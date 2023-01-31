Check the schedule: FHSAA district basketball, soccer tournaments
Class 7A, District 9
Tuesday’s Games
Plant City (5) at George Jenkins (4) 7 p.m.
Ridge Community (6) at Haines City (3), 7 p.m.
Wednesday's Game s
George Jenkins at Winter Haven (1), 7p.m.
Haines City at Durant (2), 7 p.m.
Friday's Game
Durant at Winter Haven, 7 p.m.
Class 6A, District 7
Tuesday’s Games
Bartow (5) at Lakeland (4), 7 p.m.
Liberty (6) at Kathleen (3), 7 p.m.
Wednesday's Game s
Kathleen at Lake Gibson (2), 7 p.m.
Lakeland at St. Cloud (1), 7 p.m.
Friday's Game
Lake Gibson at St. Cloud, 7 p.m.
Class 5A, District 7
Tuesday's Games
Davenport (5) at Lake Wales (4), 7 p.m.
Auburndale (6) at Lake Region (3), 7 p.m
Wednesday's Games
Lake Wales at Gateway (1), 7 p.m.
Lake Region at Jones (2), 7 p.m.
Class 4A, District 7
Tuesday’s Games
McKeel (5) at Mulberry (4), 6 p.m.
Tenoroc (6) at Discovery (3), 7 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Mulberry at Lake Highland Prep (1), 7 p.m.
Discovery at Bishop Moore (2)
Friday's Game
Final at TBA
Class 3A, District 7
Tuesday’s Games
Lakeland Christian (5) at Forte Meade (4), 6:30 p.m.
Santa Fe Catholic (6)c at Four Corners (3), 6 p.m.
Thursday's Game
Fort Meade at Seffner Christian (1), 7 p.m.
Friday's Game
Final at TBA
Class 2A, District 8
Wednesday Game
Victory Christian (4) at All Saints (5), 3 p.m.
Thursday Game
Victory Christian at City of Life, 6 p.m.
Boys Soccer
Class 7A, District 6
All games, 7 p.m.
Tuesday's games (Jan. 31)
Winter Haven at Newsome
Ridge Community at Plant City
Wednesday's game (Feb. 1)
Final at TBA
Class 6A, District 6
Thursday's game (Jan. 26)
Kathleen at Bartow, 6 p.m.
All games, 7 p.m.
Thursday's game (Feb. 2)
Bartow at George Jenkins, 7 p.m.
Class 5A, District 6
At Horizon
Wednesday's game (Feb. 1)
Gateway vs. Horizon, 7:30 p.m.
Class 4A, District 7
All games, 6 p.m.
Tuesday's games (Jan. 31)
Mount Dora at Orlando Bishop Moore, 6 p.m.
Tavares at Davenport, 6 p.m.
Thursday (Feb. 2)
Final at TBA
Class 4A, District 10
All games, 7 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Tampa King at McKeel
Class 3A, District 6
All games, 7 p.m.
Tuesday's games
Frostproof at Fort Meade
Lake Placid at Avon Park
Thursday's game (Feb. 2)
Finals at Avon Park
Class 2A, District 7
At Lakeland Christian
Tuesday's games (Jan. 31)
Foundation vs. Seffner Christian, 5:30 p.m.
Santa Fe Catholic vs. Lakeland Christian, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday's game (Feb. 2)
Final at 7:30 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Class 6A, District 6
All games, 7 p.m.
Wednesday's game (Feb. 1)
George Jenkins at Lakeland at TBA
Class 5A, District 6
At Horizon
Wednesday's game (Feb. 1)
Auburndale vs. Horizon, 6 p.m.
Class 4A, District 10
All games, 7 p.m.
Tuesday's game (Jan. 31)
Tampa Holy Names at McKeel
Class 3A, District 6
All games, 7 p.m.
Wednesday (Feb. 1)
Fort Meade at Lake Placid
Class 2A, District 7
At Lakeland Christian
Thursday's game (Feb. 2)
Lakeland Christian vs. All Saints, 5:30 p.m.
