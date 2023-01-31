Coonrod Never Fully Developed for Phillies

Sam Coonrod was not able to fully develop for Philadelphia Phillies after injuries.

Sam Coonrod was once a highly valuable asset coming out of the Philadelphia Phillies ’ bullpen.

Until injuries derailed him.

Coonrod was designated for assignment Thursday when the Phillies signed infielder Josh Harrison to a one-year deal worth a reported $2 million.

It’s possible that Coonrod can clear waivers and rejoin the Phillies’ organization.

Coonrod struggled mightily last season with a 7.82 ERA in only 12 games largely because of a strained right shoulder. He never fully regained the command on his pitches.

Coonrod pitched two seasons for the San Francisco Giants and two for the Phillies with a career 5.27 ERA.

If Coonrod can come to spring training healthy and regain his nasty fastball and cutter, he’ll be able to contribute. It would be a low risk signing for any team.

More From SI's Inside The Phillies:

Make sure to follow Inside the Phillies on Substack and Twitter !