Detroit Lions Lose CoachOnlyHomersDetroit, MI
Grocery Store Meijer Has Opened Two Stores in MichiganBryan DijkhuizenMichigan State
Cannabis Delivery Drivers in Michigan Under SiegePen 2 PaperMichigan State
Motor City Receives $25 Million Grant to Curb High Rate of Traffic FatalitiesBashar SalameDetroit, MI
"The Rise of Detroit: From Rust Belt to Tech Hub"Pen 2 PaperDetroit, MI
Boston Celtics Player and NBA Champion Sadly Passes Away From Heart Attack
If you’re a fan of the Boston Celtics you’ll be sad to learn that a Boston Celtics champion has sadly passed away. Chris Ford who also coached the Celtics passed away. He was a member of the Boston Celtics 1981 championship team and the player credited with scoring the league’s first 3-point basket. After his player career he coached from 1983 – 2004.
Luka Dončić's Trash Talk 'a Bunch of Nothing,' Pistons HC Dwane Casey Says
Detroit Pistons head coach Dwane Casey downplayed the trash talk between Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Dončić and the Pistons bench during Dallas' 111-105 home win on Monday. Jeremy Layton of the New York Post relayed the quotes:. "It's a bunch of nothing, a bunch of nothing; We've seen...
Bulls' Complete 2023 NBA Trade Deadline Preview, Predictions
The Chicago Bulls have tried escaping mediocrity's grasp, but it keeps finding ways to tie up this team. Two years ago, they tried vaulting out of their rebuild by making a deadline deal for Nikola Vučević. After adding DeMar DeRozan and Lonzo Ball the following offseason, Chicago finally...
Cavs' Donovan Mitchell on Dillon Brooks Scuffle: 'Been Busting His Ass for Years'
Cleveland Cavaliers star guard Donovan Mitchell was unapologetic after his scuffle with Memphis Grizzlies guard Dillon Brooks during Thursday's 128-113 win, telling reporters Brooks' antics were caused by the history between them, most of which was favorable to Mitchell. "That's just who he is. We've seen it a bunch in...
NBA Trade Rumors: Knicks Prepared to Offer 3 1st-Round Picks for Raptors' OG Anunoby
If the Toronto Raptors decide to move OG Anunoby before the Feb. 9 trade deadline, the New York Knicks are expected to make a significant offer for the 25-year-old. Per Michael Grange of SportsNet, the Knicks are "widely believed" to be preparing an offer of three first-round draft picks for Anunoby.
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
Windhorst: Raptors' O.G. Anunoby Could Draw 'Significant' Trade Offer from 6-7 Teams
Toronto Raptors star O.G. Anunoby has become one of the most popular names on the trade market this winter. While the Raptors have yet to decide whether or not they are going to be sellers at the deadline, at least "six or seven different teams," many of them title contenders, could put in a "significant" trade offer for Anunoby if he becomes available, ESPN's Brian Windhorst said Thursday on NBA Today.
NBA Rumors: Raptors Believed to Want Young Players in Anunoby, VanVleet Trades
The Toronto Raptors may look to be building towards the future ahead of the Feb. 9 trade deadline with this season slipping away at 23-30, but that potential reset could focus on young players instead of draft picks if they trade O.G. Anunoby or Fred VanVleet. ESPN's Brian Windhorst discussed...
Nets Ripped by NBA Twitter for Abysmal Shooting in Blowout Loss vs. Celtics
Kevin Durant and Ben Simmons weren't available for the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday night. The rest of the team might as well have been on the injury report too. The Boston Celtics absolutely obliterated Brooklyn at the TD Garden 139-96, led by Jayson Tatum's 31 points and nine rebounds. NBA...
A 4-Team NBA Trade That Would Change Everything at the Deadline
With the 2023 NBA trade deadline a week away, there's still plenty of time for wild speculation, machinations and general trade-machine tomfoolery. Here, you'll get all of the above. In January, we proposed an "absurd" mega-trade that moved John Collins, Myles Turner, Russell Westbrook and more. Now, we'll take a...
NBA All-Star Rosters 2023: Starters, Reserves, Top Snubs and Reaction
The coaches have had their say, and the NBA announced the full squads for the 2023 All-Star Game in Salt Lake City. Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid, Memphis Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant and Oklahoma City Thunder point guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander headline the list of reserves that were announced Thursday.
Ranking the Biggest Snubs from Final 2023 NBA All-Star Rosters
The NBA announced reserves for the 2023 All-Star Game on Thursday, and there really weren't a ton of surprises. With the starters already in place, the rosters read as follows. In the East, the starters are Kyrie Irving, Donovan Mitchell, Jayson Tatum, Kevin Durant and Giannis Antetokounmpo, while the reserves...
Anthony Davis Wows Fans with Dominance as Lakers Beat Pacers
Anthony Davis went full superstar mode on Thursday night. The Los Angeles Lakers' big man hit what would ultimately be the game-winning shot and followed it up with a crucial block on the ensuing possession to help his team narrowly defeat the Indiana Pacers 112-111. Davis led all players with...
NBA Head Coaching Hot Seats to Keep An Eye On
Following Steve Nash's departure from the Brooklyn Nets just seven games into the season, there's been no other movement on the sidelines from NBA teams. This doesn't mean some seats aren't beginning to heat up, though. Whether those seats belong to coaches from teams that have woefully underperformed this season...
Rui Hachimura Helps, but the Lakers Can't Contend without Another Trade
On a night in which LeBron James registered his first triple-double of the season and moved into fourth place on the NBA's all-time assist leaderboard, the performance that may have greater implications for the Los Angeles Lakers' longterm prospects was Rui Hachimura's. Just over a week after the Los Angeles...
Celtics Trade Rumors: Kelly Olynyk Reunion Eyed in Deadline Deal with Jazz
The Boston Celtics and Miami Heat are both interested in a reunion with Utah Jazz big man Kelly Olynyk before this year's Feb. 9 trade deadline, per Steve Bulpett of Heavy Sports, who also noted that one league executive doesn't believe either team will ultimately come up with a package to obtain the 10-year veteran:
NBA Executives Believe O.G. Anunoby Trade with Raptors Could Be Targeted by Grizzlies
The Memphis Grizzlies are in win-now mode with one of the best rosters in the NBA, and they reportedly have their eyes on Toronto Raptors forward O.G. Anunoby. "There's been some speculation from a few rival executives that the Memphis Grizzlies could make a run at Anunoby given their surplus of draft picks in the years to come," Michael Scotto reported Tuesday on the HoopsHype Podcast.
LaVar Ball Updates Lonzo's Knee Injury Status; Says Bulls PG Had 'Debris in a Nerve'
Lonzo Ball hasn't played a game since January 2022 because of a knee injury that required multiple surgeries, and the Chicago Bulls point guard's father, LaVar, provided a health update during an appearance on the Gimme The Hot Sauce podcast. LaVar Ball said there was "debris in a nerve" but...
Knicks Trade Rumors: Cam Reddish's Camp Expects Wing to be Dealt Before Deadline
Cam Reddish isn't part of the New York Knicks' rotation at this point, and it will reportedly be a surprise if he isn't dealt ahead of the Feb. 9 trade deadline. Ian Begley of SNY reported New York is "widely expected to trade" him, noting the Duke product's side also believes he will be moved "and has no interest" in his bench role continuing past the deadline.
NBA Execs: Warriors Should Trade Draymond Green, 'Strong Chance' He Leaves in FA
Draymond Green has acknowledged his time with the Golden State Warriors will end at some point, but executives around the NBA think their divorce should happen before the Feb. 9 trade deadline. Per Sean Deveney of Heavy.com (h/t Jack Simone), one Western Conference executive explained why trading Green would be...
