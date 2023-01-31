ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

wearebuffalo.net

Another Movie Is Being Filmed In Western New York

Lights, Camera, Action one more time here in Western New York. Another film company has returned to the area to film a movie. Western New York has been a destination for filmmakers over the last several years and with all snow, this area has been perfect for directors and producers who are making Christmas movies.
EAST AURORA, NY
wearebuffalo.net

20 Best Places To Order A Steak In Western New York

The first step in booking a dinner reservation is figuring out where you would like to go, and that can be a challenge – especially if you’re looking to impress. Whether it’s a Valentine’s Day date, an anniversary dinner, or a birthday celebration, choosing a place to go can prove to be a challenge, especially when there are so many exceptional places in Western New York!
BUFFALO, NY
wearebuffalo.net

This Will Happen For The First Time In 4 Years In Buffalo New York

A major cold blast of arctic air is coming to Western New York. It started yesterday and the coldest weather is headed our way this Friday and Saturday. In fact, the cold weather on Friday night and Saturday morning is something we haven't seen for years here in Western New York.
BUFFALO, NY
wearebuffalo.net

A Plea From Western New York Snowmobile Clubs

The weather this winter has been less than ideal for those who love to ride a snowmobile. The ski resorts can make snow and there are reports that the conditions on the hills and slopes have been decent at times. The bitter cold air is here and the snow making machines are putting out plenty of snow.
MAYVILLE, NY
wearebuffalo.net

Western New York Company Planning $76 Million Expansion

Western New York is not on the same level as other parts of the country, in terms of economic growth, but things have been looking more up for the region over the last decade. There are new businesses coming to the Buffalo area and that's with many different types of businesses and areas in food service, hospitality, management and so on.
ELMA, NY
wearebuffalo.net

Western New York Using This Tool For Next Blizzard

The snow piles still stand tall over much of the Western New York area. Some are betting that the piles may be here well in to the spring and possibly the start of the summer! With a devastating blizzard behind us, there are now calls for a very important system to be put in to use.
NEW YORK STATE
96.1 The Eagle

Here’s Where To Buy Delicious Groundhog Meat In New York State

Looking to buy groundhog meat here in Upstate New York? What better way to celebrate Groundhogs Day than chowing down on delicious groundhog. If you do a quick Google Search, you will find buying groundhog meat is pretty tough. Maybe it's easier to just hunt your very own groundhog or woodchuck. However, this is 2023 we are living in. The internet has shops for everything you can think of.
Grant Johnson

What to expect at the New York State Winter Fair this weekend

(SYRACUSE, NY) Ice sculptures, entertainment and food will fill the New York State Fairgrounds in the middle of winter for Winter Fair 2023 this weekend. Friday, Feb. 3 through Sunday, Feb. 5, over 20,000 people are expected to attend the fourth edition of the annual event. The presenting sponsor for this year's event is the Maguire Family of Dealerships. Amazon will also sponsor entertainment offerings on the Amazon Winter Fair Stage. Local performers and high school bands will take the stage over the weekend. Henninger, East Syracuse Minoa and Christian Brothers Academy pep bands will compete against each other in a competition for a $500 grand prize.
SYRACUSE, NY
wearebuffalo.net

This New York City Amongst Gloomiest In The Nation

There are tons of great places in New York to visit during the spring and summer that are sure to bring a smile to your face. Whether it's the hustle and bustle of New York City or the raging waters of Niagara Falls, there is something about the Empire State in summer that just warms the heart.
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Eagle

46 Years Ago This Week, The Blizzard of 77

Having been born right after the Blizzard of '77, I can remember hearing stories about it my whole life. My parents used to tell my siblings and me stories about how so many people had to climb out of the 2nd-floor windows of their houses to get outside. As bad as the stories were, I imagine that life during the 5 days the storm lasted was quite terrifying.
BUFFALO, TX
Lite 98.7

How Low Did it Go? It Once Reached 110 Below in New York State

It's about to get COLD in Central New York. A Wind Chill Warning is in effect for temperatures that could go as low as 35 below. That's nothing compared to one day it dropped into triple digits in New York. Temperatures reached -110 at the top of Whiteface Mountain back...

