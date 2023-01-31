Police responded to a burning bush in Cambridge, but the bush did not speak to them and there was a guy standing next to it with a lighter

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Burger Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Highly-rated new grocery store opens in MassachusettsKristen WaltersNorwood, MA
5 Massachusetts Thrift Shops Worth VisitingEast Coast TravelerBoston, MA
Referees Make Major Announcement After Game-Altering DecisionOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Boston Museum Announces 'Pay-What-You-Wish' Admission To Lunar New Year CelebrationDianna CarneyBoston, MA
Related
Mass. Woman, 20, Fractures Skull and Loses Part of a Leg After Fall Left Her Trapped Below Train
Ava Harlow reportedly lost her balance on the platform at Boston's BU Central Station and got trapped under a trolley late Friday as a train was leaving the station A Massachusetts woman is on the road to recovery after she was seriously injured when she became trapped underneath a train in Boston. Ava Harlow, 20, of Amesbury, fell underneath a Green Line trolley at the BU Central Station late Friday night as the train was leaving the station, CBS affiliate WBZ-TV and FOX affiliate WFXT reported MBTA police said...
Police investigating shooting at Dollar Tree in Brockton
BROCKTON, Mass. — Emergency crews are at the scene of a shooting at a Dollar Tree on North Montello Street in Brockton, police said. The shooting occurred around 1:35 p.m. Tuesday at 999 North Montello St., on the city’s north side. Ambulances also responded to the scene. Details...
newbedfordguide.com
OPINION: “Nothing is being done about the illegal animal dumping ground in New Bedford!”
The following is an opinion sent to New Bedford Guide. It does not reflect the opinion of New Bedford Guide, nor is it an OP-ED. In fairness and objectivity, we share opinions from our readers whether we agree or disagree with their opinion. _____________________________________________________________. “I’ve called Animal Control and the...
Family Outraged After 'Well-Loved' Norwood Teenager Dies In Boston Shooting
Family members are outraged after a 13-year-old boy from Norwood was shot to death in Boston over the weekend. Tyler Lawrence's mother, Remy Lawrence, said her son was walking near his grandparent's house in Mattapan when he was shot and killed in broad daylight on Sunday, Jan. 29. The gr…
Here’s how many officers have now been suspended as part of police reform in Mass.
New suspensions include two Boston police officers tied to an overtime pay scandal and a Lawrence officer found guilty of rape. Four more Massachusetts police officers have been added to the Peace Officer Standards and Training (POST) Commission’s list of suspensions, the commission announced Tuesday. The recent additions bring...
Man surrenders after barricading himself in Norwood hotel for hours, police say
A man who barricaded himself inside a room at the Hampton Inn in Norwood on Tuesday afternoon surrendered after an hours-long standoff with the police. At 10:21 p.m., the Norwood police tweeted that the man was transported to a local hospital and that there were no charges at the time. Police also said they recovered a gun.
East Boston Man Gunned Down By Former Employee At Brockton Dollar Tree: DA
State and local police are looking for a man wanted in connection with a double shooting that claimed the life of a man from East Boston this week.Police responded to reports of gunshots at the Dollar Tree at 999 North Montello Street in Brockton around 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 31, the Plymouth C…
universalhub.com
An entire line of family members grabbed a guy at a Hyde Park bar and beat him up
A man who says he was just chilling one night at Cavan Cafe, 1406 Hyde Park Ave. in Hyde Park, when an entire family lined up, rushed him and beat him up, leaving him with two broken eye sockets and two broken ribs on Oct. 1, police, the Cavan's bartender and the victim himself told the Boston Licensing Board this morning.
westernmassnews.com
Family of Molly Bish reacts to new evidence announced in Holly Piirainen case
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A potential new clue has been announced in a 30-year-old cold case surrounding the murder of a 10-year-old girl whose body was found dumped in western Massachusetts. The clue has highlighted a remarkable connection between this case and another cold case involving the abduction and murder...
17-year-old Adrian Isabel charged with murder in Methuen shooting
METHUEN – Seventeen-year-old Adrian Isabel has been charged with murder following a weekend Methuen murder.Isabel allegedly fatally shot 31-year-old Carlos Bello early Sunday morning. He is now charged with murder.The shooting happened around 2 a.m. on Haverhill Street.A short time later, police learned a man with a gunshot wound had arrived at Lawrence General Hospital. Bello was identified as the shooting victim, and he later died at the hospital.Isabel turned himself into police on Tuesday."I commend the diligent work of State Police detectives assigned to our office, as well as the Methuen Police, who worked relentlessly to solve this crime," Essex District Attorney Paul Tucker said. "We hope this brings some comfort to Carlos's family and friends."
fallriverreporter.com
Rhode Island landlord reportedly shot and killed by tenant being evicted
A Rhode Island landlord was reportedly shot and killed Monday by a tenant being evicted. A relative stated on social media that he saw 35-year-old Jennie Jensen die right in front of his eyes. According to Providence Police and WJAR 10, Jensen and two others went up to a third-floor...
WCVB
Lindsay Clancy, Duxbury mother accused of killing her 3 kids, making progress in hospital
DUXBURY, Mass. — Lindsay Clancy, the Massachusetts mother accused in connection with the deaths of her three children, remains hospitalized as she is treated for injuries suffered when she jumped from a window of her Duxbury home, NewsCenter 5 has learned. Without applying a label to her current condition,...
universalhub.com
Four charged with slicing, tasing, beating man on the Red Line in robbery attempt; one also charged for crowbar beatings, robberies on the Green Line
Two men and two women face charges that they broke a Red Line rider's nose, sliced his jacket and tased him during a robbery attempt on a Red Line train in the tunnel between Broadway and South Station shortly before 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 25, the Suffolk County District Attorney's office reports.
Framingham Police Arrest 2 Individuals After 5 People Steal 4 Play Stations
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police have arrested two individuals, after Walmart told Police that five males stole four Play Station consoles from the Framingham store. On Saturday, January 28 at 9:15 p.m. Police arrested Anthony C. Llenas, 20, of 251 Fuller Street in Boston. He was charged with larceny over...
FOUND: Boston 12-Year-Old Last Seen Leaving School Holding Basketball: Police
The Boston Police Department announced that Adrian Nelson Gaines had been found around 4:00 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 2. Please cancel Missing Person Alert, 12-year-old Adrian Gaines has been located.— Boston Police Dept. (@bostonpolice) February 2, 2023 Police are asking for the public's assi…
‘He made friends wherever he went’: Community, family mourn 13-year-old Tyler Lawrence shot and killed in Mattapan
Tyler was visiting his grandmother in Mattapan when he was shot and killed Sunday morning. Communities in Norwood and Mattapan are mourning the death of 13-year-old Tyler Lawrence who was shot and killed in Mattapan Sunday morning. Lawrence was a student at Coakley Middle School, Norwood Superintendent David Thomson said...
Woonsocket woman charged with killing dad said she ‘had to do it’
The Woonsocket woman accused of killing her own father earlier this week claimed she "had to do it," according to court documents.
whdh.com
Police searching for suspect in Mattapan assault
BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are searching for a suspect in connection with a case of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon in Mattapan. Police say incident happened around 3 p.m. on January 19 in the area of 1286 Blue Hill Avenue. Anyone with informationis asked to contact police...
liveboston617.org
Many Questions Remain Unanswered After Police Chase and multiple Crashes Across Hyde park Ends in Arrest
On Saturday, January 21 2023 at approximately 19:30 hours our photographer captured images of multiple people being taken into custody by Officers as well as Boston EMS following a crash in the area of River Street and West Street in Mattapan. On scene, a large crime scene tape perimeter had...
WCVB
Standoff at Hampton Inn in Norwood ends peacefully after 9 hours
NORWOOD, Mass. — A man who was involved in an hours-long standoff with police at a hotel along Route 1 in Norwood, Massachusetts, has surrendered to authorities. The Norwood Police Department first tweeted about the situation involving a person who barricaded themselves somewhere inside the Hampton Inn shortly before 1:15 p.m. Tuesday.
Comments / 1