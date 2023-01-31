Read full article on original website
Related
Narcity
Cineplex Canada Has A Packed Valentine's Day Lineup & It Includes A Classic Romance Film
Valentine's Day is coming fast and if you're looking for a fun date idea, Cineplex Canada has you covered. Not only does Cineplex have some movies that are perfect for a date night out with your significant other, it's also got a few flicks that are perfect if you're looking for a night out with your buddies.
Narcity
Canada Post Has Unveiled A New Stamp For Black History Month Honouring Chloe Cooley (VIDEO)
Canada Post has debuted a new stamp for Black History Month and it tells the real-life story of Chloe Cooley who had "a profound impact on the history of enslavement in Canada." The Canada Post stamp is meant to honour Cooley and her acts of resistance on March 14, 1793,...
Comments / 0