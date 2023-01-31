ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Check the schedule: FHSAA district basketball, soccer tournaments

By Roy Fuoco and Robert Magobet, The Ledger
 2 days ago

Class 7A, District 9

Tuesday’s Games

Plant City (5) at George Jenkins (4) 7 p.m.

Ridge Community (6) at Haines City (3), 7 p.m.

Wednesday's Game s

George Jenkins at Winter Haven (1), 7p.m.

Haines City at Durant (2), 7 p.m.

Friday's Game

Durant at Winter Haven, 7 p.m.

Class 6A, District 7

Tuesday’s Games

Bartow (5) at Lakeland (4), 7 p.m.

Liberty (6) at Kathleen (3), 7 p.m.

Wednesday's Game s

Kathleen at Lake Gibson (2), 7 p.m.

Lakeland at St. Cloud (1), 7 p.m.

Friday's Game

Lake Gibson at St. Cloud, 7 p.m.

Class 5A, District 7

Tuesday's Games

Davenport (5) at Lake Wales (4), 7 p.m.

Auburndale (6) at Lake Region (3), 7 p.m

Wednesday's Games

Lake Wales at Gateway (1), 7 p.m.

Lake Region at Jones (2), 7 p.m.

Class 4A, District 7

Tuesday’s Games

McKeel (5) at Mulberry (4), 6 p.m.

Tenoroc (6) at Discovery (3), 7 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Mulberry at Lake Highland Prep (1), 7 p.m.

Discovery at Bishop Moore (2)

Friday's Game

Final at TBA

Class 3A, District 7

Tuesday’s Games

Lakeland Christian (5) at Forte Meade (4), 6:30 p.m.

Santa Fe Catholic (6)c at Four Corners (3), 6 p.m.

Thursday's Game

Fort Meade at Seffner Christian (1), 7 p.m.

Friday's Game

Final at TBA

Class 2A, District 8

Wednesday Game

Victory Christian (4) at All Saints (5), 3 p.m.

Thursday Game

Victory Christian at City of Life, 6 p.m.

Boys Soccer

Class 7A, District 6

All games, 7 p.m.

Tuesday's games (Jan. 31)

Winter Haven at Newsome

Ridge Community at Plant City

Wednesday's game (Feb. 1)

Final at TBA

Class 6A, District 6

Thursday's game (Jan. 26)

Kathleen at Bartow, 6 p.m.

All games, 7 p.m.

Thursday's game (Feb. 2)

Bartow at George Jenkins, 7 p.m.

Class 5A, District 6

At Horizon

Wednesday's game (Feb. 1)

Gateway vs. Horizon, 7:30 p.m.

Class 4A, District 7

All games, 6 p.m.

Tuesday's games (Jan. 31)

Mount Dora at Orlando Bishop Moore, 6 p.m.

Tavares at Davenport, 6 p.m.

Thursday (Feb. 2)

Final at TBA

Class 4A, District 10

All games, 7 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Tampa King at McKeel

Class 3A, District 6

All games, 7 p.m.

Tuesday's games

Frostproof at Fort Meade

Lake Placid at Avon Park

Thursday's game (Feb. 2)

Finals at Avon Park

Class 2A, District 7

Class 2A, District 7

At Lakeland Christian

Tuesday's games (Jan. 31)

Foundation vs. Seffner Christian, 5:30 p.m.

Santa Fe Catholic vs. Lakeland Christian, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday's game (Feb. 2)

Final at 7:30 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Class 6A, District 6

All games, 7 p.m.

Wednesday's game (Feb. 1)

George Jenkins at Lakeland at TBA

Class 5A, District 6

At Horizon

Wednesday's game (Feb. 1)

Auburndale vs. Horizon, 6 p.m.

Class 4A, District 10

All games, 7 p.m.

Tuesday's game (Jan. 31)

Tampa Holy Names at McKeel

Class 3A, District 6

All games, 7 p.m.

Wednesday (Feb. 1)

Fort Meade at Lake Placid

Class 2A, District 7

At Lakeland Christian

Thursday's game (Feb. 2)

Lakeland Christian vs. All Saints, 5:30 p.m.

This article originally appeared on The Ledger: Check the schedule: FHSAA district basketball, soccer tournaments

