetts was arrested in Highgate today. Authorities say they were contacted by U.S. Customs and Border Protection in regard to a wanted person attempting to cross into the United States from Canada via the Highgate Port of Entry at around 9:40 a.m. The...
BOSTON, MA

