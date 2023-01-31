Read full article on original website
Another Movie Is Being Filmed In Western New York
Lights, Camera, Action one more time here in Western New York. Another film company has returned to the area to film a movie. Western New York has been a destination for filmmakers over the last several years and with all snow, this area has been perfect for directors and producers who are making Christmas movies.
20 Best Places To Order A Steak In Western New York
The first step in booking a dinner reservation is figuring out where you would like to go, and that can be a challenge – especially if you’re looking to impress. Whether it’s a Valentine’s Day date, an anniversary dinner, or a birthday celebration, choosing a place to go can prove to be a challenge, especially when there are so many exceptional places in Western New York!
This Will Happen For The First Time In 4 Years In Buffalo New York
A major cold blast of arctic air is coming to Western New York. It started yesterday and the coldest weather is headed our way this Friday and Saturday. In fact, the cold weather on Friday night and Saturday morning is something we haven't seen for years here in Western New York.
A Plea From Western New York Snowmobile Clubs
The weather this winter has been less than ideal for those who love to ride a snowmobile. The ski resorts can make snow and there are reports that the conditions on the hills and slopes have been decent at times. The bitter cold air is here and the snow making machines are putting out plenty of snow.
Western New York Company Planning $76 Million Expansion
Western New York is not on the same level as other parts of the country, in terms of economic growth, but things have been looking more up for the region over the last decade. There are new businesses coming to the Buffalo area and that's with many different types of businesses and areas in food service, hospitality, management and so on.
Extremely Popular Chicken BBQ Pit Getting Location in Depew
Krolick's, Chiavetta's, Carrubba's Chicken....Western New York is lucky to have so many great chicken BBQ places. But, besides The Fair, or a fundraiser in a parking lot, where can you actually get a chicken BBQ for dinner on a random night for dinner?. If you love your chicken dinners and...
Calling All Bowlers: Junior Achievement Of Western New York Needs You
There are three things that everyone knows about Buffalo and Western New York. It snows here, chicken wings were invented here, and the people from Western New York love to bowl. Now you can take your love for bowling and help out a great cause in Western New York. The...
Here Are 10 Of The Most Mispronounced Towns In New York State
If you have only ever ventured to “The Big Apple,” odds are you would probably struggle to pronounce some of these New York towns. A few of the most common mispronounced towns are located right here in Western New York. One of them is Corfu. If you read...
Western New York Using This Tool For Next Blizzard
The snow piles still stand tall over much of the Western New York area. Some are betting that the piles may be here well in to the spring and possibly the start of the summer! With a devastating blizzard behind us, there are now calls for a very important system to be put in to use.
Here’s Where To Buy Delicious Groundhog Meat In New York State
Looking to buy groundhog meat here in Upstate New York? What better way to celebrate Groundhogs Day than chowing down on delicious groundhog. If you do a quick Google Search, you will find buying groundhog meat is pretty tough. Maybe it's easier to just hunt your very own groundhog or woodchuck. However, this is 2023 we are living in. The internet has shops for everything you can think of.
Ride The World’s Largest “Magic Carpet Ride” In New York
If and when the snow returns across the region, skiers and snowboarders will have a chance to do something that no one else in the world can do. Ride the "World's Largest Magic Carpet Ride" without leaving New York State. When the ski slope opens up at Emery Park, the...
What to expect at the New York State Winter Fair this weekend
(SYRACUSE, NY) Ice sculptures, entertainment and food will fill the New York State Fairgrounds in the middle of winter for Winter Fair 2023 this weekend. Friday, Feb. 3 through Sunday, Feb. 5, over 20,000 people are expected to attend the fourth edition of the annual event. The presenting sponsor for this year's event is the Maguire Family of Dealerships. Amazon will also sponsor entertainment offerings on the Amazon Winter Fair Stage. Local performers and high school bands will take the stage over the weekend. Henninger, East Syracuse Minoa and Christian Brothers Academy pep bands will compete against each other in a competition for a $500 grand prize.
Some Local Schools Close Ahead of Frigid Temperatures
Winter in Western New York is in full swing and winter almost always brings snow and cold temperatures with it. That is something that just goes hand-in-hand with living in New York State and it becomes a way of life. However, sometimes the weather gets extreme enough that we need...
This New York City Amongst Gloomiest In The Nation
There are tons of great places in New York to visit during the spring and summer that are sure to bring a smile to your face. Whether it's the hustle and bustle of New York City or the raging waters of Niagara Falls, there is something about the Empire State in summer that just warms the heart.
46 Years Ago This Week, The Blizzard of 77
Having been born right after the Blizzard of '77, I can remember hearing stories about it my whole life. My parents used to tell my siblings and me stories about how so many people had to climb out of the 2nd-floor windows of their houses to get outside. As bad as the stories were, I imagine that life during the 5 days the storm lasted was quite terrifying.
New York’s Largest Mammal Caught on Video in the Adirondacks
There never seems to be a dull moment working with the Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC). New helicopter footage from upstate New York shows some pretty spectacular footage. It's all related to a new research project focused on one of the most impressive animals to step foot in the state....
How Low Did it Go? It Once Reached 110 Below in New York State
It's about to get COLD in Central New York. A Wind Chill Warning is in effect for temperatures that could go as low as 35 below. That's nothing compared to one day it dropped into triple digits in New York. Temperatures reached -110 at the top of Whiteface Mountain back...
Top Reasons Why Many Are Leaving New York State At ‘Alarming’ Rates
Over a half-million Empire State residents recently moved out of New York State. Here's why. Hudson Valley Post previously reported New York State continues to lead the nation in population loss, according to new data from the U.S. Census Bureau. 6 Reasons Why Many Are Leaving New York State. United...
No One Hit Powerball Jackpot But Someone Did Win $2 Million in New York
No one hit the big $653 million Powerball jackpot. But there's one lucky $2 million winner in New York. One winning ticket matched all 5 Powerball numbers and the Powerplay in the Empire State. Was it yours?. The winning numbers for the Wednesday, February 1 Powerball were:. 31-43-58-59-66 +9. The...
Upstate New York City Takes The Title of State’s Drunkest From Albany
Move over Albany, there is a new drunkest city in the Empire State. This certainly is a dubious honor for the Upstate New York city that was just named the Empire State's drunkest by 24/7 Tempo. This is one of those honors a city would not be proud of, and you really have to try hard to be the 'est' at anything.
