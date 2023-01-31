Read full article on original website
Related
postsouth.com
Should Louisiana issue $10,000 grants to homeowners to hurricane proof roofs?
Momentum is growing among Louisiana lawmakers to fund a program that would provide grants of up to $10,000 for homeowners to hurricane-proof their roofs, which experts have said is one of the long-term solutions to solve the state's property insurance crisis triggered by a series of devastating hurricanes since 2020.
Report: Louisiana state and local governments racking up the fines and fees
(The Center Square) — State and local governments in Louisiana collect some of the most fines and fees in the nation on a per capita basis, a reality that undermines the intent of the legal system, according to a new study. The Reason Foundation released a policy brief on Tuesday that summarizes existing research on the effects of fines and fees in the justice system, as well as a data visualization tool that provides a broader perspective on the situation in each state. ...
NOLA.com
State senator: True to reputation, Louisiana is a judicial hellhole
The American Tort Reform Foundation has published an annual “Judicial Hellholes” report since 2002. The most recent report has Louisiana landing at No. 7 among the worst legal climates in the entire country. This report compares Louisiana’s civil justice climate with the rest of the nation, and shows clearly that Louisiana’s current legal system allows trial lawyers to file more lawsuits for more money over more issues, promising big payouts from generous Louisiana juries.
WDSU
Former Louisiana state senator launches campaign for lieutenant governor
OPELOUSAS, La. — A former Louisiana senator has launched his campaign for lieutenant governor. Elbert Guillory, who was a former senator from Opelousas, announced on his social media pages that he will be running against Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser. Guillory was a senator until 2016. He switched from the...
Who benefits from TOPS? It just became harder to know.
Despite years of public discussion of the purpose of Louisiana’s marquee education program, the Taylor Opportunity Program for Students, a scholarship available to thousands of high school graduates each year, officials have never resolved a central question of the program — who is TOPS supposed to benefit?. The...
Should Louisiana’s Medical Marijuana Users Be Allowed to Grow Their Own?
In 2016, Louisiana legalized medical marijuana for up to 14 medical conditions, ranging from autism to epilepsy to post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). When it was originally passed, the law only allowed for the use of non-smokeable and THC inhaler forms of the drug. However, in 2022 the law was expanded to include smokeable forms of marijuana.
postsouth.com
Unemployment rate rising in Louisiana's big cities. Here's what to know
Many of Louisiana's major metropolitan areas saw unemployment rates increase from December 2021 to December 2022, new data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics shows, even while the state saw record-low unemployment for much of the year. All of Louisiana's nine metro areas' unemployment rates increased from November to...
Louisiana's Insurance Crisis: Homeowners' policy rates by ZIP Code
NEW ORLEANS — The interactive map below is based on a WWL-TV analysis of Louisiana Citizens Property Insurance Corp. homeowners’ policy data. You can roll your cursor over each ZIP code area to see the average insurance premium Citizens charged in that ZIP code last year for every $1,000 of dwelling coverage purchased.
kalb.com
Special Session: House passes $45M insurance incentive bill
BATON ROUGE, La. (LSU Manship School News Service) - The House on Wednesday, Feb. 1, approved bills to spend up to $45 million to encourage insurance companies to return to the state and to prevent firms that went bankrupt or were declared insolvent from using the money. The House Appropriations...
Entergy hosts Super Tax Event to assist Louisianans this Income Tax Season
Entergy is stepping in to help Louisianans this income tax season by hosting their Super Tax Day.
louisianaradionetwork.com
Schroder to celebrate National Unclaimed Property Day giving out checks
Today is National Unclaimed Property Day, and here in the Bayou State, Treasurer John Schroder said he’s celebrating the day by handing out checks. “We will have a presentation to the workforce over at one of the local hospitals, that we worked very closely with to get some checks out to their employees,” said Schroder.
Over $765 Million in Unclaimed Property Outstanding in Louisiana
I've always dreamed of an unexpected windfall. Hurry, because the State of Louisiana could make that dream a reality for you!. Wednesday, February 1, 2023, is National Unclaimed Property Day. Right now, there's $671 million in unclaimed funds in Louisiana according to WWL-TV, and an additional $94 million in unclaimed shares. Why let the state hold on to your money when you can be the one earning interest on it or paying bills with it, etc?
Goodwill of N. Louisiana Forbids Donations of These 12 Items
Though right now, most of us are focused on the rains and possible flooding of North Louisiana, it won't be long before our attention is turned towards a couple other directions. Taxes and spring cleaning. Both of these will soon be front and center and commanding a lot of our...
St. Landry Parish School Superintendent will not seek renewal of contract
UPDATE 10 P.M.: The superintendent of St. Landry Parish schools will not be running for re-election. He made the announcement at Thursday’s school board meeting. “I informed the board as well as the public that I will not be seeking an extension to my contract, however, I will be completing the school year,” Superintendent Patrick Jenkins […]
klax-tv.com
LDAF Accepting Applications for the 2023 Specialty Crop Block Grant Program
Baton Rouge, La. – The Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry’s (LDAF) Commissioner Mike Strain, D.V.M., announced LDAF is now accepting applications for the 2023 Specialty Crop Block Grant Program (SCBGP). Applications must be received no later than the close of business (4:30 p.m.) March 14, 2023. LDAF...
11 Odd Things People Say When They Find Out You’re From Louisiana
When you’re from Louisiana it usually doesn’t take long for others to figure out that you come from some place special. Louisiana is a great “small talk” destination. I call it a “small talk” destination because even people you’re just meeting for the first time know at least a little something about our state. So, it generally leads into a conversation. That’s why folks think we are so friendly.
Louisiana Soaker – Marginal Risk for Excessive Rainfall Today
Full coulees and cold temperatures with the threat of more rainfall will greet Louisiana residents again today.
Louisiana audits find three state university athletics programs are losing money
(The Center Square) — Athletic departments at several of Louisiana’s public universities are operating at a loss, according to recent reports from the Louisiana Legislative Auditor. Auditor Mike Waguespack issued a series of reports last week that examined whether financial statements for athletic departments at five of the state’s public universities complied with National Collegiate Athletic Association bylaws in fiscal year 2022. A review of the statement of revenues and...
Louisiana Powerball Winners Revealed – Jackpot Now $700 Million
A $100,000 winner and a $50,000 winner were sold in Louisiana for last night's Powerball drawing. Here's what we know about where they were purchased.
New housing assistance program helping buy dream homes for first responders, teachers
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - There’s a new housing assistance program, “Keys for Service,” which aims to support first responders and certified teachers in Louisiana with purchasing their dream homes. Joshua Hollins, Executive Director of the Louisiana Housing Corporation, said the program offers eligible participants a 4%...
Comments / 0