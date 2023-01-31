ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach County, FL

Bed, Bath & Beyond to close four Palm Beach County stores as company faces bankruptcy

By Orlando Mayorquin, Palm Beach Post
 2 days ago
Bed Bath & Beyond announced it will close four more stores in Palm Beach County and a Harmon's store, which is the company's beauty store brand.

The closures will be among 87 nationwide as the embattled home goods chain teeters on the brink of bankruptcy.

In addition, the company said it would close five buybuy Baby stores. It is closing all of its Harmon stores. The retailer said the new closures expand an ongoing program to close 150 of its lowest-performing stores. It had previously announced the shuttering of 62 stores in September, and 56 more in January.

Florida to shed the most stores in the nation

Thirty states are impacted by the latest announcement with Florida shedding the most stores in the latest wave with 11 stores closing, followed by California with 10. Harmon stores are mostly concentrated in New York and New Jersey.

The retailer said in its third-quarter results report earlier this month that it had seen net sales drop 33% to $1.26 billion, and announced an expected $500 million in general annualized cost cuts.

Bed, Bath & Beyond, Harmon closures in Palm Beach County

∙ 20560 State Road 7, Boca Raton

∙ 371 N. Congress Avenue, Boynton Beach

∙ 540 North State Road 7, Royal Palm Beach

∙ 14824 South Military Trail, Delray Beach

∙ 17450 N Alternate A1A STE 101, Jupiter (Harmon store)

Other Bed, Bath & Beyond store closures in Florida

∙ 1460 W 49th St, Hialeah

∙ 320 Brandon Town Center, Brandon

∙ 397 North Alafaya Trail, Orlando

∙ 4631 North University Drive, Coral Springs

∙ 6001 24 Argyle Forest Blvd, Jacksonville

∙ 13221 City Station Drive, Suite 125, Jacksonville

∙ 2239 East Semoran Blvd, Apopka

To see Bed, Bath & Beyond, and Harmon's closures in other states, go here.

Comments / 5

YesChef
2d ago

Good. That ridiculous coupon nonsense was so unnecessary. Sell products at the best price every day and you’ll never have to close your stores.

Reply
3
