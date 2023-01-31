Read full article on original website
Mets set on 'insane' Shohei Ohtani offer in 2023 free agency?
With the MLB offseason nearing an end, teams are turning their attention to the start of spring training. Some are also looking ahead to next year’s free-agent crop that should feature a frenzy not seen in decades. Angels two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani will become the biggest free agent since...
The 24 best players in New York Yankees history
The best stat to determine a player's worth is WAR--wins above replacement--an analytical metric that was not available until relatively recently. The formula for WAR differs for position players and pitchers, and I'll lay it out in layman's terms. WAR uses every aspect of the game-- batting, baserunning, and fielding, factors in position and ballpark and determines how many wins better than a league average player an individual player might be. Using WAR to help us rank them, let's look at the top 24 players in the history of the New York Yankees.
Ex-Yankees Slugger Could Be Solution To Red Sox's Power Shortage
The Boston Red Sox and their fanbase have been desperately hoping first baseman Bobby Dalbec could reach his potential by slugging 25-to-30 home runs -- making up for his propensity to striking out. Instead, the Red Sox could add Ex-New York Yankees first baseman and designated hitter Luke Voit. The...
Should Red Sox Consider Deal With Ex-Yankee? Boston Reportedly Still Looking For Infielders
The Boston Red Sox may have a few more additions up their sleeve before the 2023 season comes around. Boston already has had a roller coaster of an offseason that saw fan favorites like Xander Bogaerts, J.D. Martinez, and Nathan Eovaldi leave in free agency, but the Red Sox also have made some intriguing moves of their own including their recent trade for former Kansas City Royals shortstop Adalberto Mondesi. With Bogaerts out the door and Trevor Story set to miss some time, Mondesi is an interesting option to fill the middle infield hole. But, he's not fully healthy himself so Boston still is considering bringing in another middle infielder, according to The Athletic's Chad Jennings.
Jeff McNeil awaits car from Francisco Lindor as he savors Mets contract
Jeff McNeil officially received his contract extension from the Mets on Tuesday, but now awaits an important accessory that would complete his offseason. Promised a car by teammate Francisco Lindor if McNeil won the batting title last season, the Mets second baseman still hasn’t received his prize after leading the National League with a .326 batting average in 2022. McNeil recently sent Lindor a video of cars that had caught his attention and received acknowledgment from the shortstop. “He said they were nice cars,” McNeil said at a Citi Field press conference. “They were one brand of a very nice [car].” McNeil’s car may...
Money talks for the Yankees. It whispers for the Rays.
ST. PETERSBURG — Outside of Tampa Bay, the money flows freely. Some might say recklessly; others would argue gloriously. Whichever side of baseball’s economic fence you land on, there is little doubt that the divide continues to grow wider. The top 10 spenders in the majors shelled out...
Mets Top 25 Prospects for 2023: 3B Brett Baty (3)
Filed under: Mets Minor League Top 25 Mets Prospects for 2023: 3B Brett Baty (3) Next up on our list is a third baseman. By Steve Sypa@SteveSypa Feb 1, 2023, 11:00am EST / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Top 25 Mets Prospects for 2023:…
Red Sox Reportedly Have Held Trade Talks Involving Former Top Prospects
Should the Red Sox swing a trade?
Iceberg Stands Between Polar Bear Extension & New York Mets
A few weeks back, the New York Mets and first baseman Pete Alonso agreed to a 1-year $14.5 million contract to avoid salary arbitration. Alonso, coming off of a 40 HR and 131 RBI season in 2022, is still under team control until after the 2024 campaign. Mets fans would love to see 'Polar Bear Pete' make his home in Queens for the rest of his career. However, the Amazin's may encounter some icy waters before a contract like that gets done.
Yankees add intriguing pitching prospect to farm system
Despite the New York Yankees playing things conservatively leading up to spring training, general manager Brian Cashman and his scouting department are hard at work finding promising minor-league talent that could make an impact at the major league level down the stretch. Their latest addition is right-handed pitcher Gray Fenter,...
Mike Francesa concedes infamous Yankee Stadium bathroom debate to Chris Russo
Remember where you were on this date in history: Mike Francesa admitted to being wrong in a debate. Francesa and Chris Russo did a “Mike and the Mad Dog” reunion on ESPN’s “First Take” on Wednesday, and host Molly Qerim brought up the infamous debate the two had about Yankee Stadium bathroom lines before George Steinbrenner’s new stadium opened. “The bottom line was Dog did not want them to knock the stadium down. George needed his luxury boxes,” Francesa said Wednesday. “They needed to have new technology. But in retrospect, he’s right. Losing the Stadium has killed the Yankees. It has killed...
Explore the Mets' Minor League ballparks
The Minor League Ballpark Guides series spotlights each stadium across baseball’s affiliated ranks. Each edition provides ballpark highlights, from concessions to seating options to in-game entertainment to mascots. Ballpark Guides also take travelers through each facility’s surrounding area, encompassing the best places in town to eat or drink, nearby tourist attractions and more. Plan your Minor League Baseball road trip today!
Yankees Add to Pitching Depth, Sign Minor Leaguer Gray Fenter
This right-hander pitched in the Atlantic League in 2022, posting a 2.95 ERA in nine appearances
Angels have shown interest in Elvis Andrus, Michael Wacha, Gary Sanchez
The Angels didn’t make any earth-shattering moves this offseason but have nonetheless been busy adding complementary pieces to their squad. They’ve signed utility player Brandon Drury, left-hander Tyler Anderson, righty Carlos Estévez and outfielder Brett Phillips, in addition to trading for infielder Gio Urshela and outfielder Hunter Renfroe. With just over a week until Spring Training, it seems they are still not done, with Jon Heyman of The New York Post reporting they’ve been in touch on Elvis Andrus, Michael Wacha, Gary Sánchez, Andrew Chafin and Zack Britton.
Mets Morning News: Port St. Lucie, here we come!
The Mets loaded up their trucks and sent them on their merry way to Florida. Mets’ Pitchers and Catchers report in 16 days, for those keeping score at home. It’s never too early to think about next offseason, and you can expect New York to be in the thick of the Shohei Ohtani sweepstakes if Steve Cohen has something to say about it.
Mets stay in the family by adding Patrick McCarthy to radio team
The Mets are making their broadcast a family affair, The Post has learned. Patrick McCarthy, son of former Mets radio play-by-player Tom, will be the WCBS pre-and-postgame host and swingman game-caller when the voice of the team, Howie Rose, is off, according to sources. The Post previously reported that Keith Raad would be the Mets’ replacement for Wayne Randazzo as Rose’s main booth partner. Raad has been the Brooklyn Cyclones lead broadcaster. Patrick McCarthy had been doing Triple-A Lehigh games. Last year, at 26, he replaced his dad for two games on Phillies broadcasts when Tom was calling an NFL preseason game. While McCarthy replaces Brad Heller on the broadcast, his role will be more akin to the retired Ed Coleman, who would do pre- and postgame reports while working as the swing play-by-player. Both Raad and McCarthy have agreed to the deals, but the contracts are not yet signed.
Son of Roger Maris offers advice to Yankees' Aaron Judge
New York Yankees All-Star Aaron Judge and legend Roger Maris will forever be linked with each other. Maris' son has offered some advice to Judge ahead of this season. "Dad realized he was never gonna do what he did in 1961 again," Roger Maris Jr. told Dan Martin of the New York Post. "That year was an anomaly. I think Aaron realizes that, too. It’s not that he’s not capable of doing it, but you have to understand it was an amazing year and you can’t go to the park expecting to hit home runs."
Mets lock up batting champion McNeil on $50M, 4-year deal
NEW YORK (AP) — Batting champion Jeff McNeil and the New York Mets finalized a $50 million, four-year contract Tuesday that avoided a salary arbitration hearing. McNeil gets $6.25 million this year, $10.25 million in 2024 and $15.75 million in each of the following two years. The Mets have a $15.75 million option for 2027 with a $2 million buyout, a season that if exercised would make the agreement worth $63.75 million over five years.
MLB investigating NY Mets' Khalil Lee under domestic violence policy
Lee made his debut for the Mets in 20121 and MLB can assess suspensions even in the absence of convictions.
