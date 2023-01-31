Read full article on original website
Texas weather: Freezing rain and rain to start day but temperatures will go up
The Winter Storm Warning has been extended until 10 a.m. but things will be warming up and Zack Shields says to let the melting begin. He has all the details, and a look at power outages as of 5 a.m. (CT) in the area, in his full forecast.
Temperatures warm up as winter storm moves through Central Texas
Cleanup is just underway from the storm but the worst of it is behind us. Zack Shields talks about that and has a look at what we can expect heading into the weekend in his full forecast.
Central Texas weather: Rain in the morning but conditions to improve
AUSTIN, Texas - The weather will finally improve today as the Winter Storm pulls out of the state. The Winter Weather alerts were finally allowed to expire. The Winter Storm Warning that was in effect for all of Central Texas expired at 10 a.m. on February 2. Lingering light rain...
Central Texas Weather: Widespread, heavy freezing rain causing power outages, wrecks
Ice accumulation is expected to increase as heavy freezing rain moves through the area. The Winter Storm Warning is in effect until 6 a.m. Thursday. Zack Shields has the latest in his full forecast.
Central Texas weather: Winter Storm Warning extended until Thursday
The National Weather Service has extended the Winter Storm Warning to include all counties in Central Texas through Thursday, as the ice threat increases. Zack Shields shows us what to expect in his full forecast.
Over 340,000 Texans without power as ice storm continues to move across Texas
HOUSTON - Over 340,000 Texans across the Lone Star State are currently without power as the deadly ice storm that's causing problems continues to move across the state. According to PowerOutage.Us, 346,276 people are without power in Texas as of 7:20 p.m. CT. If you are currently without power in...
Winter weather in North Texas: Beautiful ice photos
The ice on elevated surfaces, including power lines and trees, will melt Friday when the sun returns. Until then, many North Texans, including CBS 11 journalists are snapping pics! The ice on elevated surfaces, including power lines and trees, will melt Friday when the sun returns. Until then, many North Texans, including CBS 11 journalists are snapping pics! The ice on elevated surfaces, including power lines and trees, will melt Friday when the sun returns. The ice on elevated surfaces, including power lines and trees, will melt Friday when the sun...
Power outages in Central Texas: What to be on the lookout for
Thousands of outages hit different parts of Central Texas due to this week's freezing rain and sleet. It's impacting those who need the power to keep them warm, and others who are left no choice but to work from home to avoid the slippery roads. Power companies are having to...
Wednesday’s Winter Weather Update
Due to ice-packed and slick roadways, you should avoid travel now through early Thursday. Stay home! If you have to be out on the roads over the next few days, slow down, watch for ice or black ice, and give yourself plenty of time for driving. An ice storm warning...
UPDATE: Power outages around Central Texas Tuesday during winter storm warning
This story is no longer being updated. Check here for Wednesday’s power outage updates. AUSTIN (KXAN) — The number of people experiencing power outages continues to rise as weather conditions in and around Austin reach freezing temperatures. Three of the four main electricity service providers in Central Texas have reported outages: Austin Energy covers the […]
Central Texas schools reopen with delay following winter storm
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A handful of school districts across Central Texas delayed the start of the school day and reopened mid-morning Thursday; meanwhile, many school districts remained closed. Waco ISD delayed the start of the school day by two hours across the board Thursday morning. “We made the decision...
Groundhog? Here’s The Real East Texas Forecast for 6 More Weeks
The Groundhog is Cute and All, But... Punxsutawney Phil may be furry, cuddly, and charming (as far as rodents go), but the boy is not much for forecasting accuracy. When it comes to his powers of winter prognostication, that old woodchuck should stick to chucking wood, if he could chuck wood.
Tips For Quickly Defrosting Frozen Cars During Texas' Icy Weather
Here's how to make your cold mornings move a little quicker.
Texas winter weather photos: Ice accumulation causing issues
AUSTIN, Texas - The Winter Storm Warning for all of Central Texas continues until 6 a.m. on Thursday, February 2 which means freezing rain is likely and will last for hours. Ice has accumulated on trees and power lines across the area causing power outages. Below is a look at...
List: Brazos Valley organizations and schools closing, delaying openings Feb. 2 & 3
CENTRAL, Texas — Wintery weather has hit Central Texas and the Brazos Valley, causing a number of school districts and organizations to temporarily shut down in response to the rain, ice, and in some instances, snow. Here is a list of confirmed closings and delays for the rest of...
A DIY De-Icing Recipe For Ice Free Texas Walkways
Fortunately, we don't get ice storms that often in San Angelo. There are corridors in the United States that get more severe ice storms more often than we do. The main reason Ice storms occur further south in Texas more often than other winter weather events is primarily because they require warm pockets of air to form. The warm air occurs high in the atmosphere causing the rain. The cold air near the surface causes ice.
LIST: Road closures in Central Texas
As winter weather continues in central Texas, local law enforcement agencies are blocking certain roadways to protect drivers. Southbound lane of Ronald Reagan Boulevard, from Ranch Road 2243 to Crystal Falls Parkway. 1900 block of Londonderry Drive. Low water crossing area on CR 177. ALSO | Destructive ice storm continues...
Winter Storm Advisory Updates
A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for almost all of Central Texas starting Monday morning until around noon on Wednesday. Everyone is advised to stay home and off of the roads as temperatures continue to drop, increasing icing threats. Here is a list of school districts in Central Texas...
TxDOT provides update on road conditions in Central Texas
Freezing drizzle and rain is making driving conditions dangerous. TxDOT is out right now treating the roads as fast as they can, but there are still icy patches and many roads are closed.
How to prepare for potential power outages
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Wintry precipitation gathering on power lines and trees is a big concern for officials tonight. Power losses are possible. In Lamar and Red River counties, hundreds of outages have been reported. The concern of losing power in a winter storm is something some Texomans can’t scrape...
