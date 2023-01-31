Recall alert: Banana Boat recall of hair and scalp sunscreen spray expanded

Read full article on original website
Related
hcplive.com
Hair & Scalp Sunscreen Voluntarily Recalled Nationwide Due to Benzene Exposure Risk
The FDA announced that Banana Boat Hair & Scalp Sunscreen was being recalled voluntarily by its company due to risk of benzene exposure to consumers. This week, the FDA announced that Edgewell Personal Care Company had further expanded its voluntary recall of 3 batches of Banana Boat Hair & Scalp Sunscreen Spray SPF 30 across the US.
legalexaminer.com
Another Blood Pressure Drug Recalled Due to Possible Cancer-Causing Risk
Heart disease is the world’s leading cause of death. There are 116 million Americans who suffer from hypertension, also called high blood pressure. About 40 percent of them rely on medication to treat it. Unfortunately, recent issues with several of these drugs are cause for concern. Over the last...
The One Moisturizer Ingredient You Need To Avoid To Prevent Premature Wrinkling
A quality moisturizer will do exactly what its name implies: it will add an abundance of moisture to your skin to help ward off dryness and minimize the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. But, believe it or not, some moisturizers contain ingredients that can have the opposite effect on your skin. If you’re noticing your complexion is actually drier, or isn’t receiving the boost of hydration that you expect from a moisturizing cream or lotion, it’s time to take a glance at its list of ingredients to determine whether it’s a keeper. This is the one moisturizer ingredient that is wise to avoid to prevent premature wrinkling.
Shoppers Are Waking Up to ‘Soft, Dewy Skin’ Thanks to This Night Cream That Hydrates ‘43% Better Than Hyaluronic Acid’
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Finding products that will keep your skin hydrated during the cold winter months is essential. Yet, it can be quite the challenge to find one that offers the extra dose of moisture you need for this time of year. So when we came across Sand & Sky’s Tasmanian Spring Water, which is made with “miracle”-working ingredients that’s said to be over 40% more hydrating than hyaluronic acid, we just had to get it on your radar. Plus, shoppers say it...
These Types Of Shampoo And Conditioner Instantly Boost Volume And Thickness—Even On Thinning Hair!
A bad hair day has the potential to ruin your day and your self-confidence, especially if you’re working with flat, thinning hair that is only made worse by certain styles (learn about three hairstyles experts say are the worst for thin, fine hair!). However, if you’re dealing with thinning hair, there are shampoos and conditioners you can use to boost the volume in your locks and make them appear thicker.
Amazon's bestselling women's walking shoes for every foot type
Whether you’re an avid power walker, someone who stands all day on the job or is always running after your kids, a sturdy, slip-resistant shoe that’s supportive and comfortable is a must. Experts tell us that if you have the time, it’s best to first get fitted at...
Dog owners told to ‘stay vigilant’ following fresh cases of life-threatening canine disease
Dog owners have been warned to “stay vigilant” as new cases of a life-threatening canine disease have been recorded across Britain.Alabama rot – also known as Cutaneous and Renal Glomerular Vasculopathy (CRGV) – is a disease that impacts dogs, damaging the blood vessels in the skin and kidneys. It can cause visible sores and lead to severe organ dysfunction and kidney failure.The news comes after a Berkshire couple were left “heartbroken” after their three-year-old Labrador, Grace, passed away after contracting the disease.Her owner, Simone, told Berkshire Live: “Grace was like a daughter to us, so it isn’t easy to accept...
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM
Best body wash for dry skin
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Many body washes give you a squeaky-clean feeling that leaves your skin feeling tight and dry. While you want to step out of the shower feeling clean, you don’t want to strip the moisture from the surface of your skin.
This Blurring Face Primer With SPF 30 Softens Wrinkles and Protects Skin From the Sun
Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Whenever possible, we like to combine skincare steps to make life easy and efficient. Setting powder and bronzer in one? Sign Us up! Lipstick that doubles as blush? Let’s go! But there’s one brilliant combo that we’ve never […]
These Are the 12 Best Hand Creams for Age Spots, According to Dermatologists
Despite the countless serums and moisturizers we use to care for our faces, most of us don't give the skin on our bodies the same attention. And we really should—especially our hands. Given that the delicate skin on our hands is known to be more susceptible to wear-and-tear, like age spots, fine lines, and wrinkles, caring for our hands is a crucial skin-care step we can’t afford to overlook.
Why Vitamin C & Retinol Serums Can Help Reduce The Appearance Of Fine Lines & Wrinkles
If your skincare goals include reducing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, you already know how tricky that can be. You enter a Sephora, Ulta, or Walmart, cruise the serum aisles, and encounter no fewer than 50 products that all claim they’ll...
This Brand-New Prescription Eye Serum Contains Tretinoin & Smooths Wrinkles ‘In No Time’
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. It’s easy enough to cover up dark under-eye circles with a dab of concealer. However, minimizing the appearance of wrinkles can be a challenge, especially when it comes to the under-eye area. The most common treatments to smooth wrinkles are fillers, peels, lasers, Botox and even lower eyelid surgery. Now, there’s nothing wrong with the above when it comes to achieving a smoother complexion, but there’s really no need to opt for expensive cosmetic procedures when there are prescription eye...
Harper's Bazaar
The Expert Guide to Tea Tree Oil For Hair
If just reading about tea tree oil makes you suddenly smell it, I get it. Tea tree oil is powerful, and I'm not just talking about the fresh, herbal scent. Tea tree oil has been utilized medicinally in Australia for over a century and is revered for its ability to reduce scalp inflammation and dryness.
Should You Clean The Shower While Using It At The Same Time?
Housekeeper Vanesa Amaro has struck TikTok gold with her video explaining how and when to best tackle the chore of cleaning the shower. Here's how it works.
Fox40
Best shampoo for curly hair
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. If you have curly hair, you’re in luck. There are now whole product lines dedicated just to curly hair types. This is because conventional hair-care products formulated with harsh ingredients can dry out and frizz curly hair. While some with curly hair skip shampoo altogether, dirt and product buildup can weigh down your curls. Instead, you should use a shampoo for curly hair.
MindBodyGreen
Clinical Skin's Vitamin C Pro-Collagen Serum Earns An A++ For Skin Elasticity
Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. Skin care doesn't have to be complicated, but if you are going to pare down your routine to just a few steps, vitamin C is one of the best players to keep in the rotation. Ask any derm, esthetician, or beauty expert their all-time favorite skin care ingredients, and chances are they'll name-drop the MVP antioxidant.
Christina Haack does ‘brutal’ parasite, heavy metal cleanse amid health issues
Christina Haack gave fans a “quick health update” after announcing she had been diagnosed with mercury and lead poisoning. The “Flip or Flop” alum revealed on her Instagram Story Tuesday that she recently underwent a series of invasive testing to figure out why she has been dealing with “some unexplained health stuff for years.” “I’ve been on a mission to get to the bottom of what’s going on and I did an expensive and super extensive panel and I got all my results back,” Haack, 39, said. The reality star went on to explain that the tests checked for “100 different types of...
Bustle
Does Hyaluronic Acid Work As Well As Everyone Thinks It Does?
If you walk down any skin care aisle at your local beauty supply store these days, you’ll inevitably spot two words emblazoned on the packaging of various serums and creams: hyaluronic acid. The little hydrating ingredient that could, HA is a sugar molecule that not only occurs naturally within the human body but also attracts water, binding it to collagen so that it remains within the skin. By slathering it all over your face, you’re left with a dewier, bouncier, more hydrated complexion that will have strangers demanding to know what products you’ve been using — or so we’ve been told.
In Style
There’s a Sensitive Skin Version of the Viral French Moisturizer-Meets-Primer That “Stops Aging in Its Tracks”
French beauty products have long been an open “secret,” whether from word-of-mouth referrals from friends traveling through Paris or on social media, it seems like every few years a French pharmacy product goes viral. Such is the case with the Embryolisse Lait-Crème Concentré, which had its day in the sun on TikTok for the last year.
6 best lotions for soothing cracked and itchy skin when you have eczema, according to dermatologists
Eczema flares can leave your skin raw, cracked, and dry, but the right lotion can help you get relief. Try these eight top picks from dermatologists.
Comments / 0