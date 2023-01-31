Todd Downing, former offensive coordinator of the Titans, is serving his jail sentence over DUI charges from November. TMZ reports that Downing turned himself in to the Williamson County Sheriff’s Department on Tuesday, and is serving a 48-hour sentence. Downing was arrested for driving under the influence in the early morning hours on Nov. 18, shortly after the Titans’ team flight landed back in Tennessee following a “Thursday Night Football” victory over the Packers in Green Bay. “We all have a great responsibility as members of this community, as fathers and husbands and teammates to make great decisions and we understand that,” Titans...

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO