Coonrod Never Fully Developed for Phillies
Sam Coonrod was not able to fully develop for Philadelphia Phillies after injuries.
Sam Coonrod was once a highly valuable asset coming out of the Philadelphia Phillies ’ bullpen.
Until injuries derailed him.
Coonrod was designated for assignment Thursday when the Phillies signed infielder Josh Harrison to a one-year deal worth a reported $2 million.
It’s possible that Coonrod can clear waivers and rejoin the Phillies’ organization.
Coonrod struggled mightily last season with a 7.82 ERA in only 12 games largely because of a strained right shoulder. He never fully regained the command on his pitches.
Coonrod pitched two seasons for the San Francisco Giants and two for the Phillies with a career 5.27 ERA.
If Coonrod can come to spring training healthy and regain his nasty fastball and cutter, he’ll be able to contribute. It would be a low risk signing for any team.
More From SI's Inside The Phillies:
- Phillies Star Bryce Harper Doesn't Hold Back on Thoughts About Joe Girardi
- How Mike Trout Will Join the Phillies
- Could Bryce Harper's Favorite MLB Player Join the Philadelphia Phillies in 2023?
- Could The Phillies Soon Be Playing in Wawa Park?
- Bryce Harper-Obsessed Japanese Baseball Star Wants to Play for Phillies
- Six Philadelphia Phillies Declare Free Agency
- Rumored Phillies Free Agent Target Just Opted Out of Contract
- Jimmy Rollins Describes Disrespectful Treatment by Ryne Sandberg
- Phillies Release 2023 Regular Season Schedule
- Picking the Phillies' All-Time Single Season Lineup
Make sure to follow Inside the Phillies on Substack and Twitter !
Comments / 0