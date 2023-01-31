Read full article on original website
Detroit Lions Lose CoachOnlyHomersDetroit, MI
Grocery Store Meijer Has Opened Two Stores in MichiganBryan DijkhuizenMichigan State
Cannabis Delivery Drivers in Michigan Under SiegePen 2 PaperMichigan State
Motor City Receives $25 Million Grant to Curb High Rate of Traffic FatalitiesBashar SalameDetroit, MI
"The Rise of Detroit: From Rust Belt to Tech Hub"Pen 2 PaperDetroit, MI
Carscoops
Mystery Ford Or Lincoln Sporty Model Spotted At Dearborn Premises
Design centers are home to some of the best-kept secrets in the automotive industry but sometimes we get a glimpse of something that was supposed to stay hidden. This is the case with this mystery vehicle that was caught by our spy photographers during transport from Ford’s premises in Dearborn, Michigan.
WILX-TV
Woody says early spring on the way for Michigan
HOWELL, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan’s official groundhog, Woody, made her annual Groundhog Day prediction Thursday morning. With a large crowd gathered around “Woody’s House” at the Howell Nature Center, the bundled-up onlookers saw Woody emerge to not see her shadow, signaling an early spring, according to the Groundhog Day legend.
Look Inside This Retro Abandoned Bowling Alley In Michigan
Bowling is not a sport for everyone. I mean, can we really consider it a sport some days?. Regardless, an abandoned bowling alley may be more entertaining to some than an active one. Abandoned Michigan Bowling Alley. You have to admit, it's not every day you can find a place...
HometownLife.com
Sakura Novi development breaking ground later this spring
NOVI — Development is expected to begin this spring on a Novi project half a decade in the making. The Sakura Novi development, a mixed-use Asian-themed center planned between Grand River Avenue and 11 Mile and east of the Novi Town Center shopping plaza, should break ground this spring. The project has changed plenty since it was first proposed in 2018.
Detroit’s historic GAR Building to become steakhouse and event space
Barbat Holdings has purchased the castle-esque landmark
fox2detroit.com
Pawn Stars Do America coming to two Michigan cities
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (FOX 2) - The trio of Rick, Corey, and Chumlee from the popular show Pawn Stars are taking their show on the road for another season of their spinoff series. A post shared on their Facebook page announced the show Pawn Stars Do America will be heading to 15 cities, including Ann Arbor and Detroit. The announcement comes with an invitation for anyone with something interesting to show off to bring it on.
metroparent.com
The Best Places to Get Paczkis in Metro Detroit and Ann Arbor
My earliest memory of a paczki was in sixth grade. My industrial science teacher was Polish and went all out for the holiday. He would dress up in his folk attire and travel from class to class with his rolling cart, handing out paczkis to everyone who wanted one. They were amazing and my mouth is watering just thinking about them.
abc12.com
Mid-Michigan schools close ahead of bitter cold Friday morning
MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Thousands of students across Mid-Michigan will get to stay home in warmth when bitterly cold weather settles in the region Friday morning. Several school districts canceled classes for Friday to avoid sending students outdoors when wind chills are expected to reach -15 degrees or colder in Mid-Michigan.
This is the Deadliest Stretch of Road in Michigan
Michiganders are notorious for complaining about other Michigan drivers. They drive too slow, they drive too fast, they drive like a maniac in the snow, and the list goes on. Now, a popular website has backed up those complaints by determining the deadliest stretches of roads in Michigan. Living in...
You’ll Get Serious Beach Vibes at This New Tiki Bar in Metro Detroit
Located in Hazel Park, this new tiki bar is going for a laid-back beach vibe. The kind of beach vibe that you'd find in beautiful Key West. Just because we live in Michigan and have to endure tons of snow and cold temps for months on end, doesn't mean we can't enjoy a little of what Key West has to offer. Well, sort of.
tourcounsel.com
Arborland Center | Shopping center in Ann Arbor, Michigan
Arborland Center is a shopping center located in Ann Arbor, Michigan, United States. Opened in 1961 as an unenclosed shopping mall, the center was redeveloped as a power center in 1998. Current anchor stores include Marshalls, Petco, Kroger, Sephora, Old Navy Gardner-White Furniture (that used to be a Toys "R"...
MetroTimes
This cozy Detroit house sits in a wooded urban oasis [PHOTOS]
This Detroit home looks like it could have been plucked straight out of a fairy tale, located at 22322 Roxford St. in the secluded Malvern Hill Subdivision at Seven Mile Road and Grand River Avenue near the city’s Old Redford neighborhood. The 2,812-square-foot Stone Craftsman-style house was built in 1926 by Edward J. Bench and retains much of its old-timey charm and impeccable craftsmanship, including a fireplace, handmade sconces, and a balcony that gazes over more than an acre of woodland, which includes a Sunken Garden built into the landscape.
drugstorenews.com
Meijer Grocery store concept makes its debut
Meijer opened its first two Meijer Grocery stores in Lake Orion and Macomb Township today, offering Metro Detroit customers a new way to shop the Michigan retailer known for pioneering the one-stop shopping concept. "As a company, we've opened more than 500 supercenters, neighborhood markets and Meijer Express locations, and...
outliermedia.org
Have property management companies gone too far in Detroit?
Being a landlord can be hard. Rentals in Detroit should be registered with the city and brought up to code, which can be expensive and slow. Homes need regular maintenance, snow needs to be shoveled, grass mowed. Maintaining quality rental property in a city that doesn’t demand high rental prices...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Award-winning Ann Arbor floral designer publishes new book
ANN ARBOR – Award-winning floral designer Susan McLeary’s new book “Flowers for All” will release on Feb. 7. The guide aims to inspire people of all abilities to think outside the box when crafting floral arrangements. “It’s a book meant to welcome everyone, regardless of skill...
Family remembers slain Lansing rapper
Lansing rapper Armani Kelly, also known by his stage name Marley Whoop, went missing alongside two of his friends on January 21.
Try this Black-owned, plant-based Detroit-style pizza
As Detroit-style pizza spreads across the country, one local woman is making her pies with a greater focus on the health and wellness of her community.The intrigue: "Let's not get caught up in the label or the concept, let's just eat food," Brittany March, founder of vegan, plant-based pizza pop-up ItsfoodDetroit, tells Axios.What's happening: For three years, March has been making pizza inside Alkebu-lan Village, a cultural education and youth recreational center on the east side celebrating its 45th anniversary this spring.The menu features a robust variety of vegan options, with a handful of carnivorous choices topped with turkey pepperoni...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Valentine’s adults-only trivia night coming to Ann Arbor Hands-On Museum
ANN ARBOR – Here’s an alternative date night idea to celebrate Valentine’s Day this year. On Friday, Feb. 17, the Ann Arbor Hands-On Museum will be hosting an adults-only trivia night featuring “science, romance, and a little friendly competition,” according to an event release. Enjoy...
