Buffalo, NY

Man accused of throwing rocks through US Attorney's office glass

By Wben Com Newsroom
 2 days ago

Buffalo, NY (WBEN) A Buffalo man faces federal charges after prosecutors say he threw a rock through the glass door of the US Attorney's Office Sunday, then doing it again a day later.

Federal prosecutors say Jones Ricky Woods, 61, threw a rock through the front glass door of the United States Attorney’s Office on Delaware Avenue early Sunday morning. Woods was taken into custody later in the day by Buffalo Police Officers and transported to Buffalo City Court, where he was charged with Criminal Mischief in the Third Degree. Following his appearance in Buffalo City Court, Woods was released from custody on his own recognizance.

Immediately after his release, federal prosecutors say Woods went back to the US Attorney's Office and threw another rock into a front glass window, shattering the window. Woods was immediately taken into custody by federal law enforcement officers and is now in the custody of the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Federal charges are pending.

Buffalo City Court Judge Samuel P. Davis issued a verbal stay away order, which ordered Jones to stay away from the building. Prosecutors argued Jones should be held on bail. The Court released Jones for an out of custody forensic examination.

No one was hurt in either incident.

Buffalo, NY
