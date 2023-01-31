Check the schedule: FHSAA district basketball, soccer tournaments

TRENTON, Fla. (WCJB) - The postseason continued in high school girls basketball. As Trenton fell to top seeded Wildwood in the Class 1A District 7 championship, 58-36. The (17-11) Tigers scored the first basket of the night when Chloe Wilkerson put up a easy layup. However, the (21-1) Warriors went on a 11-2 run and their defense was too much to handle for Trenton.

