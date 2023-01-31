Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Valentine's Day love story that enduresCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Local resources for the homeless are not guaranteed and often have conditions that must be metCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Salem goes above and beyond in helping homeless veterans find housingCheryl E PrestonSalem, VA
Opinion: Do Roanoke leaders want the homeless to die and decrease the surplus population?Cheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
A possible solution for the increasing deer population in Virginia has been shot downCheryl E PrestonVirginia State
Crumbl Cookies opens new location in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — With flavors from Churro to Cookies and Cream and a pink box that is hard to miss, Crumbl Cookies took social media by storm. The cookie store is opening in a new location on Wards Road on February 10. The store is having a two-day...
Addressing the needs of those who are homeless or at-risk and their animals
Several organizations teamed up with the Street Dog Coalition for a free clinic, to help the pets of people who don't have a place to stay or are at risk of becoming homeless. Addressing the needs of those who are homeless or …. Several organizations teamed up with the Street...
LIVE from Gobbler's Knob
LIVE from Gobbler's Knob

WFXR's Amanda Kenney and Charmayne Brown chat with WTAJ's Joe Murgo ahead of Punxsutawney Phil's prediction!.
The Taubman Museum of Art celebrates Lunar New Year
The Taubman Museum of Art celebrates Lunar New Year
What is the history of Roanoke’s Mills Mountain Star?
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — It sits 88 feet tall on Mill Mountain and looks over the Roanoke Valley. Each of its five points brightens the Roanoke sky every night. The Roanoke Star, also known as the ‘Mill Mountain Star’ has become a local area staple. History. The...
How the lack of wintry weather is affecting local businesses
"It's really a true-life gamble," said Colby Slate, Owner of Slate Enterprises. How the lack of wintry weather is affecting local …. "It's really a true-life gamble," said Colby Slate, Owner of Slate Enterprises.
Outdoors Bound: New & Notes - Elk, Hellbenders, Blue Cats
We look at elk numbers and the latest elk hunting season announcement; hellbender sightings in West Virginia; and an effort to expand the blue cat commercial fishery on the James River. Outdoors Bound: New & Notes – Elk, Hellbenders, Blue …. We look at elk numbers and the latest...
Dealing with Dollars: Tips to build your credit score
A three-digit number, typically between 300 and 850, can play a big role when you purchase a home, a vehicle, or even a cell phone. Companies use credit scores to determine what interest rate, credit limit, or promotional deal to give you. Dealing with Dollars: Tips to build your credit...
Roanoke Valley schools connect students to trade jobs
SALEM, Va. (WFXR) – Businesses and students across three school districts gathered in the Salem Civic Center Tuesday to introduce students to new careers and help fill skilled trades roles. “I’m here today to learn more about welding and what future career I can get from it,” said Will...
New energy tips as colder weather moves in
As gas prices begin to make that steep incline again, so might your electricity bill.
Street Dog Coalition opens free pet care clinic in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — The Street Dog Coalition is opening a Free Pet Care Clinic on February 1. From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Lucky Avenue, the clinic will offer services including physical exams, vaccinations, pet supplies, and spay/neuter vouchers for pet owners who are experiencing or at risk for homelessness. The Street Dog Coalition has teamed up with Angels of Assisi to provide a mobile unit and pet food from their food pantry.
Statewide free mental health services launch in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) – According to the Health Resources and Services Administration, 94% of Virginia’s cities and counties have a shortage of mental health professionals. That’s one reason the Virginia Telemental Health Initiative (VTMHI) launched to provide free virtual counseling. Roanoke’s Bradley Free Clinic began offering the sessions Wednesday morning and had three patients already sit through VTMHI sessions.
Mill Mountain Theatre encourages young playwrights to ‘WRITE STUFF!’
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — The Mill Mountain Theatre is happy to present local playwrights in the 7th annual ‘WRITE STUFF!’ festival on February 24th & 25th. Family and friends are invited to watch local middle and high school playwrights showcase their work at the Mill Mountain Theatre Conservatory located at 1 Market St SE in Roanoke.
UPDATE: Odor at Leesville Road Elementary identified as over-the-counter spray
UPDATE 2/2 at 3:32 P.M.: CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) – The Campbell County Public School officials say the Leesville Road Elementary School had an early dismissal on Feb. 2 because of a chemical smell in the building. On Thursday morning, staff at the Elementary school noticed an odor in...
Weather Kids: Jax Kintgen
Jax Kintgen is a Third Grade Student at James River Day School in Lynchburg. He does enjoy the snow, but is looking forward to the Spring. This week Jax is requesting the the Groundhog not see his shadow, so we can have an early Spring.
Roanoke Public Libraries host ‘Get Educated’ HBCU Fair
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — If you are wondering if college is the right step or trying to decide which colleges to apply to, then you should attend the HBCU College and Resource Fair on February 4th. The Roanoke Public Libraries is hosting the fair on Saturday from 10 a.m....
Furry Friends: Meet Smiley, Tyra, and Cheerio at the Lynchburg Humane Society
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — Shelters across the country and here at home in Central and Southwest Virginia are quickly filling up with animals looking for their forever homes. Furry Friends on WFXR News gives our local shelters a chance to show off their adorable adoptable pets in hopes their forever family is watching!
Residents react to rash of shootings on Hunt Ave.
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) – After multiple shootings on Hunt Avenue NW, residents say they’re scared, tired, and some like Ayana Miller, have given up hope of things ever getting better. “It’s just gonna be the same — the same stuff, the same shooting,” she said. “It’s just shooting...
Investigation underway after Officer-involved shooting in Lynchburg
UPDATE 11:22 PM – Officials on scene tell WFXR News an investigation is underway after an officer-involved shooting Thursday evening. Our crew on scene working to learn more in the overnight hours. ______________________________________________________________________________________________________. LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) – Lynchburg Police Department has multiple officers and a perimeter set up on...
Roanoke house fire causes $53k in damages
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — The Roanoke Fire-EMS Department has determined that the house fire on 13th Street that occurred on January 31 was accidental. Fire officials say the call came in around 6:21 p.m. on Tuesday evening. When crews arrived on the scene, they found a house covered in boards in heavy flames. The fire was controlled within 30 minutes and there were no reported injuries.
